District 15-5ALONGVIEW 68, TYLER 62: At Lobo Coliseum, Robert Blandburg recorded a double-double, Chris Head joined him in twin figures in the scoring department and Longview held on for a 68-62 win over the Tyler Lions.
Blandburg finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Lobos, who led 32-24 at the half and 49-40 heading into the final quarter.
Head added 12 points and six rebounds, Davis Justice nine points, Kendall Mitchell nine points and five rebounds, Campbell Williams eight points, Chris Wilder four points and Jaylen Hawley-Lee and Kendric Brown two points apiece.
Ashad Walker scored 24 points and Geordon Mitchell added 15 in the loss for Tyler.
Longview will play at Hallsville Friday. Tyler will host first-place Mount Pleasant at 7 p.m. Friday.
District 15-3AN. DIANA 36, W. OAK 30: WHITE OAK — The New Diana Eagles opened up a 10-3 led after one quarter and held on late to edge the White Oak Roughnecks on Tuesday, 36-30.
Zac Jacyno had nine points and six rebounds in the loss for White Oak (1-1). Terrall Beall finished with seven points, Gavin Sipes and Kaleb Sorgee five apiece and Jaydon Medlin four.
District 16-3ATATUM 79, JEFFERSON 58: TATUM — JaCorie Bradley led a balanced Eagle attack with 21 points, and Tatum notched a 79-58 win over the Jefferson Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Cayden Tatum added 19 for the Eagles. Cooper Whiteuus and Jordan Chambers finished with 11 apiece, Elijah Lloyd 10, Luke Sigler three and Ashby Anthony and Caleb Smith two apiece.
Kenneth Ross scored 24 in the loss for Jefferson. Luke Elder had 12, Chris Bowman 10, Hasheem Ector five, Ronald Garrett four and Anthony Flenoury three.
District 21-2AHAWKINS 43, O. CITY 25: ORE CITY — The Hawkins Hawks notched a 43-25 win over the Ore City Rebels on Tuesday.
Marshall White paced Hawkins (16-6, 5-0) with 15 points. Derek Hollman added 10 points and 14 rebounds, Brayden Givens six points, Larry Moungle four points and five steals, Boston Conner four points, five steals, five assists and six rebounds and Dawsun Pruitt and JC Murray two points apiece.
Blake Coppedge had 12 points and Jordan Escamilla 10 points in the loss for Ore City.
District 24-AAVINGER 61, BLOOMBURG 31: AVINGER — Nathan McIntyre led the way for Avinger with 21 points as the Indians coasted past Bloomburg, 61-31.
Jaxon Neal chipped in with eight points and five assists for the Indians.