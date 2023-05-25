C. SPRING 7, CARTHAGE 6: FORNEY — China Spring stayed alive in a best-of-three regional semifinal series with a 7-6 win over the Carthage Bulldogs on Thursday.
In the opening game of the series, Todd Register doubled, singled twice and drove in three runs to lead Carthage to a 4-2 win.
Noah Paddie added two singles, and Connor Cuff doubled and drove in a run.
Carthage scored three times in the bottom of the fifth.
Brooks Brewster went the distance on the mound for the Bulldogs. He struck out one, walked two and allowed two earned runs on four hits.
In the second game, China Spring trailed 6-2 before erupting for five runs in the bottom of the seventh for the walk off win.
Noah Paddie had two doubles, a single and two RBI in the loss for Carthage. Dillon Davenport and Braden Smith had two singles apiece, and Cale Preston, Connor Cuff, Brooks Brewster and Cade Moore all singled. Cuff, Brewster, Moore and Ty Chambers all drove in runs.
Davenport struck out four and walked two, giving up one earned run in four innings. Cole Curry struck out one and allowed three earned runs in two innings, and Matthew Smith walked one and gave up two earned runs in a third of an inning.
The series will conclude at 3 p.m. on Saturday back in Forney.
BOYD 7, W. OAK 1: NORTH FORNEY — The White Oak Roughnecks dropped the opening game of a best-of-three regional semifinal playoff series against Boyd, falling in 7-1 fashion.
Boyd, which managed just three hits but took advantage of eight Roughneck errors, improves to 35-4 on the season.
White Oak drops to 28-7-2 and will look to stay alive in the series when the teams meet back at North Forney at noon on Friday. A third game, if needed, would take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday at North Forney.
HARLETON 2, GARRISON 1: MARSHALL — The Harleton Wildcats remained unbeaten on the season (32-0) with a 2-1 win over the Garrison Bulldogs in game one of a best-of-three regional semifinal series.
Carson Wallace worked 5.2 innings for Harleton on the hill, striking out nine, walking three and giving up one earned run on one hit. Braden Hopkins got the pitching win, fanning four with no walks or hits in 1.1 innings.
Dylan Armstrong, Mason Clark, Tanner Tate and Peyton Murray all singled for the Wildcats. Tate drove in a run.
BECKVILLE 13, DOUGLASS 0: CARTHAGE — The Douglass Indians stayed alive in a best-of-three regional semifinal playoff series with a 3-2 win over the Beckville Bearcats.
In the opening game, Baker Seegers tripled and drove in three runs to lead the offense, and Colby Davidson went all the way on the mound for Beckville in a 13-0 win.
Brody Downs and Braxton Bullock had two hits apiece. Daxton Etheredge doubled and drove in two runs, and Aiden Brantley and Davidson added doubles for the Bearcats. Bullock, Matt Barr, Brantley and Davidson all drove in runs.
On the hill, Davidson struck out three, walked five scattered three hits over five innings.
In the second game, Beckville took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh, but Douglass walked it off with a pair of runs.
Brantley had two hits, Etheredge doubled and drove in two runs and Aiden Harris singled in the loss for Beckville.
Brantley struck out seven, walked one and gave up one earned run in the loss.
The teams will settle the series in a 2 p.m. contest on Saturday in Nacogdoches.
L. CHAPEL 6, KENNARD 4: RUSK — Carson Ford went the distance on the mound, Dequincy Brown homered and drove in two runs and the Leverett’s Chapel Lions opened a best-of-three regional semifinal series with a 6-4 win over Kerens.
Ford struck out four, walked three and allowed two earned runs on seven hits in seven innings.
Brown and Eddie Espinosa had two hits apiece, with Espinosa adding an RBI. Dylan Harris, Wyatt Ford, Carson Ford, Raymond Espinosa and Alec Vickers all chipped in with singles.
LATE THURSDAY
GUNTER 8, TATUM 0: FORNEY — Walker Overman singled and drove in two runs, Isaac Villanueva worked a shutout on the mound and the Gunter Tigers opened a best-of-three regional semifinal series with an 8-0 win over the Tatum Eagles.
Villanueva struck out 11 and walked two, scattering five hits in a complete game.
Carson Gonzalez doubled, and Cayden Tatum singled twice in the loss for Tatum. Landen Tovar struck out one, walked four and allowed three earned runs in three innings for Tatum. Cayden Tatum fanned one, walked two and gave up two earned runs in 1.2 innings, and Ashby Anthony walked one in 1.1 frames.
The series resumes at 7 p.m. on Friday at North Forney High School.