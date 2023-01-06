Hallsville was pushed by Pine Tree during Friday night’s District 15-5A boys basketball battle, but it made both free throw attempts after a foul with 0.2 seconds left in the game to pull out a hard-fought 56-54 road win at the Pirate Center.
The Bobcats improved their 2022-2023 season record to 14-8 and their district mark to 1-2, while the Pirates dropped to 9-9 and 1-2 respectively.
“What a physical game and battle,” Hallsville head basketball coach Rusty Walker said after his team’s win on Friday. “This was a big game for our guys. We had to have it, and our guys found a way.”
Pine Tree attacked early in the game, and jumped out to a 9-0 lead by the 5:03 mark of the first quarter.
Tyrrell Sparkman launched the Pirates’ surge with the first basket of the night, and Cameron Spencer followed with back-to-back free throw attempts to make it a four-point advantage with 6:06 remaining in the frame. Amare Gary then stepped up with five points over the next 63 seconds to continue the trend.
Spencer ultimately finished the game with a Pine Tree-best 19-point performance.
Hallsville finally hit the mark during a 12-0 run that gave it a 12-9 advantage by the end of the opening period. Luke Cheatham produced the first two Bobcat points of the night during a field goal at the 3:48 mark, and he and Anthon McDermott made back-to-back three-point attempts to cut Pine Tree’s advantage to 9-8 with 1:57 left in the quarter.
The Cats continued to cruise because Barnabas Baliraine’s field goal at the 51-second mark gave them their first lead at 10-9, and Cheatham’s buzzer-beating basket grew their advantage to three points.
McDermott finished the night with a game-high 25-point performance, and Cheatham followed with 14 points.
Hallsville still maintained a 21-19 lead at halftime, and started to find its groove from beyond the three-point line after the break. Cheatham earned two of the Bobcats’ four shots from that range in the third quarter, and McDermott and Landon Bowden both provided one.
The Bobcats ultimately took a 47-38 lead with 6:44 remaining in the fourth period, but they had to hold off a late Pine Tree rally.
Dealyn Evans and Robert Henson provided Pine Tree with important boosts late, scoring all of their points after halftime. Evans wrapped up a 10-point outing because his two free throw attempts at the 4:31 mark of the fourth quarter gave the Pirates a 48-47 lead, and his field goal with 1:48 to play in the game gave them a 54-53 edge. Henson’s 12th and final point also gave the team a 50-47 advantage at the 3:58 mark of the fourth.
But, Hallsville bounced back with Cheatham’s successful free throw at the 1:37 mark, and Bowden’s game-winning charity stripe attempts with less than a second remaining in the contest.