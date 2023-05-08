CLASS 5A
HALLSVILLE 3, HUNTSVILLE 0: LUFKIN - Blake Cox went the distance on the mound for the Bobcats, striking out six and walking three while allowing just two hits and Hallsville advanced to the area round of the playoffs with a 3-0 win over Huntsville.
Sawyer Dunagan and Laker McPherson both doubled for Hallsville. Cox had two hits and an RBI, and Dunagan and Connor White also drove in runs.
Hallsville will face Denison in the area playoffs, with the series slated to begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Rockwall.
CLASS 3A
W. OAK 3, TROUP 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS - Landyn Grant went the distance on the mound for White Oak, striking out a dozen with three walks and one hit allowed, and the Roughnecks moved on to the area round of the playoffs with a 3-1 win over Troup.
Gavyn Jones doubled, singled and drove in two runs for the Roughnecks, and Tyler Puckett added a double, single and RBI. Drake Kneifl and Noah Carter chipped in with hits.
White Oak will take on Mineola in a one-game, winner-take-all area game at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Mike Carter Field in Tyler.
NEW DIANA 11, ARP 2: ELYSIAN FIELDS - Austin Kerns and Cohle Sherman combined to hold Arp to a couple of runs, and Jacob Newland and Peyton Brewer paced the offense with three RBI apiece as New Diana rolled to an 11-2 win over Arp.
The Eagles move on to the area playoffs and will face Atlanta in the area playoffs, opening a series at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Mount Pleasant High School.
Ivan Benoit tripled, singled and drove in two runs for New Diana. Elliott Foreman had two doubles, a single and an RBI. Newland doubled once and singled twice. Sherman added a double, and Hayden Thomas doubled and singled.
Kerns, who went six innings on the hill for the pitching win, also drove in a run. He struck out six and walked two while giving up one earned run. Sherman fanned one with no walks or runs allowed in an inning of action.
HARMONY 7, REDWATER 5: MOUNT PLEASANT - After both teams scored four times in the first and Harmony fell behind 5-4 after two, the Eagles rallied with a couple of runs in the third and one in the sixth for a 7-5 win over Redwater to close out a bi-district series.
Boston Seahorn struck out five with one walk and four earned runs allowed in 5.2 innings for Harmony. Ollie Trimble and Landen Wilkerson both pitched 2/3 of an inning.
Brayden Phillips homered, singled and drove in two runs for Harmony. Braxton Baker had three hits. Hayden Johnson added two hits and two RBI. Wilkerson drove in two runs, and Riley Patterson and Seahorn added two hits apiece.
Harmony will meet West Rusk in the area playoffs, starting a series at 4 p.m. on Friday at Elysian Fields.
W. RUSK 1, H. SPRINGS 0: TYLER - At Legacy High School, Cole Jackson doubled with two outs in the bottom of the seventh and Jason Reasoner followed with an RBI double to bring in Jackson and give the West Rusk Raiders a walk off 1-0 win over Hughes Springs.
Jimmie Harper struck out eight with no walks, giving up three hits in a shutout effort for the Raiders. Jackson finished with two hits.
Kord Johnson struck out five and walked two in 6.2 innings for Hughes Springs. Trenton Pemberton tripled for the Mustangs.
West Rusk will take on Harmony in a best-of-three area playoff series starting at 4 p.m. on Friday at Elysian Fields.
CLASS 2A
BECKVILLE 9, CAYUGA 1: RUSK - Daxton Etheredge and Brody Downs drove in two runs apiece, and Aiden Brantley turned in six strong innings on the mound as the Beckville Bearcats earned a 9-1 win over Cayuga to finish off a bi-district series.
Brantley struck out nine and walked four, allowing no earned runs on three hits. Baker Seegers worked one scoreless inning.
Etheredge singled wice and Downs added a single for the Bearcats. Brantley doubled, singled and drove in a run. Aiden Harris added two hits. Braxton Bullock doubled, and Matt Barr, Cason Dodson and Seegers all drove in runs.
Beckville will open an area playoff series against Alba-Golden at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Mike Carter Field in Tyler.