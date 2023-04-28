MT. PLEASANT 11, LONGVIEW 0: The Mount Pleasant Tigers pounced out 14 hits on the way to an 11-0 win over the Longview Lobos on Friday in the District 15-5A finale for both teams.
The Lobos finish the regular season at 15-14 overall and 7-7 in district play and will enter the playoffs as the league's fourth seed.
Campbell Williams and Kieffer Doxey pitched two innings apiece for the Lobos, and Brett Gordy worked one inning.
Williams, Andrew Tutt and Detravion Gates all had one hit.
HALLSVILLE 10, P. TREE 0: Blake Cox tossed a five-inning perfect at Pine Tree, leading the Hallsville Bobcats to a 10-0 win.
Cox took the mound in the bottom of the first with a 7-0 lead after a big Hallsville inning. He struck out eight and threw 35 of his 49 pitches for strikes.
Laker McPherson doubled and drove in two runs for Hallsville. Trentan Johnson added two hits and three RBI, Connor White two hits and two RBI, Sawyer Dunagan two hits and an RBI and Cox and Ethan Miller two hits apiece.
Max Gidden struck out two and walked three in 2.2 innings, and Collin Estes fanned three and walked two in 2.1 innings for Pine Tree.
KILGORE 2, S. HILL 1: KILGORE - Colt Bullard went the distance on the mound for Kilgore, and the Bulldogs rallied for a 2-1 win over Spring Hill at Driller Park.
Bullard struck out five and walked one.
Joseph Hendrickson and Kolton Hale had two hits apiece for Kilgore. Hendrickson and Tanner Beets drove in runs.
Spring Hill got two hits apiece from Trent Thompson and Travis Allen, with Grant Burton driving in the lone run for the Panthers. Conner Smeltzer struck out three, walked one and gave up one earned run in five innings.
Spring Hill took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third when Stovall was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a groundout and scored on Burton's single.
Kilgore tied it in the bottom of the fourth when Jason Silvey walked, swiped second, moved to third on a flyout and scored on a single by Hendrickson.
The Bulldogs scored what proved to be the game-winner in the bottom of the sixth when Hendrickson singled and Beets later delivered an RBI groundout.
HENDERSON 7, GILMER 6: HENDERSON - Dashawn Jackson's third hit of the day was an RBI, walk off single to lead the Henderson Lions to a 7-6 victory over the Gilmer Buckeyes.
Henderson trailed 6-5 heading to the bottom of the seventh before J.J. Pickens was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the tying run and Jackson delivered the game-winner.
Aden Butler and Jacob Medford both doubled for Henderson, with Butler finishing with two hits and two RBI. Medford also had two hits, and Conner Fabianni drove in a run.
Dillon Henson and Brayden Pate doubled for Gilmer in the loss. Pate had two hits and two RBI, and Travis Collie added two hits and an RBI.
N. DIANA 9, W. OAK 5: DIANA - New Diana took a 4-0 lead after three and had a five-run sixth, holding on for a 9-5 win over the White Oak Roughnecks.
Jacob Newland tripled and Ivan Beniot and Austin Kerns doubled for New Diana. Cohle Sherman had two hits. Benoit drove in three runs, and Hayden Thomas, Logan Simmons, Newland, Kerns and Trent Pepper all drove in runs.
Benoit worked five innings on the mound, striking out two and walking three. Sherman fanned one and walked four in two innings.
Gavyn Jones homered and drove in two runs in the loss for White Oak. Noah Carter added two RBI, and Davis Tolliver drove in one run.
Jones pitched 2.2 innings, striking out five and walking six.
TATUM 13, DOUGLASS 2: TATUM - Kohen Keifer and Landen Tovar tripled, Kody Hines and Levi Lister doubled for the Eagles and Tatum rolled to a 13-2 win over Douglass.
Tovar, Lister and Keifer all had two hits, with Lister, Hines, Keifer and Carson Gonzalez driving in two runs apiece. Tovar, Truitt Anthony, Cayden Tatum and Cooper Whiteus all added an RBI for the Eagles.
Tovar, Gonzalez and Keifer all pitched for Tatum. Tovar went three innings, striking out two and walking one. Gonzalez and Keifer worked an inning apiece. Gonzalez struck out one and walked two and Keifer fanned two and walked one.
HARMONY 12, WINONA 0: WINONA - Hayden Johnson and Riley Patterson drove in three runs apiece, and Johnson and Landen Wilkerson combined on a five-inning one-hitter as the Harmony Eagles blanked Winona 12-0.
Johnson pitched four innings, striking out eight and walking two. Wilkerson fanned one with no walks in an inning of action.
Johnson singled twice, and Patterson added a double and a single for the Eagles. Tucker Tittle drove in two runs, and Baker chipped in with an RBI.
BETHESDA 15, CHCS 2: GRAND SALINE - In a TAPPS playoff game, Bethesda Christian turned a 3-2 game into a 15-2 win, scoring eight times in the fifth and four times in the sixth to knock off Christian Heritage Classical School.
Ryan Horne tripled and singled in the loss for CHCS. Nathan Long doubled twice and drove in a run, and Sawyer Brumit and Owen Holcomb added doubles. Brumit also drove in a run.
Long pitched five innings and took the loss. He struck out five and walked four.