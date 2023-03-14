S. HILL 6, CARTHAGE 3: At Panther Field, Spring Hill scored four times in the bottom of the sixth to rally for a 6-3 win over the Carthage Bulldogs.
Emory Allen and Travis Allen had two hits apiece and combined for three RBI for Spring Hill, which fell behind 3-0 early before scoring one in the third, one in the fifth and four in the sixth.
Josiah Mackey tripled and drove in a run for the Panthers. Travis Allen had two RBI, and Emory Allen added one RBI.
Conner Smeltzer struck out 11, walked three and gave up three earned runs in 6.1 innings. Jayson Jordan fanned one with no walks or hits allowed in two-thirds of an inning.
Ty Chambers singled twice and drove in a run, and Connor Cuff added a triple and two RBI in the loss for Carthage. Noah Paddie chipped in with a double.
Brooks Brewster fanned six and walked one in six innings on the hill for the Bulldogs.
HALLSVILLE 9, T. HIGH 2: TEXARKANA — Blake Cox, Sawyer Dunagan and Connor White all doubled for Hallsville, and Dunagan and Cox drove in two runs apiece for the Bobcats in a 9-2 win over Texas High.
Dunagan, Ethan Miller and Cox all had two hits, and White, Laker McPherson, Trentan Johnson and Landon Bowden drove in runs for the Bobcats.
Cox worked six innings on the hill, striking out six and issuing no walks while giving up two earned runs on six hits. Kaden Akin worked one inning with one strikeout.
KILGORE 10, GILMER 1: GILMER — Joseph Hendrickson and Jason Silvey drove in two runs apiece, Todd House worked six strong innings on the mound and the Kilgore Bulldogs notched a 10-1 win over the Gilmer Buckeyes.
House helped his own cause with a double and two singles. Kolton Hale added three hits, and Tate Truman drove in a run.
House struck out three, walked five and gave up one earned run. Colt Bullard pitched a scoreless inning for the Bulldogs.
Justin Jones singled and drove in a run for Gilmer in the loss. Dillon Henson took the loss on the hill, giving up one earned run in five innings.
N. DIANA 7, HARMONY 6: DIANA — Trent Pepper scored from third on a Hayden Thomas bunt, and the New Diana Eagles walked off with a 7-6 win over Harmony on Tuesday.
The Eagles trailed 5-0 after one inning and 6-4 after three, but scored two in the sixth and won it in the seventh when Chole Sherman doubled with one out and courtesy runner Pepper swiped third and scored on the Thomas hit.
Austin Kerns and Jacob Newland both doubled for the Eagles. Thomas, Newland and Peyton Brewer had two hits apiece, Kerns two RBI and Thomas, Logan Simmons, Elliott Foreman, Brewer and Ivan Benoit an RBI each.
Kerns worked four innings, striking out seven with no walks. Sherman pitched three frames with three strikeouts and no walks.
TATUM 4, E. FIELDS 1: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Cam’ron Redwine homered, singled and drove in four runs for the Eagles as Tatum notched a 4-1 win over Elysian Fields.
Truitt Anthony struck out 12 with two walks and no earned runs allowed in seven innings on the mound, and added a single and a double at the dish for the Eagles. Landen Tovar also had two hits.
Brody Parker doubled in the loss for Elysian Fields. Blake Merritt struck out seven, walked one and gave up four earned runs in seven innings.
W. RUSK 1, ARP 0: NEW LONDON — The West Rusk Raiders pushed across one run in the bottom of the sixth on the way to a 1-0 win over Arp.
Cole Jackson, Jimmie Harper, Will Jackson, Darren Nix, Carson Martin and Ty Harper all had singles for West Rusk, and Luis Sanchez scored the lone run of the game.
Jimmie Harper worked five innings on the mound, striking out seven and walking four. Carson McCarthy worked 1.2 scoreless frames.
JEFFERSON 19, WASKOM 0: WASKOM — Judsen Carter and Knox Tomlinson combined to drive in nine runs for Jefferson in a 19-0 win over Waskom.
Carter tripled, singled twice and drove in five, and Tomlinson finished with two doubles, a single and four RBI. Brayden Clark banged out three hits and drove in a run. Steve Washington, Landen Mitchell and Luke McMullen all had two hits, with Mitchell driving in two runs and McMullen, Alex Aviles and Ja’kyrik Nard adding an RBI apiece.
Mitchell struck out three, walked two and allowed just one hit in five innings on the mound.
HARLETON 2, HAWKINS 1: HARLETON — Carson Wallace dominated on the hill for Harleton, striking out 11, walking one and giving up no earned runs in seven innings, and the Wildcats notched a 2-1 win over Hawkins.
Peyton Murray and Cameron Johnson drove in runs for Harleton.
MAUD 5, O. CITY 2: MAUD — Trentyn Sisson drove in two runs, and Brock Windham doubled and singled for Maud in a 5-2 win over the Ore City Rebels.
Rip Thomas (6) and Graham Hawkins (5) combined for 11 strikeouts for the Cardinals on the hill.
Easton Pena had two hits and Caleb Davidson drove in two runs in the loss for Ore City. Chase Mullens fanned six and walked three in six innings.
OVERTON 10, L. CHAPEL 0: OVERTON — Rylan Holleman homered and drove in two runs to help his own cause, earning the pitching win with a shutout performance on the mound as Overton blanked Leverett’s Chapel, 10-0.
Holleman struck out four with no walks, scattering four hits over six innings.
Isaiah Hawkins tripled, doubled, singled and drove in a run for the Mustangs. Bryson Bobbitt doubled, singled and plated two runs, and Braxton Harper added a double, single and RBI. Sawyer Rogers chipped in with two hits, and Joey Zalman added an RBI.
Raymond Espinosa struck out five in five innings for Leverett’s Chapel.
B. SANDY 14, U. GROVE 2: BIG SANDY — Jake Johnson doubled and drove in four runs, Whitson Cox added a double and three RBI and the Big Sandy Wildcats earned a 14-2 win over Union Grove.
Kalab Remedies doubled, Kayden Smith drove in two runs and Tyson Tapley and Caden Bixler drove in runs for the Wildcats. Johnson got the pitching win, striking out eight with one walk and one earned run allowed in four innings.
Jax Daniels drove in a run in the loss for Union Grove.
BECKVILLE 11, CARLISLE 0: BECKVILLE — Aiden Brantley struck out eight and tossed a four-inning no-hitter at Carlisle in an 11-0 win for Beckville.
Brantley issued no walks in the game and threw 40 of his 49 pitches for strikes.
Baker Seegers singled twice and drove in two runs for Beckville. Daxton Egheredge doubled and drove in a run. Brantley and Brock White added RBI, and Jackson Lambright drove in two runs and scored twice.
LATE MONDAY
O. CITY 18, DETROIT 0: ORE CITY — Three Ore City pitchers combined to limit Detroit to one hit, and five Rebels collected two RBI apiece in an 18-0 rout of the Eagles.
Maverick Main struck out four and walked three in two innings for the win. Blake Coppedge fanned three with one walk in an inning of work, and Jaydyn Freeman struck out three with no walks in one inning.
Coppedge tripled, doubled and singled, driving in two runs. Gage Cavenaugh and Main both doubled. Colby Plasterer, Jordan Escamilla, Cavenaugh and Main all drove in two runs, and Caleb Davidson chipped in with an RBI.
ET HOMESCHOOL 11, T. CHRISTIAN 1: Luke Goforth banged out three hits and drove in three runs, and Connor Pendergast struck out nine in four innings of action on the mound as East Texas Homeschool rolled past Trinity Christian of Texarkana 11-1.
Josh Dragoo doubled once, singled twice and drove in two runs for the Chargers. Ethan Gallant, Caleb Cutler and Lance Hall all doubled and singled. Hall and Beau Thompson drove in two runs apiece, and Cutler and Clayton Pendergast added an RBI apiece.
Connor Pendergast struck out nine with no walks or hits allowed. Dragoo fanned two and gave up one earned run in an inning of work.