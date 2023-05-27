TAYLOR SWEEPS SH: MIDLOTHIAN - The Taylor Ducks completed a sweep of a Class 4A Region III semifinal with a 2-0 win over the Spring Hill Panthers on Saturday.
Taylor (31-3-1) moves on to face China Spring in the regional finals next week. Spring Hill ends the season with a 27-9-2 record.
Taylor scored both of its runs in the top of the fifth inning. Spring Hill had two men in scoring position in the bottom of the seventh, but relief pitcher Cohen Tyree ended the contest with a strikeout.
Devin Valdez went 6.1 innings on the hill for the pitching win. He struck out four and walked three.
Spring Hill's Cayden Rhodes went the distance, striking out nine, walking one and giving up on earned run on six hits.
Jax Stovall both singled twice in the loss for Spring Hill. Cayson Wilkins and Grant Burton chipped in with a hit apiece.
Aiden Agguero and Chris Perez drove in runs for Taylor.
C. SPRING WINS 2: FORNEY - China Spring used two big innings - one in each game - to win a pair of games on Saturday and win a Class 4A Region III semifinal series against the Carthage Bulldogs.
China Spring scored five times in the bottom of the seventh to win Game 2 of the series, 7-6, and force a third game. In the deciding game, CS scored all six of its runs in the top of the second on the way to a 6-3 win.
In the opening game, Noah Paddie doubled twice, singled and drove in two runs for Carthage. Dillon Davenport and Braden Smith both singled twice, and Connor Cuff, Brooks Brewster, Cade Moore and Ty Chambers drove in a run apiece.
In the second game, Cuff banged out three hits and drove in two runs. Brewster singled twice, and Davenport drove in a run.
GUNTER 11, TATUM 1: NORTH FORNEY - The Gunter Tigers took control with a four-run third inning and put thing away with a pair of three-run frames on the way to an 11-1 win over the Tatum Eagles to complete a sweep of a 3A regional semifinal series.
Levi Lister had two hits in the loss for Tatum. Truitt Anthony and Kody Hines chipped in with one hit apiece.
DOUGLASS 6, BECKVILLE 5: NACOGDOCHES - The Douglass Indians overcame a four-run first-inning deficit to earned a 6-5 win and complete a sweep of Beckville in a regional semifinal playoff series on Saturday.
Colby Davidson launched a three-run home run to highlight a four-run first inning for Beckville, but Douglass scored twice in the third, once in the fifth and then added three in the top of the seventh.
Aiden Harris and Cason Dodson drove in runs for Beckville.
KENNARD WINS 2: Kennard stormed back from a Game 1 loss to win a pair of games and the series on Saturday against the Leverett's Chapel Lions.
Leverett's Chapel won the opener 6-4, but Kennard came back with 13-10 and 7-3 wins on Saturday.
In the first game of the day on Saturday, LC's Dequincy Brown doubled, singled and drove in a run. Damarion Brown singled twice and drove in a run. Raymond Espinoza had a triple and two RBI. Blane Reeves and Wyatt Ford drove in two runs apiece, and Dylan Harris had an RBI.
In the second game, Harris doubled and drove in two runs. Demarion Brown doubled and tripled, and Carson Ford drove in one run.