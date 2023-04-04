CARTHAGE 2, S. HILL 1: CARTHAGE — Brooks Brewster struck out seven, walked four and gave up one earned run in 6.1 innings, Ty Chambers finished things off on the hill for Carthage and the Bulldogs edged the Spring Hill Panthers, 2-1.
Dillon Davenport doubled and singled for Carthage. Ty Chambers doubled and drove in a run. Noah Paddie had a double, and Connor Cuff drove in a run.
Jax Stovall and Carson Tidwell had the lone hits for Spring Hill in the loss. Cayden Rhodes struck out three, walked three and did not allow an earned run in five innings. Landon Bartell pitched a scoreless, hitless frame for the Panthers.
KILGORE 5, GILMER 2: KILGORE — Todd House went 6.2 innings on the hill, Colt Bullard finished things up on the mound and Kolton Hale led the offense with two RBI as the Kilgore Bulldogs notched a 5-2 win over Gilmer.
House struck out three, walked four and gave up two earned runs. Bullard struck out one and gave up one hit.
Tate Truman singled twice. Bullard doubled, singled and drove in a run. Jason Silvey had two hits, and Hale doubled and singled.
Brayden Pate doubled and drove in two runs in the loss for Gilmer. Dillon Henson pitched six innings, striking out three, walking two and allowing a couple of earned runs.
HARMONY 20, WINONA 1: HARMONY — Boston Seahorn and Landen Wilkerson combined on a no-hitter in a five-inning 20-1 win for the Harmony Eagles over the Winona Wildcats.
Seahorn fanned four with no walks in three innings, and Wilkerson struck out three and walked one in two innings.
Tucker Tittle doubled, singled twice and drove in four runs to lead the way offensively. Seahorn and Brayden Phillips addeda double, single and two RBI apiece. Riley Patterson singled and drove in a run. Jake Rider had a single and two RBI, and Aiden Tranholt doubled and drove in two runs. Weston Seahorn and Lethan Wilkerson also drove in runs.
U. GROVE 11, U. HILL 0: BETTIE — Carter Cooper threw a one-hit shutout at Union Hill, striking out nine with three walks, and the Union Grove Lions rolled to an 11-0 win.
Peyton Laake and Cooper Vestal drove in two runs apiece for the Lions. Carter Cooper tripled and drove in a run, and Jacob Griffin, Porter Yohn and Kayden Day all chipped in with RBI.
BECKVILLE 9, HAWKINS 6: HAWKINS — Brody Downs singled and drove in three runs, Aiden Brantley added a triple and two RBI for the Bearcats and Beckville earned a 9-6 win over Hawkins.
Aiden Harris and Braxton Bullock also drove in runs for the Bearcats, who scored six times in the top of the fifth and added three in the seventh.
Cason Dodson worked three innings on the hill, striking out two with no walks. Colby Davidson fanned five and walked one in 2.2 innings, and Baker Seegers struck out two and walked three in 1.1 innings.
HARLETON 18, OVERTON 0: OVERTON — Dylan Armstrong worked a four-inning no-hitter, striking out eight with no walks, and the Harleton Wildcats earned an 18-0 win against Overton.
Carson Wallace doubled and drove in a run for Harleton. Armstrong added two RBI. Gage Shirts, Tyler Crossley and Shawn Booth all singled and drove in runs. Mason Clark led the offense with three hits and three RBI, and Tanner Tate and Peyton Murray chased home two runs apiece.
CARLISLE 13, L. CHAPEL 2: LEVERETT’S CHAPEL — Joseph Mejia doubled and drove in two runs, and the Carlisle Indians scored at least twice in every inning on the way to a 13-2 win over Leverett’s Chapel.
Cash Jones, Trent Sartain, Levi Wooten and Cullen Thomas all drove in runs for the Indians. Mejia struck out two, walked five and gave up one earned run in five innings for the pitching win.
JOAQUIN 8, GARY 5: GARY — Derik Holt, Caleb Brooks and Bennett Anglin all collected three hits for Joaquin, and Brooks and Anglin drove in two runs apiece for the Rams in an 8-5 win over the Gary Bobcats.
L.J. Whitton tripled and drove in a run, and Colten Harper had a double and an RBI. Brooks struck out five and walked two in a complete game for the pitching win.
Cash Harrold doubled, singled and drove in a run in the loss for Gary. Thomas Flowers had two hits and an RBI, David Stephens and Aiden Scogins a single and an RBI apiece and Sam Colley and Jasper Mills three hits apiece.
Mason Smith struck out five and walked three in 6.1 innings on the mound.