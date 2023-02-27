PINE TREE: M.J. Cates tripled and drove in four runs, Collin Estes added a triple and three RBI and the Pine Tree Pirates earned a 13-7 win over Athens.
Dean McMillen and Trevion Nafrady both doubled for the Pirates, with McMillen, Brooks Brown and Max Gidden driving in runs. Cale Skinner struck out three and walked three in 2.2 innings.
KILGORE: Colt Bullard had two hits and two RBI and also turned in a strong outing on the mound for Kilgore in a 4-1 win over Community.
Bullard fanned five and walked one, giving up no earned runs on three hits in four innings. Braylon Reyes struck out two with no walks in two innings.
At the plate, Bullard doubled and singled and Todd House also drove in a run for the Bulldogs.
CARTHAGE: Ty Chambers worked four strong innings on the mound and Brooks Brewster drove in three runs for Carthage in a 15-1 win over Decatur.
Chambers struck out two with no walks and two hits allowed. Brewster singled and doubled, Cale Preston doubled once and singled twice, Dillon Davenport added two hits and Noah Paddie chipped in with a double. Braden Smith and Brooks Soape drove in two runs apiece, and Davenport, Connor Cuff and Patrick Malone chipped in with an RBI apiece.
GILMER: North Lamar opened up a 12-0 lead after two innings on the way to a 15-0 win over the Buckeyes, holding Gilmer hitless in the three-inning contest.
Harrison Lofton and Klein Lindsey pitched for Gilmer, with Lofton taking the loss.
WHITE OAK: Noah Carter led the way at the plate with a triple, two singles and three RBI and Gavyn Jones was dominant on the mound for the Roughnecks in an 8-0 win over Van.
Davis Tolliver drove in a run for the Roughnecks. Jones struck out 12 with no walks and two hits allowed in five innings. Kelton Cates fanned one and walked one in one innings.
SABINE: Payton McBride tripled and drove in two runs, Zane Shearer added a double and two RBI and Sabine earned a 10-7 win over Bowie.
Colt Sparks finished with two hits and two RBI for the Cardinals, and Hudson Pepper and Breylan Hawkins chipped in with RBI. Ashton McDonald struck out six with no walk or hits allowed in two innings for the win.
N. DIANA: The Eagles were touched with four runs in the second and third innings on the way to a 9-7 loss to China Spring.
New Diana trailed 9-1 before scoring twice in the fifth and four times in the sixth.
Logan Simmons tripled, singled and drove in a run. Jacob Newland had a single and two RBI, and Blake Widon and Elliott Foreman added RBI for the Eagles. Foreman took the pitching loss.
TATUM: The Eagles defeated Daingerfield (13-4) and fell to Rusk (3-0) on Saturday.
Against Daingerfield, Camron Redwine and Truitt Anthony tripled, Levi Lister doubled twice and Landen Tovar added a double. Redwine finished with two hits and four RBI. Carson Gonzalez and Lister had two hits and two RBI apiece. Tovar had two hits and an RBI, and Anthony and Landon Estrada both drove in runs.
Kody Hines fanned three with no walks or earned runs allowed in four innings.
Against Rusk, Lister had two hits to pace the Eagles. Kohen Keifer, Alec Perry and Estrada all pitched.
WEST RUSK: Canton scored a run in the bottom of the fifth to earn a 6-5 win over West Rusk.
Luis Sanchez doubled and singled, and Baylee Hughes and Judson Dotson drove in runs for West Rusk. Will Jackson worked two innings and took the pitching loss, striking out three, walking one and giving up one earned run in one inning.
HUGHES SPRINGS: Jake Pearson doubled twice and drove in two runs, Trapper Golden added a double, two singles and two RBI as the Mustangs rolled to a 17-0 win over Cushing.
Three Mustangs worked an inning apiece on the mound in a three-inning no-hitter. Kord Johnson got the win, striking out one and walking one. Croy Endsley fanned three with no walks, and Dalton Hicks struck out one.
Bryce Ratley had two hits and an RBI, Trenton Pemberton a single and an RBI. Hicks a single and three RBI, Kaleb Williams a single and two RBI, E.J. Searcy three hits and an RBI and Tanner Westmoreland one hit and one RBI. Kaden Barnwell and Trevor Bolden also drove in runs.
JEFFERSON: Luke McMullen doubled, singled and drove in three runs for Jefferson in a 7-5 win over Paul Pewitt.
Isaiah Smith and Knox Tomlinson also drove in runs for the Bulldogs. Isaiah Smith struck out five and walked five in four innings, and Aden Smith fanned one and walked one in an inning of work.
DAINGERFIELD: The Daingerfield Tigers fell to Tatum (12-4) and Rusk (10-2) on Saturday.
Against Tatum, Tanner Teeter doubled and drove in a run and Jayden Wallace chipped in with an RBI. Weston Collard struck out four and walked three in 3.2 innings.
Against Rusk, D'Co Wright tripled and drove in two runs and Sage Blackburn added a double for the Tigers. Blackburn, Wallace, Jayden Mitchell and Treston Smauley all pitched. Smauley fanned three in one inning, and Blackburn had two punchouts in two frames.
BECKVILLE: Beckville walked off with a 3-2 win over East Texas Homeschool, scoring twice in the bottom of the eighth.
HARLETON: Carson Wallace had two hits and drove in a run for Harleton in a 4-0 win over East Texas Homeschool.
Shawn Booth and Mason Clark added a single and an RBI apiece, and Tanner Tate chipped in with an RBI for the Wildcats. Tyler Crossley worked a full seven innings for the pitching win, striking out four and issuing no walks.
Aiden Brantley had three hits and two RBI for Beckville. Daxton Etheredge added two doubles, and Jackson Lambright and Brady Davis chipped in with doubles. Colman Bullock also drove in a run. Brady Davis worked four innings on the mound, striking out one and walking one. Baker Seegers fanned four with one walk in three innings, and Braxton Bullock pitched one frame.
BIG SANDY: The Wildcats tied Martin's Mill (3-3) and dropped a 4-0 decision to Alba-Golden on Saturday.
Against Martin's Mill, Tyson Tapley doubled and singled, Logan Ollive singled twice and Kayden Smith drove in a run for the Wildcats. Braydon Brown struck out five with two walks in 4.1 innings and Zachary Duhart fanned one and walked two in 2/3 of an inning.
Against Alba-Golden, Ollive had two hits and Jake Johnson doubled for the Wildcats. Damien Dixon struck out two and walked one in three innings.
UNION GROVE: Colton Cowan singled twice and drove in three runs to lead the Lions to a 9-2 win over Palestine Westwood.
Peyton Laake added two hits and scored twice, and Carter Cooper and Kayden Day drove in runs for the Lions. Cooper struck out six and walked four in 3.1 innings on the mound.
ET HOMESCHOOL: In a 4-0 loss to Harleton, Ethan Gallant had two hits and Josh Dragoo doubled for the Chargers. Luke Goforth struck out two and walked three in six innings on the mound.
In a 3-2 loss to Beckville, Connor Pendergast had two singles and Luke Goforth drove in a run. Pendergast struck out seven and walked four in 7.1 innings.