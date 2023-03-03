PINE TREE: The Pirates dropped an 11-5 decision to Harmony at the Kilgore Oil Belt Tournament.
Max Gidden doubled, singled and drove in two runs, and Collin Estes added two singles and an RBI for the Pirates. Dean McMillen chipped in with two hits. M.J. Cates struck out one and walked five in 2.1 innings.
In a 3-2 loss to Central Heights, Gidden doubled and drove in a run and Dean McMillen singled for the Pirates. Brooks Brown gave up one earned run in four innings on the mound. Gidden fanned two and walked one in one inning.
SPRING HILL: Cayden Rhodes tossed a four-inning perfect game at Livingston in a 12-0 Panther win.
Rhodes struck out two and threw 32 of his 45 pitches for strikes.
Josiah Mackey homered, doubled, singled and drove in three runs to lead the offense for Spring Hill. Grant Burton added a double, single and two RBI, Wyatt McFadin two singles and an RBI, Trent Thompson a single and two RBI, Cayson Wilkins a single and an RBI and Travis Allen a single and three RBI.
In an 8-2 win over Mount Pleasant, Emory Allen, Travis Allen and McFadin all singled, with McFadin driving in two runs. Thompson, Landon Bartell and Austin Bonner all chipped in with RBI. McFadin struck out two, walked two and allowed no earned runs on two hits in four innings. Cayson Wilkins fanned one with no walks in two frames.
HALLSVILLE: Blake Cox doubled, singled and drove in three runs, and the Bobcats rolled to a 15-6 win over College Station.
Ashton Garza and Jake Seal added doubles for Hallsville. Seal drove in three runs. Laker McPherson added two RBI, and Kade Chappell, Ashton Garza, Landon Bowden, Trentan Johnson and Sawyer Dunagan all drove in runs.
Kaden Akin worked two innings on the hill, striking out two and walking one. McPherson pitched a scoreless inning.
In a 4-0 loss to Concordia Lutheran, Dunagan, Ethan Miller, Garza and Jack Holladay all had singles. Bowden fanned four and walked two in 5.2 innings.
KILGORE: In an 8-6 loss to New Diana, the Bulldogs fell behind 8-1 after one inning but rallied to make it close.
Tate Truman doubled and singled in the loss for Kilgore. Todd House drove in two runs, and Cade Cox added an RBI. Truman struck out three and did not allow a walk or an earned run on one hit in 3.1 innings of work on the mound.
CARTHAGE: After earning wins over Rusk (10-3) and Nacogdoches (6-0) on Thursday, the Bulldogs rolled to a 9-1 win over Livingston on Friday and then blanked Mount Pleasant 8-0.
Against Livingston, Braden Smith doubled and drove in two runs, Todd Register added a double and Noah Paddie had two hits. Dillon Davenport, Patrick Malone, Brooks Brewster, Ty Chambers and Cade Moore all collected RBI. Davenport struck out one, walked one and gave up one earned run in five innings.
In the win over Mount Pleasant, Connor Cuff doubled once and singled twice, Dillon Davenport and Todd Register both had two hits and Register drove in two runs. Ty Chambers, Brooks Brewster and Cade Moore all chipped in with RBI. Patrick Malone struck out three, walked two and gave up just two hits in five innings.
Against Rusk, Register singled twice and drove in four runs and Chambers had three hits and an RBI. Davenport doubled. Connor Cuff doubled and drove in two runs, and Cale Preston added an RBI. Brewster struck out eight, walked one and allowed one earned run in four innings.
Cuff, Preston and Brewster all doubled against Nacogdoches. Chambers had two hits, and Chambers, Cole Curry, Preston, Brewster and Paddie all drove in runs. Curry went a full seven innings on the mound, striking out two, walking one and scattering seven hits.
GILMER: The Buckeyes led 2-0 early, but Eustace rallied and used a six-run fifth to earn a 9-3 win.
Dillon Henson, Justin Jones and Dylan Griffin all doubled for Gilmer. Griffin drove in two runs, and Henson added an RBI. Henson struck out four and walked six in 4.1 innings to shoulder the loss.
In a 9-0 loss to Rains, Brayden Pate and Hendon had the lone Buckeye hits. Landyn Thompson struck out six with no walks and three earned runs allowed in five innings pitched.
WHITE OAK: The Roughnecks fell behind 3-1 early and dropped a 13-1 decision to Hooks.
Gavyn Jones doubled and Noah Carter drove in the lone White Oak run.
NEW DIANA: The Eagles battled Hardin Jefferson to a 5-5 tie on Friday.
Cohle Sherman drove in two runs, and Jacob Newland, Austin Kerns and Elliott Foreman all chipped in with RBI. Ivan Benoit struck out six with one walk and one earned run allowed in five innings.
TATUM: The Eagles dropped an 8-1 decision to Bullard on Friday.
Truitt Anthony doubled and Levi Lister singled and drove in a run for the Eagles. Carson Gonzalez struck out five, walked two and gave up two earned runs in four innings. Cooper Whiteus worked three innings on the hill, striking out one and giving up three earned runs.
In a 7-3 loss to center, Gonzalez, Kody Hines and Cam'ron Redwine all doubled for the Eagles. Gonzalez had two hits, and Lister drove in a run. Alec Perry struck out two and walked three in three innings.
HUGHES SPRINGS: E.J. Search led the way with a double, single and four RBI, and Hughes Springs notched a 10-4 win over Tyler on Friday.
Trenton Pemberton added two hits for the Mustangs. Dalton Hicks drove in a run, and Walker Duke and Jake Pearson added two RBI apiece. Hicks struck out five with three walks in 2.2 innings. Croy Endsley fanned eight with one walk in 3.1 frames.
WEST RUSK: The Raiders scored twice in the top of the fourth to take a 4-2 lead and held on for a 4-3 win over Lindale.
Cole Jackson doubled and drove in a run for the Raiders. Jimmie Harper had two hits, and Jason Reasoner, Baylee Hughes and Harper all drove in runs. Xander Mason struck out one and walked two, giving up no earned runs in three innings.
JEFFERSON: In an 11-1 loss to Spring Hill's JV, Judsen Carter tripled, singled and drove in a run and Landen Mitchell had a single for Jefferson. Mitchell walked three in 2.1 innings. Isaiah Smith fanned two and walked two in two innings.
GARY: The Gary Bobcats notched a pair of wins over Waskom, knocking off the Wildcats 10-5 and 8-3 on Friday.
In the 10-5 win, Cash Harrold and Mason Smith tripled, and Smith and Sam Colley added doubles for the Bobcats. Smith finished with three hits and an RBI. Thomas Flowers and Ben Stephens had two RBI apiece. Colley recorded two hits and drove in a run, and Tucker Grubbs and Harrold chipped in with RBI. Smith got the pitching win, striking out two with no walks in two innings. Stephens fanned four and walked four in 1.2 frames.
In the 8-3 win, Colley tripled, singled and drove in three runs. Mason Smith had two hits and two RBI, Aiden Scogins two hits, Thomas Flowers two hits and an RBI and Harrold and Kohl Woodfin an RBI apiece. Woodfin picked up the mound victory, striking out three and walking two while giving up two earned runs in four innings. David Stephens fanned three with no walks in one inning.