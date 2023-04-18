Big Sandy’s Jake Johnson and Harmony’s Braxton Baker earned top honors for their performances on the baseball diamond in games played April 10-15.
Johnson is this week’s Longview News-Journal Pitcher of the Week, and Baker earned Hitter of the Week honors.
Both awards are sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Johnson saw action in two games, both wins by the Wildcats. He worked one inning of relief in a 13-6 win over Hawkins, striking out three and walking one. He got the start and the win in a 9-3 victory over Union Grove, striking out 13 in six innings while walking three.
For the season, the Wildcat pitcher is 3-1 with a 0.55 earned run average, 51 strikeouts and 15 walks in 25.1 innings.
Baker, a 6-2, 270-pound lineman for the Harmony football team, showed he can hit smaller objects as well, finishing the week with four hits, including a double, while driving in two runs, scoring three times, walking once and stealing a base. One of his hits came on a drag bunt, and he reached base safely in seven of eight plate appearances.
For the season, Baker is hitting 385 with six doubles, a triple, 16 RBI, nine runs scored and three stolen bases in three attempts.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas last week (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Harmony’s Tucker Tittle struck out 11, walked two and allowed no earned runs on two hits in a victory over Winnsboro.
Elysian Fields’ Blake Merritt struck out 12, walked three and gave up two earned runs on five hits in seven innings.
HITTING
Spring Hill’s Carson Tidwell was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle in two games, finishing 3 for 4 with a home run, double, single, seven RBI and two runs scored.
Pittsburg’s Kyle Ramsey went a full seven innings against North Lamar, giving up two earned runs while striking out one, issuing no walks and picking off one runner.
New Diana’s Elliott Foreman hit .800 for the week (4 for 5) with a double, an RBI and a run scored. He had the team’s only RBI in a 2-1 win and scored the walk off run in a victory over White Oak.
Elysian Fields’ Blake Widon, Chaelton Cook, David Hutson and Jace Alaniz all had two hits. Widon also walked, swiped a base and scored three times, and Hutson and Brody Parker drove in runs. Parker’s RBI was a game-winner on a sacrifice fly.
Big Sandy’s Jake Johnson went 6 for 8 in two games with a double, one walk, three RBI and no strikeouts.
West Rusk’s Jason Reasoner singled twice, doubled, drove in eight runs, scored twice and did not strike out last week. Jimmie Harper had seven singles in nine at bats, driving in two runs, scoring three times and walking twice. He didn’t strike out in two games.