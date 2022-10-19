Big Sandy (2-6, 1-3) vs. Union Grove (3-4, 0-3)
When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Glynn Johnston Stadium, 11377 Union Grove Road, Union Grove 75647
Notable
Big Sandy: Kayden Smith … Christian Kearbey … JakeJohnson … Hunter Reneau
Union Grove: Cooper Vestal (42 of 85, 533 yards, 1 TD, 3 interceptions; 55 carrids, 130 yards, 4 TD) .. Jaden Chavers (126 carries, 618 ards, 6 TD) … Peyton Laake (23 catches, 290 yards) … Jacob Griffin (10 catches, 188 yards, 1 TD)
Did you know: Union Grove has won two in a row against Big Sandy – 13-12 in 2021 and 33-8 in 2020 … Big Sandy notched a 27-19 win over the Lions in 1029.
Last week: Harleton 21, Big Sandy 10; Union Grove was idle
Up next: Hawkins at Big Sandy (Nov. 11); Union Grove at Hawkins (Oct. 28)
ET Homeschool (7-0) vs. Fruitvale (0-6)
When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Hallsville
Notable
ET Homeschool: Josh Dragoo … Elias Barr … Ethan Gallant … Vontay Robinson … Gracyn Trimble … Dade Goforth … Connor Pendergast
Did you know: ET Homeschool has outscored opponents 404-100 this season, scoring 72 points twice and scoring at least 50 points in all seven games … Since defeating Oakwood back on Sept. 23, ET Homeschool has allowed just total points in three games, including back-to-back shutouts … Fruitvale has been shut out four times in six games and has been outscored 337-32 overall this season …
Last week: ET Homeschool 50, Tyler HEAT 0; Trinidad 55, Fruitvale 12