District 15-5AT. HIGH 56, LONGVIEW 53: TEXARKANA — Damon Augustus scored 19 points, Alex Orr added 15 for the Tigers and Texas High used a big third quarter to earn a 56-53 win over the Longview Lobos on Friday.
Kendall Mitchell had 21 points in the loss for Longview. Chris Wilder added 12 points and seven rebounds, Campbell Williams nine points and seven rebounds, Chris Head five points and three steals, Davis Justice two points and five rebounds, Kendric Brown two points and four assists and Jaylen Hawley-Lee two points.
The game was knotted at 24 apiece before Texas High outscored the Lobos 23-13 in the third quarter.
District 15-3ASABINE 86, GLADEWATER 53: GLADEWATER — Hudson McNatt scored 23 points to lead five Cardinals into double figures, and Sabine notched an 86-53 win over the Gladewater Bears on Friday.
Clayne Simmons added 20, Colt Sparks 15 and Dalton Taylor and Jaydan McPherson 10 apiece for Sabine, which led 21-9 after one quarter and put things out of reach with a 30-13 run in the third period.
Kollin Lewis scored 22 points in the loss for Gladewater.
District 16-3AJEFFERSON 76, ARP 32: JEFFERSON — R.J. Garrett and Kenneth Ross scored 17 points apiece, Luke Elder added 15 for the Bulldogs and Jefferson moved to 20-6 overall and 8-2 in district play with a 76-31 win over Arp.
Anthony Flenoury and Chris Love scored seven points apiece for Jefferson, which led 19-2 after one quarter and 47-13 at halftime. Hasheem Ector added six points, Keyshawn Whitaker four and Dallas Lewis three.
District 13-3AHARMONY 78, WINONA 55: WINONA — Justin Stalnaker scored 26 points, Eli Pool and Tyson Jenkins combined for 27 and the Harmony Eagles earned a 78-55 win over the Winona Wildcats on Friday.
Pool finished with 16 points and Jenkins 11 for the Eagles, who outscored Winona 21-9 in the second quarter to build a 46-31 halftime lead. Boston Seahorn and Ethan Clark added nine points apiece, and Jake Rider, Preston Powledge and Owen Clark all scored two points.
District 21-2AHARLETON 41, O. CITY 36: ORE CITY — The Harleton Wildcats picked up a 41-36 road win against Ore City on Friday.
Maverick Main scored 19 points in the loss for Ore City.
Late ThursdayMT. PLEASANT 67, T. HIGH 45: MOUNT PLEASANT — Kelcey Morris scored a career-high 23 points, and the Mount Pleasant Tigers remained unbeaten (29-0, 10-0) on the year with a 67-45 District 15-5A win over Texas High.
Morris added three rebounds, five assists and two steals for Mount Pleasant. Reggie Webster finished with four steals, Luke Hampton eight points, Jordyn Hurndon and Kai Price seven points apiece, Price six rebounds and Payton Chism six points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals. Xavier Hills added four points, and Kyler Smith and Carter Chisum rounded out the scoring with two points apiece.
TYLER 55, MARSHALL 43: TYLER — The Tyler High Lions moved to 17-8 overall and 7-3 in District 15-5A play with a 55-43 win over Marshall.
Ashad Walker paced Tyler with 20 points, 18 coming in the second half. Tracorey Gilliam added 11 points, Montrell Wade 10 rebounds and two steals and Jaishua Brown three blocks and four rebounds. Derrick McFall finished with eight points and Brown five.
GiKovian McCoy led the way for Marshall with 22 points and eight rebounds. DaVernious Robinson finished with eight points, Jamarion Sparks and Torrien Culberson four apiece, Ryan Knox and Jordan Jacobs two each and Robert Bellard one.
W. RUSK 81, JEFFERSON 77: NEW LONDON — Geremiah Smith poured in 30 points for West Rusk, and the Raiders earned an 81-77 win over Jefferson in District 16-3A action.
Jimmie Harper scored 17 points, Cole Jackson 14, Ty Harper six, Noah Murphy five, Tate Winings four, Carson Martin three and Jaxon Farquhar two. Jackson led with 10 rebounds, while Jimmie Harper pulled down eight boards. Smith dished out six assists and added three steals.