District 17-4AKILGORE 48, S. HILL 35: At Panther Gymnasium, Kilgore raced out to an 18-8 lead after one quarter and held on for a 48-35 win over Spring Hill.
Spring Hill outscored the Bulldogs 23-20 in the second half.
Jack Beckett had 15 points in the loss for the Panthers. Peyton Bassett added eight, Brett Andros five, Dustin Yelverton, Dwaylon Richardson and Jax Stovall two each and Trevor Allen one.
District 16-3AW. OAK 53, GLADEWATER 49: WHITE OAK — Zac Jacyno recorded a double-double with 27 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks, and the White Oak Roughnecks closed out the regular season with a 53-49 win over the Gladewater Bears.
Gavin Sipes added 10 points and five assists for White Oak, which improved to 23-10 overall and 9-1 in district play. Jaydon Medlin had six points, Caden Tyner and Kaleb Sorgee four apiece and Colton Millwood two.