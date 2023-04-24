WO WINS 2: The White Oak Roughnecks earned a pair of wins over the weekend, outscoring Gladewater and Daingerfield by a combined 19-1.
Against Gladewater in a 9-1 win, Gavin Jones homered and drove in four runs and Davis Tolliver and Noah Carter added RBI for the Roughnecks. Tolliver had three hits, Drake Kneifl two hits, Carter a double and a single and Jones two hits.
Tyler Puckett struck out eight and walked six, giving up no earned runs in five innings. Kelton Cates fanned four and walked two, allowing one earned run in two innings.
On Saturday in a 10-0 win over Daingerfield, Puckett doubled, singled and drove in three runs and Carter added two singles and three RBI. Collin Wheat doubled and chased home two runs, and Jaxsen Ludlow singled and added an RBI. Tolliver chipped in with a double.
Landyn Grant struck out 10 with one walk in five shutout innings, giving up two hits.