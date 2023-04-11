T. HIGH 3, LONGVIEW 2: TEXARKANA — The Longview Lobos fell behind 3-0, rallied to cut the deficit to 3-2 late but came up short by that total on Tuesday in District 15-5A action.
Kieffer Doxey worked six innings on the hill and took the pitching loss for the Lobos. He struck out four, walked two and gave up two earned runs on six hits.
At the plate, Andrew Tutt went 3 for 4 for the Lobos. Jordan Allen and Doxey both had two hits, including a double apiece, and Jose Arellano and Taylor Tatum both singled and drove in runs.
The Lobos will host Hallsville on Friday.
P. TREE 4, MARSHALL 3: At Pine Tree’s Field of Dreams, the host Pirates scored twice in the bottom of the first and added lone runs in the sixth and seventh to walk off with a 4-3 win over Marshall.
Marshall scored twice in the top of the seventh to tie things at 3-3, but the Pirates got a one-out walk by Cale Skinner, a single from Dean McMillen and a two-out walk from Collin Estes to load the bases before Max Gidden walked to force in Skinner with the game-winner.
Estes finished with a triple and a double, and Tyson Bush added a double and an RBI. McMillen also collected two hits for the Pirates.
Gidden went the distance on the mound, striking out nine and walking two while allowing no earned runs.
Logan Presley drove in a run for Marshall in the loss. Caden Noblit struck out eight and walked two in 6.1 innings. Presley walked two in 1/3 of an inning.
S. HILL 16, CENTER 0: CENTER — Carson Tidwell and Jax Stovall both homered in a nine-run second inning for Spring Hill as the Panthers rolled to a 16-0 win over the Center Roughriders.
Tidwell’s home run was a grand slam, and he finished with a double, homer and five RBI. Stovall added two singles and had two RBI on the day. Josiah Mackey singled three times and drove in a run. Grant Burton had two hits and three RBI, and Levi Mackey, Trent Thompson and Wyatt McFadin all drove in runs.
Landon Bartell went three innings with three strikeouts and Jayson Jordan worked two frames with three strikeouts as the Panthers combined on a no-hitter.
HALLSVILLE 7, MT. PLEASANT 3: HALLSVILLE — Sawyer Dunagan banged out three hits and drove in two runs for the Bobcats in a 7-3 win over the Mount Pleasant Tigers.
Laker McPherson added a single and two RBI. Blake Cox singled and drove in a run, and Zane Holder chipped in with an RBI.
Cox got the pitching win, working five innings, striking out six and allowing no runs on one hit with no walks. Grayson Werth and Kaden Akin both pitched an inning for the Bobcats.
Jaden Tarrant singled and drove in two runs in the loss for Mount Pleasant.
KILGORE 1, HENDERSON 0: HENDERSON — Kilgore scored the only run of the game in the top of the seventh in a 1-0 win over the Henderson Lions.
Joseph Hendrickson had both Kilgore hits and drove in the lone run for the Bulldogs.
Todd House went the distance on the mound for Kilgore, striking out two, walking five and giving up two hits.
CARTHAGE 8, GILMER 6: GILMER — Todd Register tripled, singled and drove in a run, Connor Cuff added two hits and an RBI and the Carthage Bulldogs notched an 8-6 win over Gilmer.
Dillon Davenport and Ty Chambers added RBI for Carthage, and four Bulldogs worked on the mound. Brooks Brewster struck out four and walked three with no runs allowed in four innings. Cole Curry, Matthew Smith and Chambers all logged an inning on the hill.
Dillon Henson and Cade Bowman doubled for Gilmer. Henson had two hits, Justin Jones drove in two runs and Landyn Thompson, Bowman and Brayden Pate all drove in runs.
Henson struck out six, walked four and allowed two earned runs in 5.1 innings.
W. OAK 2, N. DIANA 1: WHITE OAK — Gavyn Jones struck out 11, walked two and gave up one earned run on four hits in a complete game for the Roughnecks, and White Oak edged New Diana 2-1.
Tyler Puckett doubled, singled and drove in a run for White Oak. Drake Kneifl had two hits, and Davis Tolliver added an RBI.
The Roughnecks won in walk off fashion when Collin Wheat led off the bottom of the seventh with a single and Levi Sipes came in to run. Kneifl singled, and Jones was intentionally walked to load the bases before Puckett ended it with a single to plate Sipes.
Elliott Foreman had two hits and an RBI in the loss for New Diana. Ivan Benoit struck out three, walked two and gave up two earned runs in 6.1 innings.
TATUM 2, WASKOM 0: WASKOM — Truitt Anthony struck out 12 with no walks, giving up just one hit in seven full innings as the Tatum Eagles edged the Waskom Wildcats, 2-0.
Anthony threw 53 of his 76 pitches for strikes.
At the dish, Anthony, Carson Gonzalez and Landen Tovar all doubled for the Eagles. Tovar and Cooper Whiteus had two hits apiece, and Gonzalez and Kohen Keifer drove in runs.
E. FIELDS 3, TROUP 2: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Blake Merritt dominated on the hill for the Yellowjackets, striking out 12 with three walks and two runs allowed in a complete game, and Elysian Fields walked off with a 3-2 win over Troup.
the score was tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh when Blake Widon, Chaelton Cook and David Hutson all singled and Brody Parker delivered a game-winning sacrifice fly to allow Widon to tag and score.
Jase Alaniz, Cook, Hutson and Widon all had two hits for the Yellowjackets, and Merritt and Hutson added RBI.
HARMONY 5, WINNSBORO 2: HARMONY — Tucker Tittle struck out 11 with three walks, giving up no earned runs on two hits in seven innings as the Harmony Eagles notched a 5-2 win over Winnsboro.
Braxton Baker and Tittle both doubled, singled and drove in runs for Harmony. Brayden Phillips added two singles, and Landen Wilkerson drove in a run.
BECKVILLE 12, L. CHAPEL 4: LEVERETT’S CHAPEL — Matt Barr tripled, singled and drove in three runs, and the Beckville Bearcats notched a 12-4 win over the Leverett’s Chapel Lions.
Aiden Harris added a triple, double and RBI, and Brody Downs and Aiden Brantley drove in runs for the Bearcats. Colby Davidson chipped in with a double.
Davidson struck out six, walked two and did not allow a run on one hit in three innings on the mound. Cason Dodson fanned two and walked one in three innings, and Colman Bullock struck out a couple with one walk in one frame.
MCLEOD 12, O. CITY 0: ORE CITY — McLeod built a 7-0 lead after five and then put things away with a five-run sixth on the way to a 12-7 win over the Ore City Rebels.
Lee Alford doubled, and Colby Plasterer and Jordan Escamilla singled in the loss for Ore City.
CHCS 19, LCS 3: Sawyer Brumit homered, singled and drove in seven runs, and the Christian Heritage Classical School Sentinels rolled past Longview Christian School, 19-3.
Cade Brumit added two hits for the Sentinels. Griff Holt, Owen Holcomb and Eli Roraback all drove in two runs, and Ryan Horne, Nathan Long and Quaid Dorrough added an RBI apiece.
Long struck out five and walked four, giving up two earned runs in two innings. Holcomb fanned one and walked one in an inning, and Brumit struck out three and walked a couple in one inning of action.
LATE MONDAY
W. RUSK 11, ARP 2: ARP — Jason Reasoner and Darren Nix drove in three runs apiece, and the West Rusk Raiders rolled to an 11-2 win over Arp.
Reasoner doubled and Nix singled for the Raiders. Cole Jackson, Will Jackson and Jimmie Harper all had two hits and an RBI, and Ty Harper chipped in with an RBI.
Jimmie Harper struck out four with two walks and one unearned run allowed on one hit in four innings. Cole Jackson fanned six with two walks and an earned run allowed on two hits in three innings.
Will Sanford singled and drove in a run in the loss for Arp.
JEFFERSON 16, WASKOM 3: JEFFERSON — Bryce Clark homered, singled and drove in seven runs for Jefferson as the Bulldogs coasted to a 16-3 win over the Waskom Wildcats.
Aden Smith and Knox Tomlinson both singled and drove in three runs for Jefferson. Brayden Clark singled, doubled and drove in two runs, and Ja’kyrik Nard added an RBI. Nard also picked up the pitching win, striking out four, walking three and giving up one earned run on three hits in five innings.
OVERTON 6, HAWKINS 3: HAWKINS — Rylan Holleman singled and drove in two runs, and Bryce Still struck out 12 in a complete game on the hill for the Mustangs as Overton notched a 6-3 win over Hawkins.
Still walked two and gave p one earned run. Braxton Harper and Caden Thornton both singled and drove in runs for the Mustangs.
Dawsun Pruitt singled three times and drove in a run, Julian Frazier added two hits and Braden Adams singled and chased one run home in the loss for Hawkins.
BECKVILLE 24, U. GROVE 9: UNION GROVE — Matt Barr and Brody Downs collected four RBI apiece, Brock White, Aiden Harris, Braxton Bullock and Zach McLaughlin all drove in two runs and the Beckville Bearcats notched a 24-9 win over Union Grove.
White had three singles. Harris doubled once and singled twice. Barr had a triple and a single, and Aiden Brantley doubled and singled, driving in a run and scoring five times. Colby Davidson, Reed Chapman and Colman Bullock all chipped in with RBI.
Brantley struck out seven with no walks or earned runs allowed in three innings.
Colton Cowan and Kayden Day had two hits and an RBI apiece in the loss for Union Grove. Jax Daniels, Landon Ferguson, Porter Yohn, Jacob Griffin and Rylan Roberts all drove in runs.
ET HOMESCHOOL 13, EXCEL 0: Connor Pendergast and Josh Dragoo combined to toss a no-hitter, Caleb Cutler homered, singled twice and drove in five runs and the East Texas Homeschool Chargers coasted to a 13-0 win over Paris Excel.
Pendergast worked five innings on the mound, striking out 12 and walking two. Dragoo fanned two and walked one in an inning of work.
Dragoo had a triple, two singled and two RBI. Dade Gofort and Pendergast both doubled and singled, with Pendergast driving in a run.
CollegeETBU 15, LETU 1: MARSHALL — The LeTourneau baseball team could not slow the hot bats of East Texas Baptist in the finale of the three-game series on Monday night as the host Tigers claimed a sweep with a 15-1 victory in ASC play.
LeTourneau drops to 14-17 overall and 8-10 in conference play. ETBU has won 10 straight overall and moves to 21-8 and 16-2.
LeTourneau had two hits in the game as Ethan Wood broke up the Tigers’ no-hit bid with his line drive single to left field in the fifth. In the sixth, Andrew Klingenstein worked a walk and stole second base before scoring on Carter Amarantos’ RBI single.
Lane Williams drew a walk in the game and extended his on-base streak to 31 games.
Dalton Pickett (0-5) got the loss as he went 2.2 innings and allowed two earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts. The YellowJackets used four arms out of the bullpen.
LeTourneau travels to Abilene for a three-game series at McMurry starting at 7 p.m. on Friday.