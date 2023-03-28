LONGVIEW 6, P. TREE 1: Kieffer Doxey struck out nine with no walks, giving up one run on six hits in a complete game for the Lobos as Longview knocked off crosstown rival Pine Tree, 6-1.
Doxey (3-2), helped his own cause at the plate with a single and two runs scored.
Ronald Woods had two hits and three RBI for the Lobos (12-8, 4-1). Drew Flores added two hits, Jordan Allen a double and Campbell Williams a single.
Dean McMillen singled twice and Brooks Brown drove in the lone run for Pine Tree.
Max Gidden struck out five and walked five in five innings on the hill for the Pirates. Brown worked two innings, giving up one hit.
WHITEHOUSE 3, HALLSVILLE 1: HALLSVILLE — Whitehouse scored three times in the top of the first and made it stand, edging Hallsville 3-1 on Tuesday.
Peyton Blackmon had a double and an RBI for Whitehouse, and Michael Dudolski added an RBI. Dudolski also pitched for the Wildcats, striking out seven and walking one.
Ashton Garza doubled and Jack Holladay had three hits and an RBI for Hallsville.
Landon Bowden fanned five and walked two in four innings. Blake Cox struck out three and walked one in three innings of work.
S. HILL 8, GILMER 0: Cayden Rhodes and Jayson Jordan combined on a two-hit shutout, leading the Spring Hill Panthers to an 8-0 win over Gilmer.
Rhodes struck out five and walked one in five innings, and Jordan fanned four and issued one walk in his two innings of work.
Emory Allen had two hits, and Grant Burton tripled and drove in two runs for the Panthers. Jax Stovall added a single and two RBI, and Carson Tidwell and Cayson Wilkins also drove in runs.
Aron Bell doubled in the loss for Gilmer.
KILGORE 7, CENTER 1: CENTER — Jason Silvey homered, tripled, singled and drove in two runs to pace the offense, and Todd House turned in a solid outing on the hill for Kilgore as the Bulldogs earned a 7-1 win over Center.
House struck out nine, walked two and gave up one earned run in seven innings.
Joseph Hendrickson and Noah Parish added two hits and an RBI apiece for Kilgore. Tanner Beets, Colt Bullard and Kolton Hale all drove in runs.
CARTHAGE 17, HENDERSON 1: HENDERSON — Connor Cuff drove in four runs with a triple and a single, Dillon Davenport added two hits and three RBI and the Carthage Bulldogs rolled to a 17-1 win over Henderson.
Patrick Malone had two singles, Noah Paddie two doubles and an RBI, Braden Smith an RBI and Todd Register and Ty Chambers two RBI apiece for Carthage. Cale Preston contributed an RBI.
Brooks Brewster struck out six and walked three, giving up one earned run in five innings for the pitching win.
N. DIANA 13, GLADEWATER 1: GLADEWATER — Logan Simmons doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs for New Diana as the Eagles rolled to a 13-1 win over Gladewater.
Peyton Brewer and Elliott Foreman added doubles for the Eagles. Foreman dove in three runs. Austin Kerns had two RBI, and Cohle Sherman and Brewer collected an RBI apiece.
Ivan Benoit stuck out six and walked two, giving up one earned run in six innings for the pitching win.
TATUM 12, JEFFERSON 2: TATUM — Cam’ron Redwine homered and drove in three runs, Cayden Tatum homered, tripled, singled and chased two runs home and the Tatum Eagles rolled to a 12-2 win over Jefferson.
Landon Estrada doubled, singled and drove in a run for the Eagles. Carson Gonzalez had an RBI, and Truitt Anthony chipped in with two hits.
Anthony struck out 11, walked four and did not allow an earned run in five strong innings on the mound. Kohen Keifer fanned one with no walks or runs allowed in an inning.
David Harper, Knox Tomlinson and Bryce Clark had the lone hits for Jefferson.
W. RUSK 9, E. FIELDS 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Cole Jackson homered, tripled and singled, Xander Mason banged out four hits and drove in two runs and Jimmie Harper doubled, singled and chased three runs home as the West Rusk Raiders rolled past Elysian Fields, 9-0.
Jason Reasoner had three hits, Darren Nix two hits and two RBI and Will Jackson a single and RBI for West Rusk. Harper fanned nine with three walks and no runs allowed in 5.1 innings. Will Jackson struck out four with no walks in 1.2 frames.
Chaelton Cook and Blake Widon doubled in the loss for Elysian Fields.
HARMONY 3, MT. VERNON 2: MOUNT VERNON — Boston Seahorn and Tucker Tittle combined to limit Mount Vernon to a couple of runs, and Harmony made the most of five hits, three errors and a walk to earn a 3-2 win over the Tigers.
Seahorn struck out three, walked one and gave up one earned run in five innings. Tittle fanned two and walked two in two frames.
Riley Patterson doubled, Seahorn tripled and Landen Wilkerson doubled for Harmony. Tittle drove in a run.
B. SANDY 6, BECKVILLE 5: BIG SANDY — Kalab Remedies belted a grand slam in the bottom of the third, and Braydon Brown walked with the bases full in the bottom of the seventh as Big Sandy walked off with a 6-5 win over Beckville.
Whitson Cox also drove in a run for Big Sandy. Jake Johnson struck out eight and walked three in 4.2 innings, and Tyson Tapley fanned one with no walks in 2.1 frames.
Matt Barr homered in the loss for Beckville. Colby Davidson singled twice, and Braxton Bullock had two hits and an RBI. Cason Dodson struck out four and walked four in 4.2 innings. Baker Seegers walked three in 1.1 frames, and Aiden Brantley fanned two and walked two in two-thirds of an inning.
O. CITY 6, L-KILDARE 4: ORE city — Gage Cavenaugh tripled, Blake Coppedge, Caleb Davidson and Jordan Escamilla all doubled and the Ore City Rebels rallied for a 6-4 win over Linden-Kildare.
Escamilla had two hits and two RBI and Davidson two RBI for the Rebels, who scored four times in the bottom of the seventh. Coppedge also drove in a run.
Chase Mullins got the pitching win, striking out four and walking one in seven full innings.
U. GROVE 12, L. CHAPEL 10: UNION GROVE — Kayden Day banged out four hits and drove in two runs, Carter Cooper added a triple, two singles and three RBI and Union Grove edged Leverett’s Chapel, 12-10.
Day doubled once and singled three times. Jax Daniels had two hits. Judson George doubled and drove in two runs, and Colton Cowan had an RBI.
Carter Cooper struck out five and walked four in 6.1 innings. Daniels fanned two with one walk in two thirds of an inning.