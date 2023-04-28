COACH OF THE YEAR

MEAGAN LEGGETT

School: Longview

By the numbers: Leggett, a former two-time all-state player at Longview, returned to take over a program that won five games the previous season. She led the Lady Lobos to a 24-10 finish and into the second round of the playoffs. The Lady Lobos opened the season with a loss, won seven in a row and went into district play with a 14-3 record. In the playoffs, the Lady Lobos defeated Kingwood Park (38-26) and fell to McKinney North (65-29). The playoff trip was the first for the Lady Lobos since the 2018-2019 season, and the playoff win was the first for Longview since the 2015 season

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

JORDYN WARREN

School: Hawkins

By the numbers: Warren helped lead Hawkins to an unbeaten (10-0) record in district play and into the third round of the playoffs. She recorded four double-doubles and scored in double figures in 31 of the team's games, scoring 30 or more points four times and tying the school-record with a 36-point outing. For the year, she averaged 20.4 points, 4.66 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.3 rebounds and was named the district's MVP for the third time in her career.

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

BETHANY BALTES

School: Longview

By the numbers: Baltes was named the District 15-5A Newcomer of the Year after averaging 8.8 points and 2.8 steals per game. She hit 35.7% of her 3-point shots and 77.8% of her free throw attempts. "Bethany's work ethic and passion for the game is special," head coach Meagan Leggett said. "She's a gym rat, extremely coachable, very eager to learn and improve and asks all the right questions to make her a better basketball player."

FIRST TEAM

CALICE HENDERSON

Team: Gladewater

By the numbers: 13.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4 steals, 3.2 assists, 1.5 blocks. District MVP

KAYLEN IGBOKWE

Team: Carthage

By the numbers: 13 points, 11 rebounds per game (18/12 in district). District Offensive MVP

KAMDYN SCOTT

Team: Tatum

By the numbers: 15 points, 7 rebounds, 3.1 steals, 1.4 assists, 2.1 blocks. Recorded six double-doubles and scored in twin figures 21 times. District Newcomer of the Year

KRISTEN THOMAS

Team: Jefferson

By the numbers: 13.7 points, 11 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2 steals

ADDISON WALKER

Team: Gilmer

By the numbers: 16 points, 4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 3 steals. District Co-MVP

SECOND TEAM

AUNDREA BRADLEY

Team: Tatum

By the numbers: 13 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5 assists, 4.1 assists, 1.4 blocks. District Co-MVP

TIEA CHATMAN

Team: Waskom

By the numbers: 18.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 3.3 steals

MAKENNA KAUNITZ

Team: Gilmer

By the numbers: 12 points, 2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 3 steals. District Co-MVP

AUBREY MARJASON

Team: Hallsville

By the numbers: 13.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.8 deflections, 2.1 steals, 75.6% free throw shooter, 11 double-doubles

T'ASIA MCGEE

Team: Longview

By the numbers: 7.8 points, 4 steals, 4 assists

THIRD TEAM

GRACIE GRAY

Team: Spring Hill

By the numbers: 8 points, 8 rebounds, 1 block per game

AMBER HARRIS

Team: Beckville

By the numbers: 11 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block per game

MIA KITTNER

Team: St. Mary's

By the numbers: 15 points, 9 rebounds, 6 steals, 2.5 assists. District MVP

ELYSSIA LEMELLE

Team: Pittsburg

By the numbers: 15.4 points, 5.5 rebounds

WHITNI RAYSON

Team: White Oak

By the numbers: 10 points per game. 90 total rebounds, 37 assists. District Offensive MVP

HONORABLE MENTION

Jalen Scroggins, Pine Tree; Lexi Barr, Beckville; Alex Brown, Overton; McKinna Chamness, Beckville; Kaitlyn Dudley, Gilmer; Kamryn Floyd, Gladewater; Anna Iske, White Oak; Randiuenna Jeffrey, Pittsburg; Taurria Hood, Jefferson; Monica Lockett, Beckville; Jaynai Miles, Waskom; Jade Moore-Simon, Tatum; Emma Nix, White Oak; Kayla Nobles, Overton; Elyse Paiz, White Oak; Kiyona Parker, Gladewater; MaKayla Police, Gladewater; Patience Price, Tatum; JaKyra Roberts, Carthage; Alaya Scoggins, Hawkins; Rendie Seahorn, Harmony; Paris Simpson, Longview; Taetum Smith, Hawkins; Mallory Tate, Gilmer; LaDaija Thomas, Waskom; Maecy Toland, Harmony; Lanie Trimble, Harmony; Carmen Turner, Hawkins; Jada Walton, Carthage; Laney Wilson, Hawkins; Londyn Wilson, Hawkins; Kerrigan Biggs, Tatum; Bella Baker, White Oak; Karlyn Jones, White Oak; Gracie Stanford, Union Grove; Ava Wightman, Union Grove.