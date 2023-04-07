Longview battled wet conditions during Friday afternoon’s rivalry baseball game against Tyler, but it still scored early and often in a 10-0 five-inning run rule home district win.
The Lobos improved their season record to 14-9 and District 15-5A mark to 6-2, while the Lions dropped to 3-14-2 and 1-7 respectively.
“It was a big win for us,” Longview head baseball coach Jim Goldman said of his team’s outing on Friday. We got a tough week in front of us with Texas High and Hallsville. It’s the grind of the season right now, and I think the kids did a really good job [on Friday]. They kinda ignored the weather.”
“I loved the way Cole [Ramey] threw the baseball today,” he added. “I thought his breaking ball toward the end was really good. That made me real happy. And Taylor Tatum had a big day for us with the bat. I thought we played well.”
Taylor Tatum and Jordan Allen jumpstarted the home team’s offense when they earned back-to-back first inning singles, and eventually scored on Campbell Williams’ sacrifice groundout and Andrew Tutt’s RBI single.
Kieffer Doxey then powered up for a RBI single that scored pinch runner Kacey Stine, and his involvement in a double steal allowed Tutt to come home for a 4-0 Longview lead.
Tatum ultimately finished with a Lobo-best three-for-three hitting performance, two RBIs and two runs, and Doxey followed with a two-for-three offensive outing, two RBIs and one run.
Longview also stayed on track because it received a strong pitching performance from starter Cole Ramey. He allowed a leadoff Tyler single to Dante Martinez and a one-out walk to Ja’Davion Lacy in the opening frame, but he shook off the early struggles when he struck out Lion batters Tory Howland and Avery Coleman.
The ace continued to cruise because he struck out Tyler hitters Xavier Hardman and Nico Viramontes in the top of the second, and used only eight pitches to force a quick one-two-three top of the third.
Ramey ultimately wrapped up his eight-strikeout outing with two more against Howland and Coleman in the top of the fourth, and a pair of punchouts against Makavion Potts and Felipe Velazquez in the fifth frame.
The Lobo lineup struck again in the bottom of the fourth because Datravion Gates drew a leadoff walk, Ronald Woods followed with an infield single, and both scored on Tatum’s RBI triple.
Tatum eventually made it a 7-0 score when he came home on Williams’ final sacrifice groundout.
The group then completed an early win in the bottom of the fifth. Doxey’s RBI triple drove in Tutt, Gates’ RBI triple sent Doxey home, and Bryan Peoples’ RBI single scored Gates for the game-sealing 10th run.