DISTRICT 15-5A
LONGVIEW 59, HALLSVILLE 55: HALLSVILLE - The Longview Lobos outscored Hallsville 10-6 in overtime to earn a 59-55 win on Friday.
Davis Justice and Robert Blandburg had 13 points apiece for the Lobos, who trailed 33-30 at halftime and 43-41 heading to the fourth quarter.
Blandburg had a double-double with 11 rebounds. Kendall Mitchell finished with 10 points, Chris Wilder nine, Chris Head seven points, five steals, four rebounds and three assists, Kendric Brown five points and Campbell Williams two points.
Anthony McDermott had 28 points and 10 rebounds in the loss for Hallsville. Luke Cheatham added 17 for the Bobcats.
P. TREE 71, T. HIGH 39: At Pine Tree's Pirate Center, Dealyn Evans led three Pirates into double figures with 20 points, and Pine Tree rolled to a 71-39 win over Texas High.
Evans added seven rebounds for the Pirates. Damien Kelly finished with 11 points, hitting 3 of 4 attempts from 3-point range and adding five steals. Cameron Spencer chipped in with 10 points, four rebounds and five assists, and Devin Washington had nine points, three rebounds and two steals.
Washington hit all three of his free throw attempts.
MT. PLEASANT 83, TYLER 50: TYLER - Mount Pleasant kept its record clean by scoring an 83-50 District 15-5A basketball win over the shorthanded Tyler Lions on Friday at the Lions Den.
The No. 8 Tigers move to 26-0 overall and 7-0 in district. The Lions, who are still missing the majority of their varsity squad due to suspensions from an altercation with Texas High on Jan. 13 in Texarkana, are 16-7 and 4-3.
Marquette Martin was the only Lion rejoining the varsity after receiving a one-game suspension for leaving the bench in the game with Texas High. The junior joined senior Ashad Walker and freshman Kenson Anderson who have not missed any games. Martin scored six points in his return, including hitting a 3-pointer.
Five Tigers hit in double figures, led by a trio who connected on 16 points each — Reggie Webster (3 3-pointers), Kelcey Morris (5 3-pointers) and Payton Chism (2 3-pointers).
Kai Price, a junior point guard, added 14 points with Carter Chism adding 12 (4 3-pointers). Rounding out the MP scoring were Jordyn Hurndon (7 points, 1 3-pointer) and De'keivous Heath (2).
The Tigers were 14 of 25 from 3-point. The Lions were 5 of 20 from long distance. Tyler was 7 of 13 at the free throw line and Mount Pleasant was 1 of 2.
Walker, a 6-2 senior, paced the Lions with 19 points, including 6 of 7 at the free throw line. He had one trey.
Gordon Mitchell, a 6-0 sophomore, hit for 11 points for Tyler, plus three 3-pointers.
Joining Walker, Mitchell and Martin in scoring were Anderson (6), LaTavion Golden, a 6-3 sophomore, (6) and Aidan Keyes (2).
Walker led the Lions with eight rebounds and five steals. Martin and Golden each had three boards with Keyes adding three steals. Walker and Golden had a block each.
Webster led Mount Pleasant with 10 boards with Price and Carter Chism grabbing five rebounds each along with a block apiece. Price and Payton Chism each had three steals.
DISTRICT 16-3A
JEFFERSON 61, TROUP 40: JEFFERSON - K.J. Ross scored 19 points, Luke Elder added 12 and Anthony Flenoury pulled double-double duty for the Bulldogs as Jefferson rolled to a 61-40 win over Troup.
Flenoury finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds for Jefferson, now 17-5 overall and 4-1 in district play. The Bulldogs led 16-4 after one quarter and 30-10 at halftime.
R.J. Garrett chipped in with eight points for Jefferson. C.J. Bowman had seven, Ashton Williams three and Keshawn Whitaker two.
DISTRICT 15-3A
W. OAK 47, DAINGERFIELD 45: DAINGERFIELD - Zac Jacyno scored 28 points and yanked down 11 rebounds, hitting the go-ahead bucket with four seconds left. to lift the White Oak Roughnecks past Daingerfield, 47-45.
Both teams are now 2-1 in district play.
Kaleb Sorgee added seven points for White Oak. He also had a go-ahead triple late in the game. Jaydon Medlin added five points, Gavin Sipes four and Caden Tyner three.
The White Oak JV posted a 46-27 win.
White Oak visits Hughes Springs on Tuesday.
GLADEWATER 60, H. SPRINGS 49: GLADEWATER - Tristen Linwood led the way for Gladewater with 19 points, and the Bears notched a 60-49 win over Hughes Springs on Friday.
Kollin Lewis finished with 16 points for the Bears.
NON-DISTRICT
LUMBERTON 85, TATUM 78: TATUM - In a non-district battle, Lumberton used a 19-11 run in the third quarter to take the lead before holding on for an 85-78 win over the Tatum Eagles on Friday.
Elijah Lloyd and JaCorie Bradley scored 22 points apiece in the loss for Tatum. Jordan Chambers added nine, Ashby Anthony and Cayden Tatum eight apiece, Cooper Whiteus six and Luke Sigler four.
LATE THURSDAY
ST. MARY'S 68, F. ARMOR 51: HENDERSON - Led by the trio of Evan Hodge, John Brogan and Taylor Darnell, the St. Mary's Knights earned a 68-51 win over Full Armor on Thursday.
Hodge led in scoring with 29 points, and added 10 rebounds for a double-double. Brogan finished with a triple-double, adding 19 points, 10 rebounds, 10 steals and eight assists, and Darnell chipped in with nine points and 10 rebounds.