District 15-5ALONGVIEW 45, MARSHALL 33: MARSHALL — Kendall Mitchell filled the stat sheet with 12 points, six rebounds, six steals and five assists as the Longview Lobos notched a 45-33 win over the Marshall Mavericks on Friday.
Davis Justice and Campbell Williams scored nine apiece for Longview, which trailed 10-9 after one quarter, tied it at 20-20 at halftime and outscored the Mavericks 25-13 after the break.
Chris Head added seven points and three assists, Chris Wilder six points and six rebounds, Robert Blandburg two points and six rebounds and Justice three assists.
Torrien Culberson finished with nine points in the loss for Marshall.
District 15-3AW. OAK 58, GLADEWATER 37: GLADEWATER — Zac Jacyno torched the nets for 35 points, and the White Oak Roughnecks moved to 4-1 in district play with a 58-34 win over the Gladewater Bears.
Jacyno added nine rebounds and two blocks to his big scoring night. Terrall Beall finished with seven points, Jaydon Medlin five, Gavin Sipes three points and nine assists and Caden Tyner and Kaleb Sorgee two each.
Kollin Lewis scored 21 points in the loss for the Bears. Tristen Linwood added nine.
The White Oak JV notched a 41-24 win.
White Oak will host Sabine on Tuesday to open the second round of district play.
District 21-2AU. GROVE 71, O. CITY 41: ORE CITY — The Union Grove Lions notched a 71-41 win over the Ore City Rebels on Friday.
Cudder Reynolds scored 14 points in the loss for Ore City.