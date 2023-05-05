Class 5AHALLSVILLE 1, HUNTSVILLE 0: LUFKIN — Landon Bowden worked a complete-game shutout from the mound, and Ethan Miller scored the lone run in the bottom of the seventh as the Hallsville Bobcats walked off with a 1-0 win over Huntsville to open a bi-district playoff series on Friday.
Bowden struck out 10 and walked two, giving up just two hits.
Blake Cox, Ashton Garza and Trentan Johnson had the hits for Hallsville, which got the only run of the game when Miller walked, swiped a base and scored on an infield grounder in the bottom of the seventh.
The series resumes at 1 p.m. today back in Lufkin.
Class 4ACARTHAGE 5, RUSK 3: TYLER — The Carthage Bulldogs rallied from a 3-2 deficit with a run in the sixth and two in the seventh, completing a series sweep over Rusk with a 5-3 victory at Mike Carter Field.
Dillon Davenport went five innings on the mound for the Bulldogs, striking out six and walking one while giving up one earned run. Patrick Malone fanned one and walked one in an inning, and Matthew Smith worked a scoreless inning.
At the plate, Braden Smith singled twice and Ty Chambers added a single and two RBI for the Bulldogs.
BULLARD 5, KILGORE 3: KILGORE — David Wilson and Chase Randall drove in two runs apiece, Wilson went the distance on the mound for Bullard and the Panthers completed a bi-district sweep with a 5-3 win over the Kilgore Bulldogs at Driller Park.
Wilson struck out four and walked two, giving up two earned runs. At the dish, he singled twice and chased home two runs. Randall tripled for the Panthers.
Tanner Beets doubled and drove in two runs for Kilgore in the loss. Tate Truman, Joseph Hendrickson, Todd House and Jason Silvey all added singles.
House worked 5.2 innings on the mound for Kilgore, striking out one, walking three and giving up five earned runs. Colt Bullard fanned two with no walks in 1.1 innings.
LINDALE 13, PARIS 2: LINDALE — Lindale scored 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning on the way to a 13-2 win over Paris in Game 2 of a Class 4A bi-district baseball series on Friday night.
The victory completed a sweep for the Eagles after taking a 6-3 win on Thursday in Paris thanks to a go-ahead two-run home run by Kaden Fleming in the top of the seventh inning.
Jake Curbow was 3-for-3 with two RBI for Lindale, which will face either Nevada Community or Wills Point in the next round.
Class 3AN. DIANA 12, ARP 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Austin Kerns tripled and drove in three runs to pace the offense, and Ivan Benoit tossed a three-hitter over six innings as the New Diana Eagles opened a best-of-three bi-district playoff series with a 12-0 win over Arp.
The series will resume at 3 p.m. today back at Elysian Fields.
Benoit struck out five and walked four in the shutout effort on the hill.
At the dish, Elliott Foreman tripled and drove in a run, Benoit doubled and singled, Jacob Newland doubled and drove in a run and Hayden Thomas added a double, two singles and two RBI. Chole Sherman added a single and two RBI, and Trent Pepper chipped in with an RBI for the Eagles.
TATUM 4, SABINE 3: CARTHAGE — Truitt Anthony tripled and scored on a passed ball in the top of the eighth inning, and the Tatum Eagles held on for a 4-3 win over the Sabine Cardinals to complete a sweep of a bi-district series.
Tatum led 3-0 heading to the bottom of the seventh, but the Cardinals rallied with three runs to stay alive.
Anthony then led off the eighth with a triple, his second hit of the night, and scored on a passed ball.
Landen Tovar went seven innings on the mound for Tatum. He struck out two, walked one and did now allow an earned run. Carson Gonzalez worked one inning, striking out one and walking one while giving up no hits or runs.
Kody Hines singled and drove in three runs for Tatum, and Cayden Tatum and Tovar also had two hits.
Connor Tucker doubled, singled and drove in a run for Sabine. Colt Sparks banged out three hits and drove in a run and Jayden McPherson added two hits.
Tucker pitched 6.2 innings, striking out four and walking three. Caleb Simmons and Hudson Pepper both worked 2/3 of an inning for the Cardinals on the mound.
W. RUSK 9, H. SPRINGS 5: At Spring Hill High School, Xander Mason nd Carson Martin both singled and drove in two runs for West Rusk, and the Raiders opened a best-of-three bi-district playoff series with a 9-5 win over Hughes Springs.
The series resumes at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Tyler Legacy.
Darren Nix added a triple for West Rusk, and Jimmie Harper, Jaxon Farquhar and Clayton Keith all drove in runs. Jackson went four innings on the mound, striking out four and walking one. Kullen Tavarez struck out one and walked one in two innings, and Cole Jackson fanned one and walked one in an inning of action.
Kord Johnson homered in the loss for Hughes Springs. E.J. Searcy doubled, and Trapper Golden drove in a run. Golden went 2.1 innings on the mound, striking out two and walking three. Searcy fanned one and walked four in 3.1 innings, and Tanner Westmoreland struck out a couple with no walks in 1.1 frames.
Class 2AHARLETON 3, LAPOYOR 2: BULLARD — The Harleton Wildcats closed out a best-of-three bi-district series sweep with a 3-2 win over LaPoynor on Friday at Brook Hill.
Dylan Armstrong, Mason Clark and Carson Wallace all doubled for Harleton, with Clark adding a single and Gage Shirts and Shawn Booth driving in runs.
Armstrong worked six innings on the mound for the pitching win, striking out nine with one walk and one earned run allowed. Braden Hopkins fanned two in his inning of mound action.
O. CITY 6, C-PICKTON 4: MOUNT PLEASANT — The Ore City Rebels pushed across three runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally from a 4-3 deficit, earning a 6-5 win over Como-Pickton and sweeping a bi-district playoff series at Northeast Texas Community College.
Lee Alford tripled and drove in two runs and Colby Plasterer doubled and added two RBI for the Rebels. Caleb Davidson worked 4.1 innings on the mound, striking out four and walking five for the Rebels. Jordan Escamilla struck out four with one walk in 2.2 innings.
BECKVILLE 6, CAYUGA 5: RUSK -Aiden Harris banged out three hits and drove in a run, Aiden Brantley, Brody Downs and Braxton Bullock all added two hits for the Bearcats and Beckville opened a bi-district playoff series with a 6-5 win over Cayuga.
The series resumes at 1 p.m. on Saturday back in Rusk.
Brantley, Bullock and Baker Seegers all drove in runs for Beckville. Colby Davidson struck out two with three walks and four earned runs allowed in 4.1 innings on the hill. Seegers pitched 1.2 innings, striking out two and allowing no earned runs, and Colman Bullock worked one inning.
KERENS 12, B. SANDY 0: EMORY — Kerens scored six times in the top of the first and cruised to a 12-0 win over the Big Sandy Wildcats to sweep a bi-district playoff series.
Big Sandy was held hitless in the contest.
Braydon Brown struck out three, walked one and gave up four earned runs in 2.2 innings for Big Sandy. Zachary Duhart struck out two with one walk and no earned runs allowed in 1.2 innings, and Kayden Smith walked four in 2/3 of an inning.
LATE THURSDAY
Class 3AW. OAK 8, TROUP 3: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Gavyn Jones got the pitching win and helped his own cause at the plate with two doubles and three RBI, and White Oak opened a best-of-three bi-district playoff series with an 8-3 win over Troup.
Jones worked 5.2 innings on the mound, striking out 12 with three walks and no earned runs allowed.
Tyler Puckett doubled, singled and drove in a run for the Roughnecks. Drake Kneifl tripled and singled. Noah Fritsche doubled and drove in a run, and Colton Millwood added a double and two RBI.
CollegeLETU 17, S. ROSS 9: MARSHALL — Trailing 5-0 after the first inning, the No. 6 seeded LeTourneau baseball team stormed back as Dane Jones hit two home runs and had seven RBIs in the YellowJackets’ 17-9 win over Sul Ross State at Woods Field.
LeTourneau (20-22) stays alive in the ASC Tournament and will play another elimination game on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Jones finished 4-for-5 with two home runs, including an inside-the-park grand slam, and seven RBIs with four runs scored. It was his fourth multi-homer game of the year and his seven RBIs matches the program record set by Josh Brown in 2009.
Seven different YellowJackets had multi-hit games as LeTourneau racked up 17 hits. Cameron Pfafman went 3-for-5 while Lane Williams was 2-for-3 with four runs scored and two RBIs.
Riley Davis (6-3) was gritty in his six innings and picked up the win.