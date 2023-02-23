S. HILL: At the Longview Tournament, Spring Hill rallied from a 3-0 deficit to edge Mabank, 8-7.
Spring Hill scored three in the bottom of the second to tie things, but Mabank added three in the top of the third. The Panthers pushed across five in the third and held on for the win.
Cayson Wilkins doubled and drove in two runs for Spring Hill. Travis Allen also had two RBI, and Landon Bartell and Wyatt McFadin drove in a run apiece.
McFadin, Wilkins and Andrew Grooters all pitched for the Panthers.
CARTHAGE: At the Longview Tournament, Boswell held on for a 7-5 win over the Carthage Bulldogs.
Noah Paddie doubled, tripled and drove in a run in the loss for Carthage. Connor Cuff added a double and two RBI. Braden Smith, Cade Moore and Patrick Malone all pitched for the Bulldogs.
SABINE: At the Hooks Tournament, the Sabine Cardinals dropped a 5-4 decision to Liberty-Eylau.
Zach Donovan doubled twice in the loss for the Cardinals. Jaydan McPherson doubled, and Payton McBride and Colt Sparks drove in runs for Sabine.
Connor Tucker struck out seven, walked four and allowed just two earned runs in 6.1 innings for Sabine.
N. DIANA: The New Diana Eagles split a pair of games at the China Spring Tournament, earning a 13-4 win over Bryan Rudder and falling 3-0 to West.
Against Rudder, Blake Widon doubled, singled and drove in two runs for the Eagles. Hayden Thomas had three hits and an RBI, Logan Simmons two hits and an RBI, Jacob Newland a single and two RBI, Austin Kerns a single and three RBI and Elliott Foreman a single and two RBI. Widon, Keaton Bogue and Ivan Benoit all pitched for the Eagles.
The Eagles were held hitless over six innings against West. Canon Willeford and Cohle Sherman pitched for New Diana.
W. OAK: At the Grand Saline Tournament, White Oak and Central Heights battled to a 2-2 deadlock.
Davis Tolliver had two hits and drove in both runs for White Oak. Landyn Grant struck out four with no walks and two earned runs allowed in 4.2 innings. Kash Y'Barbo fanned one in two innings.
W. RUSK: At the Grand Saline Tournament, Xander Mason tripled, singled and drove in two runs, Judson Dotson added a double and West Rusk cruised to an 8-0 win over Gladewater.
Jason Reasoner and Will Jackson had two hits and an RBI apiece, and Luis Sanchez and Dawson King drove in runs.
Dotson pitched three innings for the win, striking out three, walking three and giving up no earned runs.
TATUM: The Tatum Eagles belted out seven extra base hits on the way to a 10-3 win over Kemp on Thursday.
Camron Redwine tripled and singled for the Eagles. Truitt Anthony, Carson Gonzalez, Cody Hines, Levi Lister, Landen Tovar and Gage Bean all doubled. Tovar finished with three hits. Gonzalez, Anthony and Hines had two hits and two RBI apiece. Bean drove in two runs, and Landry Ross chipped in with an RBI. Gonzalez worked five innings on the hill, striking out 13 with one walk and no earned runs allowed.
GILMER: The Gilmer Buckeyes dropped a 5-2 decision to Rains on Thursday.
Aron Bell and Harrison Lofton had two hits and an RBI apiece for Gilmer in the loss. Landyn Thompson took the pitching loss.
H. SPRINGS: Trapper Golden struck out nine and walked two in a five-inning no-hitter as Hughes Springs blanked Troup, 8-0.
Trenton Pemberton homered once and singled twice and Jake Pearson added a double and an RBI for the Mustangs. E.J. Searcy had two hits and an RBI, and Dalton Hicks also drove in a run.
O. CITY: In a 6-3 loss to Beckville, Jadyn Freeman doubled and Colby Plasterer and Freeman drove in runs for the Ore City Rebels.
Five Rebels - Caleb Davidson, Cadyn Laster, Cudder Reynolds and Easto Pena - saw action on the mound.
B. SANDY: The Big Sandy Wildcats notched a 6-3 win over Quinlan Ford.
Tyson Tapley doubled, singled and drove in three runs to lead the way at the plate for the Wildcats. Kayden Smith added two hits, Whitson Cox singled, doubled and drove in two and Hunter Reneau doubled. Tapley also picked up the mound victory, striking out four, walking three and giving up no earned runs in four innings.