LONGVIEW 10, P. TREE 0: Taylor Tatum banged out three hits, drove in two runs and scored twice, and Campbell Williams turned in a solid outing on the mound for the Lobos as Longview knocked off crosstown rival Pine Tree 10-0.
Williams (3-1) struck out seven and walked two, giving up one hit in five innings.
Jose Arellano and Detravion Gates had two hits apiece for the Lobos, who also swiped 10 bases on the night. Arellano tripled and drove in two runs, and Williams, Kieffer Doxey, Andrew Tutt, Drew Flores and Ronald Woods all had hits. Flores and Gates drove in runs.
Trevion Nafrady had the lone hit for Pine Tree. Collin Estes struck out four, walked one and gave up four earned runs in 3.1 innings.
Longview (15-12, 7-5) will visit Whitehouse on Tuesday and host Mount Pleasant next Friday. Pine Tree visits Texas High on Tuesday and hosts Hallsville next Friday.
SPRING HILL 6, HENDERSON 3: Conner Smeltzer struck out four, walked two and gave up two earned runs in a complete game, and the Spring Hill Panthers used a three-run fourth to take control of things on the way to a 6-3 win over the Henderson Lions.
Travis Allen singled twice and drove in a run for Spring Hill, which led 3-2 before pushing across three in the fourth. Trent Thompson added a double, and Austin Bonner, Wyatt McFaddin and Jax Stovall all drove in runs.
HALLSVILLE 2, WHITEHOUSE 0: WHITEHOUSE — Blake Cox dominated on the hill for Hallsville, and Ashton Garza and Jack Holladay drove in runs as the Bobcats notched a 2-0 win over Whitehouse in a key District 15-5A battle.
Cox struck out 10, walked two and gave up two hits in six innings. Landon Bowden fanned two with no walks in a scoreless, hitless inning of work.
Holladay tripled, and Garza and Connor White both doubled for Hallsville. White finished with two hits.
CARTHAGE 11, KILGORE 4: CARTHAGE — The Carthage Bulldogs overcame a big first inning by Kilgore, rallying for an 11-4 win on Friday.
Kilgore scored four in the top of the first when Todd House and Tanner Beets singled and Tate Truman walked to load the bases. Kolton Hale walked to bring in a run, and Joseph Hendrickson added an RBI single. Truman scored to make it 3-0 on a double play ball, and then Noah Parrish singled to bring in a run for a 4-0 Kilgore advantage.
Carthage got a run back in the bottom of the first, scored three in the second and erupted for seven in the sixth.
Ty Chambers tripled, singled twice and drove in two for Carthage. Todd REgister, Connor Cuff and Cade Moore had two hits apiece, with Cuff and Moore driving in runs. Noah Paddie had a triple, single and four BI, and Braden Smith and Brooks Brewster drove in runs.
Dillon Davenport struck out three and walked four in six innings. Ty Chambers worked a scoreless, hitless inning.
GILMER 5, CENTER 4: GILMER — Landyn Thompson struck out a dozen, walked two and gave up just one earned run in 5.2 innings as the Gilmer Buckeyes edged the Center Roughriders, 5-4.
Brayden Pate, Aron Bell and Cade Bowman all singled for Gilmer.
Logan Horton and Cody Adkinson had two hits apiece for Center. Jake Morris and Adkinson both doubled.
N. DIANA 9, DAINGERFIELD 3: DIANA — Ivan Benoit singled twice and drove in three runs, and the New Diana Eagles notched a 9-3 win over Daingerfield on Friday.
Austin Kerns doubled once, singled twice and drove in a run for New Diana. Elliott Foreman, Cohle Sherman and Peyton Brewer all drove in runs for the Eagles.
Jacob Newland struck out six with no walks and two earned runs allowed in five innings.
H. SPRINGS 4, SABINE 3: LIBERTY CITY — Trapper Golden struck out six and walked six in five innings, E.J. Seacy worked a scoreless two frames on the hill for the Mustangs and Hughes Springs edged Sabine 4-3.
Trenton Pemberton tripled for the Mustangs. Golden had two hits, and Chris Collins singled and drove in a run.
Payton McBride doubled, singled twice and drove in a run in the loss for Sabine. Cade Silvertooth and Dalton Taylor added two hits apiece. Conner Tucker took the loss, striking out seven, walking one and giving up two earned runs in seven innings.
TATUM 6, JEFFERSON 0: JEFFERSON — Landen Tovar turned in a dominant performance on the mound, striking out eight with no walks and three hits allowed as the Tatum Eagles blanked Jefferson, 6-0.
Kody Hines tripled and drove in a run for Tatum. Truitt Anthony singled twice, and Cam’ron Redwine and Kohen Keifer drove in runs.
Knox Tomlinson, Ja’Kyrik Nard and Isaiah Smith had the hits for Jefferson, all singles. Brayden Clark struck out two with no walks and one earned run allowed in six innings.
W. RUSK 11, E. FIELDS 1: NEW LONDON — Jaxon Farquhar tripled, singled twice and drove in four runs, Jimmie Harper added a double, two singles and an RBI and the West Rusk Raiders earned an 11-1 win over Elysian Fields.
Xander Mason, Will Jackson and Jason Reasoner all had two hits for West Rusk, with Jackson, Reasoner, Darren Nix and Ty Harper driving in runs.
Kullen Tavarez struck out seven, walked one and gave up one earned run in six innings for the pitching win.
Brandon Kennedy and Blake Widon had the only hits for Elysian Fields. Jase Alaniz struck out one ,walked one and gave up three earned runs in three innings. John Beavers fanned two with no walks and one earned run allowed in 2.1 innings.
MT. VERNON 4, HARMONY 2: HARMONY — Mount Vernon broke a 1-1 deadlock with a three-run sixth inning and held on for a 4-2 win over the Harmony Eagles on Friday.
Tucker Tittle doubled once and singled twice in the loss for Harmony. Hayden Johnson added a double and a single. Boston Seahorn took the pitching loss, striking out four with no walks and one earned run allowed in seven innings.
HARLETON 20, L. CHAPEL 0: LEVERETT’S CHAPEL — Dylan Armstrong struck out eight, walked one and tossed a three-inning no-hitter at Leverett’s Chapel as the Harleton Wildcats rolled to a 20-0 win.
Carson Wallace tripled and drove in a run for Harleton. Cameron Johnson added a double, single and three RBI. Braden Hopkins singled twice and drove in four runs.
HAWKINS 11, U. GROVE 8: UNION GROVE — Julian Frazier, Colby Latta and Dawsun Pruitt all doubled for Hawkins, with Frazier banging out three hits and driving in a run as the Hawks notched an 11-8 win over Union Grove.
Pruitt had two hits and two RBI for Hawkins, which scored eight times in the top of the seventh to overcome an 8-3 deficit. Asa Stone added two hits ,and Latta and Tilar Maberry both drove in runs.
Frazier struck out eight and walked three in 4.2 innings.
Rylan Roberts singled twice and drove in three runs in the loss for Union grove. Landon Ferguson drove in two runs, and Carter Cooper, Colton Cowan and Jacob Griffin all added RBI for the Lions. Cooper struck out seven and walked eight in six innings.
OVERTON 8, U. HILL 6: BETTIE — Overton jumped out to a 6-1 lead and held on for an 8-6 win over the Union Hill Bulldogs on Friday.
Joey Zalman had three hits for Overton, with Mason Rowe, Rylan Holleman and Braxton Harper adding two hits apiece. Rowe and Isaiah Hawkins drove in two runs apiece, and Holleman and Harper added an RBI apiece.
Holleman struck out nine, walked three and gave up one earned run in six innings. Harper fanned one with no walks in an inning of work.
Daniel Dunn singled twice and drove in two runs, and Logan Dunn singled and drove in a run for Union Hill.
B. SANDY 10, CARLISLE 1: PRICE — Jake Johnson turned in a dominant performance on the mound for Big Sandy, striking out 14 with one walk and two hits allowed in 6.1 innings as the Wildcats rolled to a 10-1 win over Carlisle.
Zachary Duhart finished on the hill for the Wildcats, striking out two.
Whitson Cox had two hits and two RBI for Big Sandy. Johnson helped his own cause with a solo home run. Kayden Smith and Logan Ollive drove in two runs apiece, and Caden Bixler and Tyson Tapley added RBI. Ollive had a triple for the Wildcats.
L-KILDARE 7, O. CITY 6: LINDEN — The Linden-Kildare Tigers used a single, a two-out double, an intentional walk and two errors to score twice in the bottom of the seventh and walk off with a 7-6 win over Ore City.
Blake Coppedge tripled and Gage Cavenaugh doubled in the loss for Ore City. Jordan Escamilla had two hits and an RBI, Coppedge two RBI, Cavenaugh two hits and Lee Alford an RBI.
Tae’Shun Mitchell and Trey Phillips doubled for Linden-Kildare. Kyler Fits and Max Belford drove in runs.
Maverick Main struck out three and walked five in four innings, and Escamilla fanned one and walked one in 2.2 innings for Ore City.
Maysen Lemmon struck out nine and walked four in 6.1 innings for Linden-Kildare.
WODEN 3, GARY 1: GARY — Bobby Stringer banged out three hits, including a double, and dove in a run for Woden as the Eagles edged Gary 3-1.
Brayden Bridges struck out five and walked two in seven innings for Woden.
Thomas Flowers and Aiden Scogins both doubled in the loss for Gary. Sam Colley had two hits, and Flowers finished with two hits and an RBI. Kohl Woodfin took the pitching loss, striking out five with three walks in five innings.
N. FORNEY 6, LEGACY 2: TYLER — North Forney scored three in the top of the second to take the early lead, and added two in the fifth to put it away in a 6-2 win over Tyler Legacy on Friday.
Walker Freeman and Landon Miller had two hits apiece for Legacy, and Luke Davis drove in two runs.
Landon Cochran drove in two runs for North Forney. Mason Daniels went the distance on the mound for North Forney, striking out three with no walks and two earned runs allowed.
Lucas Grundy fanned two and walked four in six innings to take the loss for Legacy.