N. DIANA 15, DAINGERFIELD 7: DAINGERFIELD - The New Diana Eagles broke open a tie game with a 12-run sixth inning on the way to a 15-7 win over the Daingerfield Tigers.
Austin Kerns tripled and drove in a run and Elliott Foreman had a double, single and two RBI for the Eagles. Peyton Brewer chipped in with two RBI, and Hayden Thomas, Cohle Sherman and Trent Pepper all drove in runs.
Ivan Benoit struck out seven, walked three and allowed no earned runs on three hits in five innings. Sherman fanned three and walked two and Brewer struck out two and walked two in an inning of work apiece.
H. SPRINGS 5, SABINE 3: HUGHES SPRINGS - Trenton Pemberton homered, doubled, singled and drove in two runs for Hughes Springs as the Mustangs notched a 5-3 win over the Sabine Cardinals.
E.J. Searcy and Dalton Hicks added doubles for the Mustangs. Searcy and Hicks also drove in runs.
Searcy went 1.1 innings on the mound, striking out one and walking two. Chris Collins fanned two and walked three in 2.1 innings, and Pemberton struck out a couple and walked three in 3.1 innings.
WODEN 5, GARY 4: WODEN -Chris Sheffield tripled, singled and drove in three runs, and Bryce Smith went the distance on the mound for Woden as the Eagles edged the Gary Bobcats, 5-4.
Smith struck out four, walked three and gave up four earned runs.
Jasper Mills tripled, doubled, singled and drove in a run in the loss for Gary. Cash Harrold added a double, and Tucker Grubbs and Kohl Woodfin chipped in with RBI. Mason Smith struck out six, walked five and allowed five earned runs in six innings.