Josiah Mackey doubled twice and drove in two runs, and the Spring Hill Panthers held on for a 4-3 win over the Hudson Hornets on Thursday at Panther Field to open a Class 4A Region III best-of-three regional quarterfinal playoff series.
The Panthers improve to 26-7-2 with the win while Hudson drops to 28-7-3.
The win was the fifth in a row for Spring Hill since the Panthers opened the playoffs with a loss to Madisonville to open a bi-district series.
Trent Thompson, Jax Stovall, Grant Burton, Conner Smeltzer and Travis Allen all had singles for the Panthers, with Burton and Thompson driving in a run apiece.
Smeltzer went six innings on the mound, striking out eight and walking four while giving up no earned runs on four hits. Landon Bartell worked a scoreless inning.
Kolt Larsen drove in two runs in the loss for Hudson. Colby Turner struck out 11 and walked one, giving up four earned runs.
The Panthers broke a scoreless tie with a run in the bottom of the second.
Mackey doubled to lead off the inning, and Chandler Crawford came on to run for the Panther catcher. Crawford tagged and moved to third on a fly out by Smeltzer, and two batters later Thompson came through with a two-out single to plate Crawford for a 1-0 Spring Hill lead.
Spring Hill pushed the lead to 4-0 with a three-run third.
Stovall singled and moved to second on an error with one out, and Allen followed with a bunt single to move Stovall to third. Burton’s single plated Stovall, and then Mackey doubled to chase Allen and Burton home.
Hudson scored three times in the top of the fifth, but the Panthers held on and will can close out the series with a win in Hudson on Friday. First pitch for Game 2 is set for 7 p.m.
A third game, if needed, would take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Jim Reeves Field in Carthage.