MT. PLEASANT 4, P. TREE 3: MOUNT PLEASANT - The Mount Pleasant Tigers rallied from a 3-1 deficit with two runs in the sixth before walking off with a run in the seventh in a 4-3 win over the Pine Tree Pirates.
Colby Porter and Jayden Tarrant drove in runs for the Tigers. Drew Dyke struck out 10, walked one and gave up three earned runs for the pitching win.
Dean McMillen had three hits, and M.J. Cates drove in a run in the loss for Pine Tree. Collin Estes struck out six, walked seven and gave up one earned run in four innings. Cates fanned two, walked two and allowed one earned run, and Max Gidden struck out one in an inning of action.
S. HILL 5, KILGORE 4: KILGORE - The Spring Hill Panthers rallied from a 4-0 deficit, scoring four times in the sixth to tie it and adding a run in the top of the eight for a 5-4 win over the Kilgore Bulldogs on Friday.
Cayson Wilkins had two hits and an RBI for Spring Hill. Jax Stovall doubled and singled. Carson Tidwell singled twice. Josiah Mackey doubled, singled and drove in a run. Trent Thompson added a double and an RBI and Emory Allen singled and chased one run home.
Conner Smeltzer struck out 10, walked five and gave up four earned runs in six innings. Austin Bonner fanned one with no walks, hits or runs allowed in two innings on the hill.
Tate Truman and Todd House both singled twice and drove in two runs in the loss for Kilgore. Jason Silvey doubled and singled. Tanner Beets struck out three, walked one and allowed three earned runs in 5.2 innings. Colt Bullard walked one and gave up one earned run in 2.1 innings of action.
HALLSVILLE 6, TYLER 1: HALLSVILLE - Jack Holladay homered, tripled and drove in two runs, Kaden Akin dominated on the hill for the Bobcats and Hallsville knocked off the Tyler Lions, 6-1.
Trentan Johnson added a triple for Hallsville, and Laker McPherson, Blake Cox and Zane Holder drove in runs.
Akin struck out 11, walked one and allowed just three hits and no earned runs in seven full innings.
CARTHAGE 6, CENTER 1: CENTER - Brooks Brewster tripled and drove in two runs, and Todd Register, Cale Preston and Braden Smith all added RBI for the Bulldogs as Carthage notched a 6-1 win over Center.
Dillon Davenport had two hits, and Register doubled and singled for the Bulldogs.
Davenport struck out six, walked four and did not allow an earned run in 4.2 innings. Cole Curry fanned two with no walks in 2.1 frames.
HARMONY 8, QUITMAN 1: HARMONY - Tucker Tittle fanned 10, issued no walks and allowed no earned runs on three hits in seven innings, and the Harmony Eagles rolled past Quitman, 8-1.
Tittle threw 60 of his 86 pitches for strikes and was backed by a pair of two-run innings and a four-run frame.
Braxton Baker doubled, singled twice and drove in a run for the Eagles. Boston Seahorn doubled, singled, drove in one and scored three times, and Tittle and Brayden Phillips also drove in runs.
H. SPRINGS 20, GLADEWATER 2: HUGHES SPRINGS - Trapper Golden had four of Hughes Springs' 19 hits, and the Mustangs cruised to a 20-2 win over the Gladewater Bears on Friday.
Trenton Pemberton homered, doubled, singled and drove in three runs for the Mustangs. Dalton Hicks tripled, singled twice and had an RBI. Golden doubled and drove in four runs. Bryce Ratley had a single and an RBI, Chris Collins two hits and an RBI, Kord Johnson two hits and an RBI, Tanner Westmoreland a single and three RBI, Jake Pearson a single and an RBI and E.J. Searcy two hits and an RBI.
Golden worked four innings on the mound, striking out eight and walking four.
Luke Brown and Hayden Torres drove in runs for Gladewater.
W. RUSK 11, TROUP 1: TROUP - Kullen Tavarez worked five strong innings on the mound, Xander Mason drove in two runs for the Raiders and West Rusk earned an 11-1 win over Troup.
Tavarez struck out three, walked three and allowed no earned runs on three hits for the pitching win.
Jason Reasoner had two hits and an RBI, and Jimmie Harper, Darren Nix, Baylee Hughes and Ty Harper all drove in runs for the Raiders.
Ty Lovelady drove in Troup's lone run.
TATUM 2, ARP 1: TATUM - Landen Tovar struck out eight, walked one and gave up one earned run, helping his own cause at the plate with a triple and an RBI as the Tatum Eagles edged Arp, 2-1.
The triple was the lone hit for Tatum, which scored both of its runs in the bottom of the third. Cooper Whiteus and Landon Estrada also scored for the Eagles.
Colton Cross struck out 14 with no walks and two earned runs allowed for Arp. Jackson Cavazos had two hits, and Julian Barocio drove in a run.
E. FIELDS 8, WASKOM 1: ELYSIAN FIELDS - Thee Yellowjacket pitchers combined to toss a two-hitter, and Brody Parker banged out three hits and scored twice to lead the offense as Elysian Fields notched an 8-1 win over Waskom.
John Beavers pitched 4.1 innings, striking out two, walking four and giving up one earned run. Evan White pitched a scoreless, hitless 1.2 innings, and Lawson Swank worked one scoreless frame.
David Hutson and Blake Widon had two hits apiece for EF, and Cole Parker, Blake Merritt and Jase Alaniz all drove in runs.
HAWKINS 14, L. CHAPEL 4: HAWKINS - Braden Adams tripled, doubled, singled twice and drove in two runs to go along with a strong outing on the mound as Hawkins earned a 14-4 win over Leverett's Chapel.
Adams struck out eight, walked five and allowed no earned runs in five innings.
Braden Givens tripled and drove in a run for the Hawks. Asa Stone doubled and plated one run. Dawsun Pruitt had two hits, Tilar Maberry two hits and two RBI, Marshall White an RBI and Aiden Colley two hits and two RBI.
BECKVILLE 11, OVERTON 1: Aiden Brantley struck out five with one walk, giving up one earned run in five innings as the Beckville Bearcats notched an 11-1 win against the Overton Mustangs.
Brantley doubled and drove in a run for the Bearcats. Aiden Harris and Braxton Bullock had two hits and an RBI apiece. Matt Barr tripled and drove in a run, and Baker Seegers had a single and two RBI. Brock White drove in a pair of runs, and Brody Downs chipped in with one RBI.
Isaiah Hawkins doubled, and Mason Rowe singled and drove in the lone run for Overton. Rylan Holleman struck out four, walked one and did not allow an earned run in four innings.
B. SANDY 10, U. HILL 1: BETTIE - Kayden Smith struck out nine, walked two and allowed just one hit in four innings on the hill, and Whitson Cox doubled, singled and drove in three runs to pace the offense as Big Sandy rolled to a 10-0 win over Union Hill.
Kayden Smith doubled, singled twice and drove in a run for the Wildcats. Hunter Reneau added a double, single and RBI. Tyson Tapley doubled and drove in a run, and Caden Bixler finished with a single and two RBI.
ET HOMESCHOOL: DALLAS - At the Dallas Homeschool Tournament, East Texas Homeschool rolled to a 10-2 win over Christian Home Educators on Friday.
Luke Goforth doubled twice and drove in two runs for the Chargers. Ethan Gallant added a double, single and two RBI. Caleb Cutler and Beau Thompson both doubled and drove in runs, and John Robles contributed an RBI. Robles worked six innings on the hill for the win, striking out two with no walks.
On Thursday, The Chargers fell to THESA (12-0), Texas Alliance (10-8) and West Houston (4-3).
Luke Goforth had two hits against THESA. Josh Dragoo struck out five and walked three in four innings.
Luke Goforth homered twice and drove in three runs against Texas Alliance. Connor Pendergast added two hits and two RBI. Dade Goforth and Ethan Gallant drove in runs, and Dragoo and Cutler tripled. Luke Goforth struck out two and walked four in two innings. Beau Thompson worked one scoreless inning, and Cole Sloan fanned two with one walk in a scoreless inning.
Against West Houston, Pendergast had two hits and an RBI, and Gallant and Cutler drove in runs. Pendergast struck out three and walked four, giving up one earned run in 4.2 innings pitched.