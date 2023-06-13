Harmony’s Tucker Tittle, a .400 hitter who also won 10 games on the mound for the Eagles, earned Most Valuable Player honors with the release of the District 13-3A All-District Baseball Team for the 2023 season.
Other superlatives went to Harmony’s Boston Seahorn (Offensive MVP), Winnsboro’s Skeet Brumley (Defensive MVP), Quitman’s Tommy Drinkwine (Pitcher of the Year), Winnsboro’s Nolee Carroll (Newcomer of the Year), Mineola’s Matthew Ballew and Winnsboro’s Camden Capehart (Freshmen of the Year) and Harmony’s Cody Whitworth (Coach of the year).
Tittle went 10-2 on the hill for the Eagles with a 0.92 earned run average, 111 strikeouts and 32 walks in 75.2 innings. He also hit .411 with six doubles, a triple, 24 RBI, 33 runs scored and nine stolen bases.
Voting was conducted by the league’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Ethan Arrington, Winnsboro; Landon Richey, Quitman; Tyler Roberts, Mount Vernon; Kaden Bell, Mineola; Catcher: Carsen Summerlin, Mount Vernon; Braxton Baker, Harmony; Middle infield: Kam Doss, Mount Vernon; Spencer Joyner, Mineola; Ollie Trimble, Harmony; Aiden Hammons, Winnsboro; First base: Gunner Lovelady, Winnsboro; Ethan Bailey, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill; Mason Pope, Mount Vernon; Third base: Jacob Castleberry, Mineola; Riley Patterson, Harmony; Outfield: Brayden Phillips, Harmony; Chayne Tedford, Winnsboro; Kameron Crockett, Quitman; Brylon Bolin, Mount Vernon, Brayden Alley, Mineola; Designated hitter: Ben Sheffield, Winnsboro; Utility: Cade Monroe, Mount Vernon; Cason Davis, Mineola.
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Daxon Worley, Winnsboro; Halen Miller, Mount Vernon; Will Lake, MPCH; Catcher: Mason Harrison, Winnsboro; Jesse Jones, Winona; Middle infield: Ryder Bowers, Mount Vernon; Dalton Hamlin, Mineola; Zach Dixon, MPCH; Davis Watson, Quitman; First base: Landon Wilkerson, Harmony; Ayron Fluellen, MPCH; Third base: Steven Guerra, MPCH; Justin Matthews, Quitman; Designated hitter: Ty Birch, Mineola; Hayden Johnson, Harmony; Landon Green, Quitman; Utility: Chris Zuniga, Winona; Carson Dickens, Quitman.