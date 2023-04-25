WHITEHOUSE 6, LONGVIEW 2: WHITEHOUSE - The Whitehouse Wildcats notched a 6-2 win over the Longview Lobos on Tuesday.
Drew Flores worked the first three innings on the hill for the Lobos, giving up four runs - two earned - on four hits while striking out three and walking two. Cole Ramey pitched the final three innings, giving up five hits, two runs - both earned - striking out four and issuing one walk.
Flores had two hits and drove in both Lobo runs. Ronald Woods and Andrew Tutt added hits for Longview.
The Lobos will hold Senior Night on Friday when Mount Pleasant Visits for the regular season finale.
T. HIGH 14, P. TREE 5: TEXARKANA - Texas High opened up a 3-0 lead after two innings and scored five times in the fifth and sixth frames to put things away in a 14-5 win over the Pine Tree Pirates.
Dean McMillen tripled and drove in a run for the Pirates in the loss. Tyson Bush singled and drove in a run, and Max Gidden contributed an RBI.
M.J. Cates, Gidden and Braylen Bush all pitched for the Pirates.
S. HILL 11, KILGORE 2: Landon Bartell went six strong innings on the mound for the Panthers, and Cayson Wilkins, Grant Burton and Carson Tidwell all drove in two runs as Spring Hill notched an 11-2 win over Kilgore.
Bartell struck out seven and walked two, giving up two earned runs on four hits. Jayson Jordan fanned one and walked one in an inning of action.
Trent Thompson and Jax Stovall banged out three hits apiece, with Stovall driving in a run. Wilkins, Burton and Emory Allen all had two hits, and Travis Allen chipped in with an RBI.
Tate Truman and Colt Bullard doubled in the loss for Kilgore, with Bullard and Kolton Hale driving in runs. Truman struck out four and walked two in 3.1 innings for the Bulldogs. Hale fanned two with no walks in 2.2 innings.
HALLSVILLE 6, MARSHALL 2: HALLSVILLE - Landon Bowden struck out 16 with three walks and one earned run allowed on two hits over 6.2 dominant innings, and the Hallsville Bobcats picked up a 6-2 win over the Marshall Mavericks.
Kaden Akin struck out the final Marshall batter to end things.
Sawyer Dunagan homered and drove in two runs from the leadoff spot for the Bobcats. Laker McPherson tripled, A.J. Hendrix doubled, and Ashton Garza drove in a run for Hallsville.
Logan Presley doubled twice and drove in both runs in the loss for Marshall. Caden Noblit struck out four, walked six and gave up five earned runs in 5.2 innings.
CARTHAGE 11, CENTER 0: CARTHAGE - Brooks Brewster struck out 13, walked one and gave up just one hit in five innings, and the Carthage Bulldogs rolled to an 11-0 win over the Center Roughriders.
Braden Smith tripled and drove in a run for Carthage. Noah Paddie added a single and two RBI, and Zane Schumacher, Brewster, Todd Register and Connor Cuff all drove in runs.
HENDERSON 4, GILMER 3: GILMER - Henderson snapped a 1-1 tie with two runs in the top of the third, adding the eventual game-winner in the fourth and holding on for a 4-3 win over the Gilmer Buckeyes.
Dashawn Jackson had two hits and an RBI and Jacob Medford one RBI for Henderson. Trey Pinnell worked four innings, walking one, and Brian Biggs pitched three innings for the win. He fanned five and walked two, giving up no earned runs or hits.
Dillon Hendon and Cade Bowman drove in runs in the loss for Gilmer. Henson struck out five, walked four and gave up four earned runs in seven innings.
W. OAK 12, DAINGERFIELD 2: DAINGERFIELD - Landyn Grant struck out 10 in five innings, Tyler Puckett drove in four runs with a couple of hits and the White Oak Roughnecks rolled past Daingerfield, 12-2.
Noah Carter had three hits and two RBI for the Roughnecks. Gavyn Jones homered, singled and drove in two runs. Davis Tolliver tripled, doubled and chased home two runs, and Colton Millwood added an RBI.
Grant walked five and gave up one earned run. Kelton Cates worked one inning on the hill for White Oak, striking out one and giving up one hit.
N. DIANA 3, SABINE 0: LIBERTY CITY - Austin Kerns blanked Sabine on eight hits over seven full innings, striking out six and walking a couple as New Diana earned a 3-0 win.
Elliott Foreman doubled and drove in a run for the Eagles, who scored twice in the fourth and once in the sixth. Peyton Brewer and Ivan Benoit added RBI for the Eagles.
HARMONY 11, MPCH 3: MOUNT PLEASANT - Tucker Tittle banged out three hits and drove in five runs for Harmony to go along with four strong innings on the mound as Harmony knocked off Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 11-3.
Tittle struck out four with no walks, giving up no runs on one hit. Ollie Trimble fanned three and walked two in two innings, and Aiden Tranholt struck out one and walked one in an inning of action on the hill.
Boston Seahorn doubled once, singled twice and drove in a run for the Eagles. Hayden Johnson doubled, singled and chased home two runs. Brayden Phillips had a double and an RBI, and Riley Patterson chipped in with a double.
W. RUSK 14, WASKOM 1: WASKOM - Will Jackson went the distance on the mound for West Rusk, and Jason Reasoner and Jaxon Farquhar drove in three runs apiece as the Raiders rolled to a 14-1 win over Waskom.
Darren Nix doubled for the Raiders. Clayton Keith had two hits and two RBI, and Jackson, Carson Martin and Ty Harper all drove in runs.
Jackson struck out eight, walked three and gave up one earned run on four hits in five innings for the pitching win.
Jayce Thompson tripled and Jacob Woodard drove in a run for Waskom in the loss.
H. SPRINGS 19, GLADEWATER 1: GLADEWATER - Trenton Pemberton homered, doubled, singled twice and drove in four runs for Hughes Springs, and the Mustangs rolled to a 19-1 win over the Gladewater Bears.
Chris Collins and Dalton Hicks added doubles for Hughes Springs, which led 10-1 after four and then pushed across nine in the top of the fifth to put it away. E.J. Searcy, Hicks, Kord Johnson and Walker Duke all had two hits, with Collins and Johnson driving in two runs apiece and Searcy, Hicks, Bryson Belk, Duke and Bryce Ratley driving in a run apiece.
Johnson struck out three and walked one, giving up one earned run in four innings.
ARP 5, E. FIELDS 1: ELYSIAN FIELDS - The Arp Tigers scored three times in the top of the first and never trailed, adding a pair of insurance runs in the sixth and earning a 5-1 win over Elysian Fields.
Zane Bourque had two hits and two RBI and Caden Cliborn drove in two runs for Arp. Jackson Cavazos singled three times, and Wyatt Ladd and Hunter Nash also chipped in with two hits for the Tigers. Bourque struck out 10 with no walks or earned runs allowed.
Chaelton Cook,Brandon Kennedy, Blake Widon and Lawson Swank all singled for Elysian Fields. Swank scored the lone run. Cook struck out eight with three walks and three earned runs allowed in five innings. Evan White fanned two and walked two in two innings.
HARLETON 10, CARLISLE 0: HARLETON - Braden Hopkins tossed a no-hitter over five innings, striking out eight and walking two, and the Harleton Wildcats rolled to a 10-0 win over the Carlisle Indians.
Hopkins threw 41 of his 62 pitches for strikes.
Dylan Armstrong and Peyton Murray both doubled for Harleton. Carson Wallace had two hits and two RBI, Shawn Booth and Tanner Tate two RBI apiece and Gage Shirts and Murray an RBI apiece.
BECKVILLE 4, OVERTON 2: OVERTON - The Beckville Bearcats used a three-run second inning to take an early lead on the way to a 4-2 victory against the Overton Mustangs.
Aiden Brantley struck out 10 with one walk, giving up one earned run on four hits in a complete-game performance on the hill for Beckville.
Brantley helped his own cause at the plate with a double, single and two RBI. Brody Downs and Braxton Bullock added doubles, with Bullock driving in a run.
Sawyer Rogers doubled and Mason Rowe had two singles in the loss for Overton. Bryce Still went the distance on the mound for the Mustangs, striking out four, walking one and allowing no earned runs.
O. CITY 2, HARTS BLUFF 0: ORE CITY - Chase Mullens and Caleb Davidson combined to strike out 13 and limit Harts Bluff to no runs on three hits as the Rebels notched a 2-0 win.
Mullens went six strong innings for the Rebels, striking out 10 with no walks and two hits allowed. Davidson fanned three and did not walk a batter.
Blake Coppedge tripled and drove in a run, and Gage Cavenaugh added an RBI for the Rebels.
B. SANDY 10, U. HILL 0: Big Sandy scored four times in each of the first two innings to go along with two in the third on the way to a 10-0 win over the Union Hill Bulldogs.
Kayden Smith struck out seven with no walks and one hit allowed in three innings for the Wildcats. Jake Johnson pitched 2/3 of an inning.
Caden Bixler singled twice and drove in three runs, and Smith had a single and three RBI to lead the way offensively for Big Sandy. Kalab Remedies also drove in a run.
ROCKWALL 10, LEGACY 0: TYLER - Brayden Randle hit a grand slam to highlight an eight-run fourth inning for Rockwall as the Yellowjackets blanked Tyler Legacy, 10-0.
Mac Rose and Dylan Creek added two hits and an RBI apiece for Rockwall. Remington Spoerl got the pitching win, striking out four with two walks and four hits allowed in 4.1 innings.
Tyler Priest, Walker Freeman, Cooper Moore and Landon Miller had the hits for Legacy, all singles.
Moore struck out two and waked six in 2.2 innings.
GARRISON 8, GARY 0: GARRISON - Dallas McFadden tossed a no-hitter, striking out seven and walking one to lead the Garrison Bulldogs to an 8-0 win over Gary.
Eli Compton singled and drove in two runs for the Bulldogs.
ETHS WINS 2: East Texas Homeschool earned a pair of wins, knocking off Tyler HEAT (4-1) and CHAAMP (8-0).
Against Tyler HEAT, Dade Goforth tripled and drove in a run, and Josh Dragoo and Connor Pendergast drove in runs. Dragoo struck out 11 with no walks, giving up one earned run on three hits.
Against CHAAMP, Caleb Cutler singled twice and drove in two runs, Ethan Gallant doubled and drove in a run and Pendergast added two singles for the Chargers.
Pendergast struck out seven and walked two, allowing just two hits in seven innings.
Mason Smith fanned four and walked two in the loss for Gary.