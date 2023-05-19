Landen Tovar and Cam'ron Redwine, two key players on Tatum's baseball team that continued its season with a pair of regional quarterfinal wins Wednesday and Thursday, will have the chance to play at the college level after signing national letters of intent earlier this week.
Both players will stay close to home, with Tovar signing with East Texas Baptist University in Marshall and Redwine electing to play at nearby Panola College in Carthage.
Heading into a regional quarterfinal series with Atlanta, which Tatum swept, Tovar was hitting .382 with nine doubles, three triples, 16 RBI, 18 runs scored and seven stolen bases. On the mound, he was 7-2 with a 1.35 earned run average, 45 strikeouts and 11 walks in 56 innings pitched.
ETBU went 24-3 in conference play and was 35-11 heading into the NCAA Division III Marshall, Regional this weekend.
The Tigers compete in the American Southwest Conference with UT Dallas, Hardin-Simmons, Sul Ross, LeTourneau, Howard Payne, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Ozarks and McMurry.
Redwine was hitting .333 with seven home runs, five doubles, three triples, 34 RBI, 21 runs scored and eight stolen bases before the regional quarterfinal series with Atlanta.
Panola College finished 25-28 overall and 16-20 in the Region XIV Conference this past season.
The Ponies compete in the North Zone of the Region XIV Conference with Navarro, Tyler, Paris, Bossier Parish, Angelina and Northeast Texas Community College.