WHITEHOUSE 12, LONGVIEW 6: The Whitehouse Wildcats improved to 6-0 in District 15-5A play (19-3 overall) with a 12-6 win over the Longview Lobos on Friday.
Cole Ramey (4-2) took the loss for the Lobos. He struck out two, walked four and gave up three earned runs on four hits in three innings. Campbell Williams struck out one and walked two, giving up two earned runs in three innings, and Brett Gordy fanned one with no walks or earned runs allowed in an inning.
Drew Flores, Taylor Tatum, Ronald Woods and Andrew Tutt all had two hits for the Lobos in the loss. Flores doubled twice and drove in three runs. Tatum tripled, Woods doubled, Tutt drove in two runs and Williams had a double and an RBI.
The Lobos (12-9, 4-2) will visit Mount Pleasant on Tuesday and return home to take on Tyler at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
HALLSVILLE 5, LEGACY 4: TYLER - In non-district action on Saturday, Ashton Garza banged out three hits - including a double - and drove in three runs as the Hallsville Bobcats edged Tyler Legacy 5-4.
Zane Holder and Ethan Miller added doubles for the Bobcats. Blake Cox and Kade Chappell had two hits apiece, and Cox and Holder drove in runs.
Connor White got the pitching win, working four innings and giving up two earned runs on five hits while striking out two and walking two. Jake Seal struck out one in a scoreless inning of work, and Landon Bowden fanned four, walked two and gave up one unearned run in two innings.
Ty Arden doubled and drove in two runs for Legacy.
KILGORE 2, CENTER 1: KILGORE - Tanner Beets struck out eight, walked two and limited Center to a run on five hits in seven innings as the Kilgore Bulldogs edged the Roughriders, 2-1.
Tate Truman and Jason Silvey both doubled for the Bulldogs, and Todd House drove in a run.
CARTHAGE 8, HENDERSON 0: CARTHAGE - Connor Cuff doubled, singled twice and drove in five runs, and the Carthage Bulldogs used Dillon Davenport and Cole Curry on the mound to blank Henderson, 8-0.
Davenport added two hits, and Noah Paddie, Cale Preston and Ty Chambers all drove in runs for the Bulldogs. Davenport fanned nine and walked two in 5.2 innings, and Curry worked a hitless 1.1 innings.
W. OAK 11, H. SPRINGS 6: HUGHES SPRINGS - Landyn Grant and Colton Millwood both homered, combining to drive in five runs, and Davis Tolliver doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs for White Oak as the Roughnecks notched an 11-6 win over Hughes Springs.
Noah Fritsche doubled, singled and drove in a run, and Millwood added a single to go along with his homer.
Tyler Puckett struck out nine, walked three and gave up one earned run in 3.2 innings. Grant had three strikeouts and four walks, giving up three earned runs in 3.1 innings.
Trenton Pemberton homered, singled twice and drove in two runs in the loss for Hughes Springs. Trapper Golden doubled and drove in a run, and E.J. Searcy chipped in with a single and an RBI.
Golden struck out seven, walked five and gave up four earned runs in 4.2 innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
SABINE 10, DAINGERFIELD 0: LIBERTY CITY - Conner Tucker struck out eight and held Daingerfield to a couple of hits in five innings, and Hudson Pepper drove in two runs to pace the offense for Sabine in a 10-0 win over Daingerfield.
Zach Donovan, Payton McBride, Colt Sparks, Braylen Hawkins, Cade Silvertooth and Dalton Taylor all drove in runs for Sabine.
Jayden Wallace and D'Co Wright had the lone hits for Daingerfield. Sage Blackburn struck out four, walked four and gave up three earned runs in four innings.
W. RUSK 8, WASKOM 0: NEW LONDON - Jimmie Harper homered, Will Jackson doubled twice and drove in six runs and the West Rusk Raiders blanked Waskom, 8-0.
Harper finished with two hits and two RBI for the Raiders, and Jason Reasoner chipped in with a double.
Kullen Tavarez struck out 10, walked one and allowed three hits in five innings. Jackson fanned four in his two innings on the hill.
ARP 5, E. FIELDS 4: ARP - The Arp Tigers took a 3-0 lead after two innings and added two more in the fourth to edge Elysian Fields, 5-4, on Saturday.
Blake Widon doubled and drove in a run in the loss for Elysian Fields. John Beavers, Chaelton Cook and Evan White all pitched for Elysian Fields.
HARLETON 13, BECKVILLE 1: BECKVILLE - Carson Wallace struck out 11, walked four and limited Beckville to three hits in five innings, and the Harleton Wildcats earned a 13-1 win.
Braden Hopkins struck out one and walked one in an inning of work for Harleton, which led 4-1 before scoring nine times in the top of the sixth.
Shawn Booth and Mason Clark both doubled for Harleton. Clark had two hits and two RBI, Gage Shirts two hits and an RBI, Booth two RBI and Cameron Johnson, Peyton Murray and Dylan Armstrong an RBI apiece.
Matt Bar tripled, Aiden Brantley singled twice and Aiden Harris drove in a run in the loss for Beckville. Brantley went five innings on the hill, striking out five, walking three and giving up six earned runs.
B. SANDY 10, OVERTON 9: BIG SANDY - Kalab Remedies, Kayden Smith and Jake Johnson all drove in two runs for Big Sandy as the Wildcats rallied for a 10-9 win against Overton.
Whitson Cox and Smith both doubled, and Cox had two hits. Zachary Duhart also drove in a run for Big Sandy.
Tyson Tapley struck out four, walked one and did not allow an earned run in four innings. Smith fanned five, walked five and gave up two earned runs in four frames.
HAWKINS 10, U. HILL 0: HAWKINS - Braden Adams worked a no-hitter over five innings, striking out 11 and walking one, and the Hawkins Hawks rolled to a 10-0 win over Union Hill.
Braden Givens tripled, and Adams doubled twice and drove in three runs for Hawkins. Dawsun Pruitt, Aiden Colley and Colby Lata all added RBI.