P. TREE 2, MARSHALL 1: MARSHAL - Collin Estes did damage at the plate and on the hill for Pine Tree as the Pirates edged Marshall, 2-1, in District 15-5A action on Friday.
Estes struck out seven and gave up one earned run in 6.2 innings pitched. M.J. Cates got the final out for the Pirates.
At the plate, Estes doubled and drove in both Pine Tree runs. Max Gidden and Dean McMillen added singles for the Pirates.
S. HILL 10, CENTER 0: Landon Bartell struck out 10 with no walks, scattering three hits over 5.2 innings as the Spring Hill Panthers rolled to a 10-0 win over the Center Roughriders in District 17-4A play.
Carson Tidwell led the way at the plate for the Panthers with a triple, double, single and two RBI. Cayson Wilkins, Grant Burton, Josiah Mackey and Travis Allen all singled and drove in runs, and Trent Thompson added an RBI.
HALLSVILLE 13, MT. PLEASANT 3: MOUNT PLEASANT - Half of Hallsville's hits went for extra bases, and the Bobcats rolled to a 13-3 win over Mount Pleasant on Friday in District 15-5A action.
Blake Cox, Sawyer Dunagan, Zane Holder, Jack Holladay and Ethan Miller all doubled for the Bobcats. Cox, Miller and Holladay all had two hits. Miller drove in three runs. Cox and Trentan Johnson added two RBI apiece, and Connor White and Dunagan chipped in with RBI.
Kaden Akin fanned one, walked two and gave up two earned runs in four innings on the mound to earn the pitching win. Grayson Werth struck out one in a scoreless inning of action.
Will Luck tripled and singled in the loss for Mount Pleasant. Bennett Wall and Drew Dyke drove in runs.
KILGORE 1, HENDERSON 0: KILGORE - Tanner Beets worked a complete game on the mound, and the Kilgore Bulldogs pushed across the lone run of the game in the bottom of the fourth on the way to a 1-0 win over the Henderson Lions in District 17-4A action.
Todd House tripled and scored for the Bulldogs. Jason Silvey added two hits, and Cade Cox drove in the lone run of the game.
Beets struck out five and walked two, throwing 53 of his 86 pitches for strikes while scattering four hits.
CARTHAGE 20, GILMER 1: CARTHAGE - The Carthage Bulldogs pounded out 20 hits and rode the strong pitching of Dillon Davenport and Cole Curry to a 20-1 win over the Gilmer Buckeyes on Friday in District 17-4A action.
Davenport fanned five, walked three and gave up one earned run in four innings. Curry pitched a scoreless, hitless inning.
At the plate, Todd Register, Connor Cuff and Patrick Malone all had three hits for the Bulldogs. Cuff tripled and drove in three runs, and Register had two RBI. Davenport and Braden Smith finished with two hits and an RBI apiece, and Malone, Darin Livingston, Ty Chambers and Curry all drove in runs. Noah Paddie chipped in with a double.
Dillon Henson tripled, Brayden Pate doubled and Travis Collie drove in the lone run for Gilmer.
HARMONY 4, WINNSBORO 1: WINNSBORO - Tucker Tittle dominated on the hill for Harmony, striking out 14 with no walks and two hits allowed in seven innings, and the Eagles notched a 4-1 win over Winnsboro in a District 13-3A contest.
Tittle did not allow an earned run and threw 66 of his 99 pitches for strikes.
Boston Seahorn tripled and singled for the Eagles. Braxton Baker doubled and singled. Riley Patterson doubled and drove in a run. Tittle tripled, and Brayden Phillips added a double and an RBI.
N. DIANA 14, BRIDGEPORT 12: CRANDALL - Elliott Foreman homered, doubled twice, singled and drove in four runs, and the New Diana Eagles rallied for a 14-12 win over Bridgeport on Friday.
Austin Kerns and Logan Simmons also went deep for the Eagles, who trailed 5-2 after two innings. Jacob Newland tripled, and Peyton Brewer and Levi Green doubled for New Diana.
Simmons, Kerns, Ivan Benoit and Green all drove in runs. Newland had three hits. Cohle Sherman chipped in with two hits and an RBI, and Brewer finished with three hits and chased two runs home.
Benoit fanned seven and walked one in 3.2 innings.
TATUM 12, WASKOM 0: TATUM - Landen Tovar did major damage on the mound and at the plate for Tatum, leading the Eagles to a 12-0 win over Waskom in District 16-3A action.
Tovar struck out eight with no walks, giving up three hits in a five-inning shutout. At the dish, he doubled twice, singled and drove in four runs. Aidan Courtney tripled and drove in two runs. Truitt Anthony had a double, two singles and an RBI. Carson Gonzalez doubled and drove in one run. Landry Ross added a double and an RBI and Kohen Kiefer singled and drove in two runs.
Tee Brightmon had two hits in the loss for Waskom.
W. RUSK 11, JEFFERSON 2: JEFFERSON - Jimmie Harper banged out five hits and drove in two runs, Will Jackson drove in four runs with a couple of hits and the West Rusk Raiders notched an 11-2 win over the Jefferson Bulldogs.
Harper doubled once and added four singles for the Raiders. Jason Reasoner added two hits and an RBI. Ty Harper had two hits and two RBI. Xander Mason singled twice, and Cole Jackson chipped in with an RBI.
Kullen Tavarez struck out seven and walked two in 3.1 innings. Cole Jackson fanned two in 2.2 innings, and Will Jackson had three punch outs in an inning of work.
Knox Tomlinson homered in the loss for Jefferson.
TROUP 6, E. FIELDS 5: TROUP - Troup broke a 5-5 deadlock with a run in the fourth and held on for a 6-5 win over Elysian Fields in District 16-3A action.
Chaelton Cook drove in two runs and Brody Parker and Blake Merritt had an RBI apiece in the loss for Elysian Fields.
HARLETON 13, U. GROVE 3: UNION GROVE - Cameron Johnson banged out three hits and drove in four runs, Gage Shirts added three hits and a couple of RBI and the Harleton Wildcats notched a 13-3 win over the Union Grove Lions.
Tanner White finished with two hits for Harleton, which held a slim 3-1 lead before scoring four in the fifth and five in the sixth. Dylan Armstrong drove in two runs, and Carson Wallace chipped in with an RBI.
Armstrong struck out eight, walked one and gave up one earned run in five innings. Braden Hopkins fanned two with no walks in one inning.
Kayden Day doubled, singled and drove in two runs for Union Grove. Carter Cooper added an RBI, and Judson George tripled once and scored twice.
BECKVILLE 15, U. HILL 0: BETTIE - Daxton Etheredge tripled and singled, and Brody Downs singled and drove in three runs for the Beckville Bearcats in a 15-0 win over Union Hill.
Braxton Bullock doubled and drove in two runs, and Jackson Lambright added two RBI for the Bearcats. Matt Barr doubled and drove in a run. Colman Bullock added two RBI, and Aiden Brantley chipped in with one RBI. Bullock struck out four with no walks, scattering three hits in three innings.
MCLEOD 9, O. CITY 8: MCLEOD - McLeod scored three in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with a 9-8 win over Ore City after the Rebels had rallied to take the lead with a four-run top of the seventh.
Blake Coppedge homered and drove in three runs in the loss for Ore City. Easton Pena collected three hits. Lee Alford had two hits and an RBI. Gage Cavenaugh finished with a single and two RBI.
Maverick Main and Jordan Escamilla pitched for the Rebels.
COLLEGE
LETU SPLITS: AUSTIN - After dropping a one-run game in Friday's opener, the LeTourneau baseball team rebounded and scored six runs in the ninth inning of game two to break a 2-2 tie and complete an 8-2 victory at Concordia Texas in ASC action in Austin.
LeTourneau (9-11, 3-5 ASC) fell in the opener, 3-2, as Concordia (12-7, 5-3 ASC) produced two runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with the win.
GAME 2
Trailing 2-0 in the eighth inning, LeTourneau scored twice to tie the game and then busted the game open with six runs in the ninth to earn a doubleheader split. Kyle Maysonave delivered a two-out, two-run triple in the eighth inning to tie the game at 2-2.
In the ninth, LeTourneau loaded the bases with nobody out and Carter Amarantos produced a go-ahead RBI single that scored Ethan Wood to put the YellowJackets ahead 3-2. The big blow in the inning came one batter later as Dane Jones ripped a three-run double down the line in left that cleared the bases and gave LeTourneau a 6-2 lead.
Cole Thompson added an RBI single later in the ninth and a Concordia error allowed the sixth run of the frame to come across.
Will Bond (2-1) shut the door in the ninth to collect the win as he tossed the final two innings in relief and did not allow a run.
Amarantos led the 13-hit parade for LeTourneau with his 3-for-5 effort while Thompson, Maysonave, and Cameron Pfafman had two hits each. Thompson extended his hitting streak to 14 games with three hits in the doubleheader.
GAME ONE
In a fast game, LeTourneau had a 2-1 lead entering the seventh inning only to see the host Tornados score twice to walk off with a 3-2 victory.
Dalton Pickett (0-3) had his best start of the year for the YellowJackets as he worked into the seventh inning. He allowed just one run through his first six innings before finishing with three runs on four hits and five strikeouts in 6.1 innings.
LeTourneau tied the game at 1-1 on a Thompson RBI double in the fourth inning that plated Jones.
In the seventh, the YellowJackets used a Concordia error to take a one-run lead. Maysonave led off the top of the last inning and reached on a fielding error before LeTourneau put runners on second and third with two outs. Lane Williams bounced a ball back up the middle and beat out the long throw from second base to enable Pfafman to score the go-ahead run.
Pickett struck out the leadoff hitter in the bottom of the seventh, but back-to-back singles tied the game at 2-2. With runners on first and second and one out, the Tornados' Zach Seigrist got one by the left side of the infield that scored the game-winning run.
Jones had two of LeTourneau's five hits in the loss.
LeTourneau and Concordia conclude the series on Saturday in Austin (12 p.m.).