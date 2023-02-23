Longview launched the 2023 baseball season when it opened play at its own tournament on Thursday afternoon, and ultimately started the year on the right note during a hard-fought 2-1 win against Decatur.
The Lobos improved their season record to 1-0, while the Eagles dropped their mark to 1-1.
Longview starting pitcher Kieffer Doxey set the tone early, and struck out five Decatur batters over seven innings of work. He earned his first punchout when he faced Sergio Legorreta in the second inning, and heated up when he recorded strikeouts against Hayden Johnson and Talyn Edmondson in the third inning, and pulled off the same feat against Johnson and James Mahoney in the fifth frame.
“That was a great ballgame,” Longview head baseball coach Jim Goldman said of his team’s season-opening win. “It was a great win. Kieffer [Doxey] threw 76 pitches. Defensively, Ronald [Woods] made a great play to throw the guy out a third. Drew [Flores] was [also] fantastic behind the plate."
“Can’t get too giddy though,” he added. “It’s only one game.”
The Lobos’ lineup also backed up Doxey with the necessary run support early and late. That trend began in the bottom of the first. Taylor Tatum recorded a one-out single, and eventually scored on Jordan Allen’s RBI triple to give the home team a 1-0 edge.
Tatum led Longview’s charge during the afternoon contest because he reached base all three times he appeared at the plate. He earned a pair of hits, drew one walk, and scored both of his team’s runs.
Decatur finally found some success in the top of the fourth inning. Kyler Haseloff started the frame with a lead-off single, advanced to second base during Cooper House’s sacrifice groundout, and scored the game-tying run when Jed Ross drove him in with a RBI double.
The Eagles ultimately earned five hits and one walk in the outing, but Doxey and his team bounced back and finished the event strong.
Longview jumped ahead for good when its offense emerged again in the bottom of the fifth. Tatum reached base with an infield single, and became a runner in scoring position when he stole second and third base. He eventually earned the go-ahead score when Doxey pulled off a successful squeeze play during his final at-bat.
Doxey continued to excel when he returned to the mound. He wrapped up a complete game pitching performance with a one-two-three top of the seventh closeout effort against Decatur batters.