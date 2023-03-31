T. HIGH 14, P. TREE 2: Texas High scored three times in the top of the first, added a couple of three-run frames late and put things away with a five-run fifth on the way to a 14-2 win over the Pine Tree Pirates.
Dean McMillen singled and scored and Tyson Bush singled and drove in two runs in the loss for the Pirates. Collin Estes struck out five and walked three in 4.1 innings.
S. HILL 7, GILMER 0: GILMER - Jax Stovall, Trent Thompson, Austin Bonner and Grant Burton all collected two hits, Conner Smeltzer worked 4.2 strong innings on the hill for the pitching win as the Spring Hill Panthers blanked the Gilmer Buckeyes, 7-0.
Burton drove in two runs, and Thompson, Cayson Wilkins and Travis Allen all drove in runs for the Panthers. Stovall doubled and singled.
Smeltzer struck out six and walked two. Jayson Jordan fanned three and walked two in 1.1 innings. Burton fanned two with no walks in two-thirds of an inning, and Wyatt McFadin struck out one.
Dylan Griffin singled in the loss for Gilmer. Landyn Thompson struck out eight, walked two and gave up four earned runs in six innings.
HALLSVILLE 11, MARSHALL 0: MARSHALL - Two Hallsville pitches worked a one-hit shutout, and Ashton Garza dove in three runs with three doubles as the Bobcats rolled to an 11-0 win over Marshall.
Kaden Akin struck out four and walked one in five innings, and Grayson Werth fanned one in an inning of work for the Bobcats.
At the dish, Laker McPherson tripled, doubled, singled and drove in two runs. Connor White added a triple, single and two RBI, and Blake Cox doubled, singled and drove in one. Sawyer Dunagan had a single and two RBI, and Zane Holder also drove in a run.
Logan Presley struck out six and walked four in 4.2 innings for Marshall. Caden Noblit had the lone Maverick hit.
N. DIANA 4, GLADEWATER 3: DIANA - Keaton Bogue singled in the bottom of the seventh to score Peyton Brewer with the walk off game-winner as New Diana rallied for a 4-3 win over the Gladewater Bears.
Gladewater led 3-1 before the Eagles scored twice in the bottom of the fourth and won it in the seventh when Brewer led off with a double and came around to score on Bogue's hit.
Cohle Sherman doubled and drove in a run for the Eagles, and Elliott Foreman added an RBI. Austin Kerns went the distance on the hill, striking out eight with no walks.
TROUP 14, JEFFERSON 2: JEFFERSON - The Troup Tigers scored six times in the top of the fourth to take control of things in a 14-2 win over the Jefferson Bulldogs.
Steve Washington and Bryce Clark had two hits apiece for Jefferson. Clark doubled, singled and drove in a run, and Knox Tomlinson added a double and an RBI.
C. HEIGHTS 12, TATUM 2: NACOGDOCHES - In a non-district clash, Jackson Glymph homered twice and drove in three runs and Nick West doubled and chased home four as Central Heights earned a 12-2 win over Tatum.
Ashby Anthony doubled and Truitt Anthony and Cayden Tatum both singled and drove in runs for Tatum in the loss.
Cade York fanned 10 and walked one for CH in the pitching win. Landen Tovar walked one in three innings, and Ashby Anthony fanned two and walked one in 1.1 frames.
HARMONY 4, MPCH 0: HARMOMY - Tucker Tittle recorded 13 strikeouts with only a couple of walks, tossing a four-hit shutout at Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill in a 4-0 Harmony win.
Boston Seahorn singled twice and Riley Patterson and Brayden Phillips doubled for the Eagles. Phillips drove in a run.
O. CITY 16, H. BLUFF 2: HARTS BLUFF - The Ore City Rebels made the most of eight hits, five Harts Bluff errors and 10 walks to go along with a strong pitching performance from Caleb Davidson and Jordan Escamilla in a 16-2 win.
Davidson struck out seven and walked one in three innings, and Escamilla fanned one in two innings of action.
Lee Alford had two hits and four RBI and Davidson two hits and three RBI for the Rebels. Easton Pena drove in a run. Colby Plasterer collected two hits. Escamilla and Blake Coppedge also drove in runs.
U. GROVE 4, CARLISLE 1: UNION GROVE - Peyton Laake fanned 11, walked five and gave up one earned run on three hits in 5.1 innings, and the Union Grove Lions notched a 4-1 win over the Carlisle Indians.
Jax Daniels struck out four and walked one in 1.2 frames. Cooper Vestel, Laake and Colton Cowan all drove in runs.
Jonathan Nix singled twice in the loss for Carlisle.
ET HOMESCHOOL 10, HEAT 0: Connor Pendergast tossed a three-hitter over five innings, striking out six and walking one, and Luke Goforth tripled and drove in two runs to lead the offense as East Texas Homeschool blanked Tyler HEAT 10-0.
Ethan Gallant had two hits and drove in a run for the Chargers. Jos Dragoo, Cole Sloan, Dade Goforth and Caleb Cutler also drove in runs.
COLLEGE
LETU 5, UMHB 1: BELTON - The LeTourneau baseball team started off a road trip with a commanding 5-1 win over Mary Hardin-Baylor on Friday night.
LeTourneau (13-13, 7-6 ASC) is now tied for fourth in the ASC as we near the halfway point of the conference schedule.
The YellowJackets got rolling early with Andrew Klingenstein and Ethan Wood finding themselves on base with no outs in the top of the second. Lane Williams put the ball in play allowing Klingenstein to score/
LeTourneau opened the game up in the top of the seventh where the Jackets scored three runs. The bases were loaded for Dane Jones who put a productive ball into play allowing Williams to cross home plate and take the lead 2-1 with one out.
Devin Greaff was plated on a passed ball to make it 3-1 with only one out. Cameron Pfafman finished the scoring with a single to allow Jones to score, giving the Jackets a 4-1 lead before they went to the stretch.
Kyle Masonave added to the YellowJacket lead with a sacrifice fly for Devin Greaff to be able to score and put the final run up for the visitors.
Riley Davis (4-1) marked the win for his seven innings pitched. Davis allowed just six hits, one earned run, and marked four strikeouts. Cruz Cox closed out the game allowing just two hits in two innings.
LeTourneau will finish up the series on Saturday with a doubleheader against Mary Hardin-Baylor set for 1 p.m.