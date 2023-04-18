S. HILL 8, HENDERSON 3: HENDERSON — Cayden Rhodes went the distance on the mound for Spring Hill, striking out eight with three walks and two earned runs allowed, and the Panthers used two big innings in the middle of the game to earn an 8-3 win over Henderson.
Jax Stovall singled three times and Josiah Mackey added two hits and three RBI for Spring Hill, which scored three in the third and four in the fourth. Grant Burton added two hits and two RBI, and Carson Tidwell, Travis Allen and Austin Bonner all chipped in with RBI.
HALLSVILLE 14, TYLER 0: TYLER — Kaden Akin and Connor White combined on a five-inning one-hitter, and Blake Cox led the way on offense for the Bobcats with two hits and three RBI as Hallsville blanked Tyler 14-0.
Akin struck out three with one walk and no hits allowed in four innings, and White fanned three with no walks and one hit allowed in one inning of action.
Landon Bowden, Sawyer Dunagan, Ashton Garza and Connor White all tripled for the Bobcats, and Zane Holder and White added doubles. Dunagan finished with three hits and two RBI. White, Garza, Bowden and Laker McPherson drove in a run apiece, and Zane Holder finished with two singles and two RBI.
Tory Howland had the lone hit for Tyler.
GILMER 4, CENTER 2: CENTER — Dillon Henson was strong on the mound for 6.1 innings, and the Gilmer Buckeyes rallied for a 4-2 win over Center on Tuesday.
Henson struck out seven and gave up two earned runs to earn the pitching win.
Harrison Loftin and Brayden Pate doubled for Gilmer, which trailed 2-0 after one but scored three in the sixth and one in the seventh. Lofton had two hits and drove in a run, and Pate added an RBI.
Logan Horton struck out nine and walked one in a complete game for Center.
HARMONY 5, QUITMAN 2: QUITMAN — Tucker Tittle struck out 13 in six innings, limiting Quitman to one earned run on two hits and four walks as Harmony notched a 5-2 win.
Boston Seahorn worked one inning, striking out one and giving up no hits or runs.
At the dish, Hayden Johnson had a single and two RBI and Braxton Baker doubled for the Eagles.
TATUM 17, ARP 2: ARP — The Tatum Eagles took a big lead into the seventh and added eight runs to it, rolling to a 17-2 win over the Arp Tigers.
Truitt Anthony went three innings on the mound for the Eagles, striking out seven with no walks or runs allowed on two hits. Carson Gonzales fanned two and walked four in four innings.
Kody Hines tripled, singled and drove in two runs for Tatum. Cam’ron Redwine had two hits and three RBI. Anthony singled and drove in two runs. Landen Tover and Cayden Tatum drove in a run apiece. Kohen Keifer singled and chased two runs home, and Cooper Whiteus singled three times and drove in a couple of runs.
Ty Anderson had an RBI in the loss for Arp.
W. RUSK 3, TROUP 1: NEW LONDON — Jimmie Harper turned in six dominant innings on the hill for West Rusk, and the Raiders scored lone runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings on the way to a 3-0 win over the Troup Tigers.
Harper struck out 12 and walked four, allowing no hits. Will Jackson worked one inning, giving up one hit.
Xander Mason, Harper and Jaxon Farquhar all had hits for the Raiders.
E. FIELDS 6, WASKOM 2: WASKOM — Lawson Swank homered, doubled and drove in four runs, and Chaelton Cook and Blake Merritt combined to hold Waskom to three hits as Elysian Fields earned a 6-2 win on Tuesday.
Evan White added two hits and an RBI for Elysian Fields, and Cook chipped in with a double.
On the hill, Cook worked four innings with three strikeouts, two walks and one earned run allowed. Merritt struck out five, walked one and gave up one earned run in three innings.
Justin Reeves doubled and Tanner Brightmon added two hits and an RBI in the loss for Waskom. Jacob Woodward struck out three and walked five in 5.2 innings.
HARLETON 11, U. GROVE 1: HARLETON — The Harleton Wildcats opened up a 3-0 lead after one inning and put things away with a five-run third on the way to an 11-1 win over the Union Grove Lions.
Dylan Armstrong tripled and drove in two runs for Harleton. Carson Wallace had a single and two RBI. Mason Clark chipped in with two hits. Braden Hopkins had two hits and an RBI. Shawn Booth finished with two hits and chased home two runs, and Tanner Tate and Cameron Johnson both drove in runs.
Hopkins went four innings for the pitching win, striking out four and walking one while giving up one unearned run.
Judson George, Jax Daniels, Carter Cooper and Kayden Day all had hits for Union Grove.
O. CITY 8, RIVERCREST 6: BOGATA — The Ore City Rebels scored twice in the top of the fifth to get back in the game after falling behind 6-2, and then pushed across four runs in the sixth on the way to an 8-6 win over Rivercrest.
Caleb Davidson and Jordan Escamilla both doubled for Ore City. Davidson had three hits and three RBI, and Escamilla added a single and drove in a run. Gage Cavenaugh finished with two hits and an RBI, and Easton Pena, Blake Coppedge and Chase Mullens all drove in runs.
Mullins worked seven innings, striking out three and walking one while giving up two earned runs.
B. SANDY 13, L. CHAPEL 0: BIG SANDY — Three Wildcat pitchers combined on a four-inning no-hitter, and Big Sandy rolled to a 13-0 win over Leverett’s Chapel.
Kayden Smith went three innings on the hill, striking out five and walking two. Zachary Duhart fanned two and Kalab Remedies struck out one.
Hunter Reneau tripled, singled and drove in three runs, and Smith had a double, single and three RBI for Big Sandy. Logan Ollive, Caden Bixler and Whitson Cox all drove in runs.
ET HOMESCHOOL 1, CHCS 0: Josh Dragoo and Luke Goforth combined to strike out 10 and allow just one hit, leading the East Texas Homeschool Chargers to a 1-0 win over the Christian Heritage Classical School Sentinels.
Dragoo worked four innings, striking out four with no walks. Goforth fanned six and walked two in three innings.
Beau Thompson had two hits for the Chargers. Ethan Gallant and Gracyn Trimble added a single apiece.
Nathan Long struck out six and walked four in the loss for CHCS. Eli Roraback had the lone hit for the Sentinels.
LATE MONDAY
P. TREE 14, MT. PLEASANT 8: The host Pine Tree Pirates gave up a run in the top of the first before answering with five in the bottom half, holding on for a 14-8 win over the Mount Pleasant Tigers.
Mount Pleasant pulled to within a run with a six-run top of the fifth, but the Pirates once again answered with a big inning — scoring four times in the bottom of the fifth.
Collin Estes singled twice and drove in two runs for the Pirates. M.J. Cates doubled and drove in a run, and Max Gidden, Caden Donley, Parker Johnson and Tyson Bush all collected RBI for Pine Tree.
Gidden struck out five and walked six, giving up one earned run, in 4.2 innings. Cates fanned two and walked two, allowing no earned runs, in 2.1 innings.