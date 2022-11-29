TATUM 74, RAINS 64: TATUM — JaCorie Bradley scored 27 points, including 10 in a decisive fourth quarter, and the Tatum Eagles earned a 74-64 win over the Rains Wildcats on Tuesday.
Cooper Whiteus added 13 for the Eagles, who outscored Rains 23-14 in the final eight minutes. Luke Sigler chipped in with eight points, Jordan Chambers seven, Cayden Tatum five, Cole Watson four, Elijah Lloyd three and Caleb Smith two.
U. GROVE 42, S. HILL 41: UNION GROVE — The Union Grove Lions used an 18-13 run in the fourth quarter to earn a 42-41 win over the Spring Hill Panthers on Tuesday.
Spring Hill will face Frankston at 9:20 a.m. and Shelbyville at 1:20 p.m. in Union Grove as part of the White Oak Tournament on Thursday.
W. OAK 47, TENAHA 44: WHITE OAK — The White Oak Roughnecks opened up a 17-9 lead after one quarter and held on for a 47-44 win over Tenaha on Tuesday.
Zac Jacyno had 21 points and 13 rebounds and Colton Millwood 11 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Roughnecks, who will take on Queen City at 9:20 a.m. and East Texas Homeschool at 1:40 p.m. on Thursday in the White Oak Tournament.
GLADEWATER 79, P. PEWITT 58: GLADEWATER — Kollin Lewis tossed in 25 points, Tristen Linwood (20) and Tyrone Maddox (19) combined for 39 and the Gladewater Bears rolled to a 78-58 win over the Paul Pewitt Brahmas.
DAINGERFIELD 72, AVINGER 46: DAINGERFIELD — Chase Johnson led three Tigers into double figures with 21 points, and Daingerfield opened the season with a 72-46 win over the Avinger Indians.
Jayden Johnson and Cameron Wilson had 10 points apiece for Daingerfield, which outscored Avinger 20-6 in the final eight minutes to pull away. Skyler Smith added nine points, Brayden Lewis and C.J. Gilbert seven apiece, Kenny Mosley four and Iylan Boyd and Braylon Williams two each.
Nathan McIntyre had 15 points and six rebounds and Zachary Vaile 13 points and four rebounds in the loss for Avinger.
Daingerfield will compete in the Hughes Springs Tournament this weekend.
HARMONY 53, HARLETON 39: HARMONY — Aidan Tranholt scored 17 points, Owen Clark and Jake Rider added 13 apiece for Harmony and the Eagles improved to 1-1 on the young season with a 53-39 win over Harleton.
Ethan Clark had six points, and Will McGraw and Ryan Wagner scored two apiece for Harmony, which led 19-8 after one quarter.
LCS 58, L. CHAPEL 28: Marcus Cammack scored 23 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Longview Christian School Eagles used a 38-18 run in the second half to notch a 58-28 win over Leverett’s Chapel.
Dandrae Howsman had 14 points for LCS. Oscar Adame added four points, 18 rebounds and four steals, Judah Sandel eight points, Ikey Diffie four points and five rebounds and Joel Cammack three points.
WINONA 64, FANNINDEL 53: WINONA — Cabron Hampton tossed in 20 points, LurBryson Ross added 17 and the Winona Wildcats earned a 64-53 win over Fannindel.
Nate Hampton scored 16 for the Wildcats. Josh Rice chipped in with seven, and Datavion Williams and Jesse Jones scored two apiece.
CANTON 70, SALTILLO 64: CANTON — Amari Welch led the way for Canton with a triple-double as the Eagles notched a 70-64 win over Saltillo.
Welch finished with 30 points, 10 steals and 11 assists.