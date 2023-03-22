W. OAK 3, VAN 1: WHITE OAK - Gavyn Jones struck out 14, walked one and allowed one earned runs on two hits in seven innings, leading the White Oak Roughnecks to a 3-1 win over Van.
White Oak had four hits, singles by Drake Kneifl, Noah Fritsche, Jaxsen Ludlow and Jones. Jones also drove in a run.
BULLARD 5, SABINE 4: BULLARD - The Bullard Panthers walked off with a 5-4 win over the Sabine Cardinals in non-district action on Tuesday.
Bullard, which led 4-0 after four before the Cardinals rallied with two in the fifth and lone runs in the sixth and seventh, pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh.
Colt Sparks homered and Breylan Hawkins doubled in the loss for Sabine. Jaydan McPherson and Connor Tucker also drove in runs.
Tucker shouldered the pitching loss.