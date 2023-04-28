COACH OF THE YEAR
MEAGAN LEGGETT
School: Longview
By the numbers: Leggett, a former two-time all-state player at Longview, returned to take over a program that won five games the previous season. She led the Lady Lobos to a 24-10 finish and into the second round of the playoffs. The Lady Lobos opened the season with a loss, won seven in a row and went into district play with a 14-3 record. In the playoffs, the Lady Lobos defeated Kingwood Park (38-26) and fell to McKinney North (65-29). The playoff trip was the first for the Lady Lobos since the 2018-2019 season, and the playoff win was the first for Longview since the 2015 season
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
JORDYN WARREN
School: Hawkins
By the numbers: Warren helped lead Hawkins to an unbeaten (10-0) record in district play and into the third round of the playoffs. She recorded four double-doubles and scored in double figures in 31 of the team's games, scoring 30 or more points four times and tying the school-record with a 36-point outing. For the year, she averaged 20.4 points, 4.66 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.3 rebounds and was named the district's MVP for the third time in her career.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
BETHANY BALTES
School: Longview
By the numbers: Baltes was named the District 15-5A Newcomer of the Year after averaging 8.8 points and 2.8 steals per game. She hit 35.7% of her 3-point shots and 77.8% of her free throw attempts. "Bethany's work ethic and passion for the game is special," head coach Meagan Leggett said. "She's a gym rat, extremely coachable, very eager to learn and improve and asks all the right questions to make her a better basketball player."
FIRST TEAM
CALICE HENDERSON
Team: Gladewater
By the numbers: 13.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4 steals, 3.2 assists, 1.5 blocks. District MVP
KAYLEN IGBOKWE
Team: Carthage
By the numbers: 13 points, 11 rebounds per game (18/12 in district). District Offensive MVP
KAMDYN SCOTT
Team: Tatum
By the numbers: 15 points, 7 rebounds, 3.1 steals, 1.4 assists, 2.1 blocks. Recorded six double-doubles and scored in twin figures 21 times. District Newcomer of the Year
KRISTEN THOMAS
Team: Jefferson
By the numbers: 13.7 points, 11 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2 steals
ADDISON WALKER
Team: Gilmer
By the numbers: 16 points, 4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 3 steals. District Co-MVP
SECOND TEAM
AUNDREA BRADLEY
Team: Tatum
By the numbers: 13 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5 assists, 4.1 assists, 1.4 blocks. District Co-MVP
TIEA CHATMAN
Team: Waskom
By the numbers: 18.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 3.3 steals
MAKENNA KAUNITZ
Team: Gilmer
By the numbers: 12 points, 2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 3 steals. District Co-MVP
AUBREY MARJASON
Team: Hallsville
By the numbers: 13.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.8 deflections, 2.1 steals, 75.6% free throw shooter, 11 double-doubles
T'ASIA MCGEE
Team: Longview
By the numbers: 7.8 points, 4 steals, 4 assists
THIRD TEAM
GRACIE GRAY
Team: Spring Hill
By the numbers: 8 points, 8 rebounds, 1 block per game
AMBER HARRIS
Team: Beckville
By the numbers: 11 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block per game
MIA KITTNER
Team: St. Mary's
By the numbers: 15 points, 9 rebounds, 6 steals, 2.5 assists. District MVP
ELYSSIA LEMELLE
Team: Pittsburg
By the numbers: 15.4 points, 5.5 rebounds
WHITNI RAYSON
Team: White Oak
By the numbers: 10 points per game. 90 total rebounds, 37 assists. District Offensive MVP
HONORABLE MENTION
Jalen Scroggins, Pine Tree; Lexi Barr, Beckville; Alex Brown, Overton; McKinna Chamness, Beckville; Kaitlyn Dudley, Gilmer; Kamryn Floyd, Gladewater; Anna Iske, White Oak; Randiuenna Jeffrey, Pittsburg; Taurria Hood, Jefferson; Monica Lockett, Beckville; Jaynai Miles, Waskom; Jade Moore-Simon, Tatum; Emma Nix, White Oak; Kayla Nobles, Overton; Elyse Paiz, White Oak; Kiyona Parker, Gladewater; MaKayla Police, Gladewater; Patience Price, Tatum; JaKyra Roberts, Carthage; Alaya Scoggins, Hawkins; Rendie Seahorn, Harmony; Paris Simpson, Longview; Taetum Smith, Hawkins; Mallory Tate, Gilmer; LaDaija Thomas, Waskom; Maecy Toland, Harmony; Lanie Trimble, Harmony; Carmen Turner, Hawkins; Jada Walton, Carthage; Laney Wilson, Hawkins; Londyn Wilson, Hawkins; Kerrigan Biggs, Tatum; Bella Baker, White Oak; Karlyn Jones, White Oak; Gracie Stanford, Union Grove; Ava Wightman, Union Grove.