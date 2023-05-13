ROCKWALL – Longview baseball lost a heartbreaking Class 5A area round playoff series game two at home on Friday night, and trailed Corsicana 7-2 after two innings of Saturday’s win-or-go-home game three at Rockwall High School’s Randy Talley Field, but the Lobos stormed back with eight runs in the third frame to set up a come-from-behind 11-9 win.
The 19-15 Lobos advance to play District 15-5A foe and neighbor Hallsville (26-6-1) in next week’s Class 5A Region II quarterfinal, while the Tigers finished the 2023 season with a 22-12 mark.
It's the first trip to the third round of the playoffs for Longview since 1954. The Lobos advanced to the area round in 2000, 2001, 2007, 2008 and 2013 before breaking through to the regional quarterfinals with this weekend's series win over Corsicana.
Longview and Hallsville will play a best-of-three series starting at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Lobo Field. The series moves to Hallsville for a noon game on Saturday, with a third game to follow if needed.
“For those kids to come out today, it’s unbelievable,” Longview baseball head coach Jim Goldman said of his team’s bounce back win on Saturday. “That eight-run inning, we had a bunch of hits in there. And how about [pitcher] Brett Gordy? He’s waited since non-district to get his shot. I’m so happy for that kid.”
Longview surged out of the gate, and took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Jordan Allen’s sacrifice fly scored Taylor Tatum, and Drew Flores’ RBI single sent Ronald Woods home.
Corsicana loaded the bases in the bottom of the first, and back-to-back RBI singles from Brydan Hernandez and Lane Libal scored Adrian Baston and Blane Farmer. The Tigers then took a 5-2 lead after Dylan Anderton’s sacrifice groundout sent Easton Autrey home, and Garrett Joles’ RBI single scored Hernandez and Libal.
Longview starting pitcher Flores only lasted one inning on the mound, but Gordy recorded three strikeouts over the final six frames to earn the win.
Corsicana then grew its advantage to 7-2 in the bottom of the second inning. Hernandez’s sacrifice fly scored Jace Richardson, and Libal’s RBI single scored Baston.
Longview stormed back to take a 10-7 lead in the top of the third inning. Tatum launched the charge with a leadoff single, and scored on Allen’s RBI single. Woods then reached base with a single, and came home with Allen during Flores’ RBI double.
DaTravion Gates’ RBI double then sent Flores and Campbell Williams home, and Woods’ second at-bat of the inning scored Kieffer Doxey, Gates, and Jose Arellano to make it a Lobo advantage.
Flores redeemed himself with four RBIs, three hits and one run, while Woods produced three RBIs, three hits, three runs, and one walk.
Baston helped Corsicana cut Longview’s lead in the bottom of the fifth because his RBI double scored Richardson, and he scored a run during Farmer’s RBI single.
But, the Lobos wrapped up the game’s scoring, and grew its lead to 11-9 when Flores’ sacrifice groundout sent Woods home for a score in the top of the sixth.
Corsicana received three hits from Baston in the loss, and starting pitcher Farmer lasted only two innings on the mound.