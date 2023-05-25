Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: May 25, 2023 @ 11:18 pm
Longview's Detravion Gates reaches for the throw to third, on Thursday May 25, 2023, during their game with Reedy at Lobo Field. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Longview's Campbell Williams reaches for the throw to first, on Thursday May 25, 2023, during their game with Reedy at Lobo Field. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Cole Ramey pitches for Longview, on Thursday May 25, 2023, during their game with Reedy at Lobo Field. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Longview’s Campbell Williams reaches for the throw to first on Thursday during a game with Reedy at Lobo Field.
Longview’s Detravion Gates dives into third on Thursday during a game with Reedy at Lobo Field.
Roland Woods steps up to bat for Longview, on Thursday May 25, 2023, during their game with Reedy at Lobo Field. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Taylor Tatum steps up to bat for Longview, on Thursday May 25, 2023, during their game with Reedy at Lobo Field. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Taylor Tatum runs to first for Longview, on Thursday May 25, 2023, during their game with Reedy at Lobo Field. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Longview's Campbell Williams heads to third, on Thursday May 25, 2023, during their game with Reedy at Lobo Field. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Jordan Allen dave back to first for Longview, on Thursday May 25, 2023, during their game with Reedy at Lobo Field. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Longview’s Kieffer Doxey heads to second, on Thursday May 25, 2023, during their game with Reedy at Lobo Field. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Cole Ramey throws out a runner at first for Longview, on Thursday May 25, 2023, during their game with Reedy at Lobo Field. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Jordan Allen steps up to bat for Longview, on Thursday May 25, 2023, during their game with Reedy at Lobo Field. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Longview'd coach Jim Goldman watches his team, on Thursday May 25, 2023, during their game with Reedy at Lobo Field. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Jordan Allen runs to first for Longview, on Thursday May 25, 2023, during their game with Reedy at Lobo Field. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Longview's coach Jim Goldman speaks to his team, on Thursday May 25, 2023, before their game with Reedy at Lobo Field. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Longview's Detravion Gates dives into third, on Thursday May 25, 2023, during their game with Reedy at Lobo Field. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Longview's Jordan Allen reaches for the throw to second, on Thursday May 25, 2023, during their game with Reedy at Lobo Field. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Longview's Jordan Allen makes the throw to first, on Thursday May 25, 2023, during their game with Reedy at Lobo Field. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Longview vs Reedy, on Thursday May 25, 2023, at Lobo Field. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)