The Harleton Wildcats will open play at the UIL State Baseball Tournament on Wednesday against the Collinsville Pirates.
Harleton and Collinsville will play the first Class 2A semifinal at 4 p.m. at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. Shiner and New Home meet in the other semifinal at 7 p.m., with the two winners meeting at noon on Thursday back at Dell Diamond in the Class 2A state title game.
Here’s a look at the Class 2A Final Four:
HARLETON
Record: 35-1
Mascot: Wildcats
Coach: D.J. Beck
Assistant coaches: Todd Hammack, Chad Sheffield
Colors: Green, white and gold
How they got here: Def. La Poynor (6-0, 3-2), Ore City (6-0, 15-2); Frankston (6-1, 9-3); Garrison (2-1, 2-3, 4-1); Douglass (4-1, 11-2)
Roster: Seniors Dylan Armstrong and Braden Hopkins; juniors Cameron Johnson, Tanner Tate and Peyton Murray; sophomores Mason Clark, Tyler Crossley, Shawn Booth, Carson Wallace, Evan Vance, Bryce Lockhart and Gage Shirts; freshmen Kaden Skaggs, Caleb Correa and Alex Holt.
Keep an eye on: Braden Hopkins (.216, 24 RBI, 22 runs, 9 SB; 7-1, 0.38 ERA, 42 strikeouts, 15 BB, 38 IP), Cameron Johnson (.305, 25 RBI, 31 runs, 13 SB), Carson Wallace (.451, 10 doubles, 48 RBI, 37 runs, 14 SB; 12-0, 0.19 ERA, 139 strikeouts, 39 BB, 73.1 IP), Dylan Armstrong (.412, 32 RBI, 41 runs, 19 SB; 10-0, 0.84 ERA, 71 strikeouts, 15 BB, 58 IP), Gage Shirts (.459, 23 RBI, 44 runs, 28 SB)Mason Clark (.376, 28 RBI, 15 runs); Peyton Murray (.300, 19 RBI, 16 runs), shawn Booth (.344, 22 RBI, 31 runs, 16 SB), Tanner Tate (.232, 32 RBI, 28 runs, 9 SB)
Did you know: Harleton is making its fourth appearance in the state tournament, joining the 1981, 2005 and 2015 teams … Beck, who played at Harleton, led the Wildcats to the state tournament in his first season as head coach back in 2015
COLLINSVILLE
Record: 32-6
Mascot: Pirates
Coach: Derrick Jenkins
Assistant coaches: Zach Howard, Garrett Patterson, Christian Smith
Colors: Maroon and gold
How they got here: Def. Wolfe City (13-1, 19-4), Muenster (3-1, 1-0), Era (10-0, 7-0), Bosqueville (5-3, 7-3) and Tolar (4-6, 10-0, 9-0)
Keep an eye on: Pitcher Rylan Newman (12-0), 2B/SS Colin Barnes (.310), 3B/2B Cash Morgan (.387), SS/P Logan Jenkins (.478; 13-0)
Did you know: Collinsville also reached the state tournament in 1998 and 1999, winning the state title in 1999 … Jenkins led White Oak to the Class 2A state semifinals in 2009 and 2010. He recorded a 68-27 record at White Oak before leaving to take the head coaching job at Whitehouse.
SHINER
Record: 31-4
Mascot: Comanches
Coach: Daniel Boedeker
Assistant coaches: John Peterson, Connor Stefka
Colors: Purple and gold
How they got here: Def. Charlotte (13-0, 11-1), Refugio (10-0), Weimar (7-0, 2-0), Mumford (4-0, 3-2) and Johnson City LBJ (5-2, 1-0)
Keep an eye on: 3B/P Cale Shows (.300), SS/P Drew Wenske (.381, 10-1), 2B/P Carson Schuette (.429, 5-0); SS/P Ran Peterson (.392, 10-0)
Did you know: Shiner is making its seventh trip to the state tournament, joining the 1981, 1992, 2002, 2004, 2021 and 2022 teams … The Comanches have won four state titles, most recently in 2004, and they reached the title game a year ago before falling to Valley Mills
NEW HOME
Record: 30-4
Mascot: Leopards
Coach: Brady Webb
Assistant coaches: Tanner Mudd, Jess Wall
Colors: Red and black
How they got here: Def. Floydada (16-1, 12-2), Gruver (25-4, 13-3), Olton (27-0, 15-5), Albany (2-5, 12-4, 23-9) and Hawley (5-1, 12-2)
Keep an eye on: C/IF Brenden Beckham (.449), OF/P Owen Morris (.400, 3-0); Utility Brody Emert (.452), 3B/P Logan Addison (.406, 8-1), 1B/P Ryder Watkins (.440, 8-1); DH/P Mason Turnbow (.407, 4-0)
Did you know: New Home is making its fourth trip to the state tournament, all since 2018. The Leopards also made the trip in 2019 and 2022.