District 15-5ATYLER 73, P. TREE 28: TYLER — Sophomore standout Kalyse Buffin hit for 32 points and freshman sensation Bralyah Miller added 20 as the Tyler High Lady Lions scored a 73-28 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates on Friday in a District 15-5A girls basketball game at the Lions Den.
Also, Kyla Crawford led Tyler with 15 rebounds, while Miller added eight boards and nine steals as the Lady Lions improved to 26-6 overall and 9-2 in district. Tyler also moved its home record to 10-1.
Aaliya Oliver led Pine Tree with 11 points with Ewoma Ugibini grabbing nine rebounds as the Lady Pirates fell to 10-17 and 1-10. Other scorers for the Lady Pirates were Jalen Scroggins (6), Ugibini (6), CNya Day (3) and Ashton Molina (2).
While Ugibini led with nine boards, Shaneatra Jones and Oliver had five rebounds each for PT. Scroggins added four boards.
Also scoring for Tyler were Hartsfield (9), Crawford (6), Elmore (2), Jer’Miya Rice (2) and Justtice Taylor (2).
Pine Tree was 1 of 9 from 3-point (Day) and 7 of 18 from the free throw line.
Tyler was 6 of 20 from long distance (Hartsfield, 3; Crawford, 2; Buffin, 1) and 3 of 9 from the charity stripe.
Pine Tree plays host to Hallsville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Lady Lions are scheduled to visit Marshall at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
District 15-3AN. DIANA 63, DAINGERFIELD 18: DIANA — Kamrin Woodall scored 11 points, Kayleigh Tibbetts was close behind with 10 and the New Diana Lady Eagles rolled to a 63-18 win over Daingerfield on Friday.
Woodall added three steals and Tibbetts eight rebounds for New Diana, which led 23-6 at halftime. Katherine Yount finished with nine points, two rebounds and two steals, Starrmia Dixon eight points, four rebounds and two steals, Ashley Orona six points, three rebounds and six steals, Alexis Miller six points. two rebounds and three steals, Ava Smith five points, six rebounds and three steals, Layla Stapleton four points and two rebounds and Taryn Reece and Chloe Green two points, two rebounds and two steals apiece.
GLADEWATER 49, W. OAK 30: GLADEWATER — The Gladewater Lady Bears built a 28-18 halftime lead on the way to a 49-30 win over the White Oak Ladynecks on Friday.
Gladewater (14-12, 6-1) was paced by Calice Henderson with 17 points, 13 rebounds, 8 steals and seven assists. MaKayla Police added 11 points and four rebounds, Kiyona Parker seven points, nine rebounds and four assists, Ava Langford five points, Karlee Moses four points and three rebounds, Ramya Ransom three points and Sydney Keller two points, three rebounds and three assists.
Emma Nix scored nine points in the loss for White Oak. Elyse Paiz added eight, Anna Iske five, Whitni Rayson four, Karlyn Jones two and Bella Baker and Kalyn Hepler one apiece.
Iske and Rayson had eight rebounds apiece, with Nix adding seven and Paiz six. Iske also blocked seven shots.
SABINE 36, H. SPRINGS 6: LIBERTY CITY — The Sabine Lady Cardinals opened up a 19-1 lead after one quarter on the way to a 36-6 win over Hughes Springs.
Ashlynn Davis paced Sabine with 11 points. Silvia Bosoni added five, Ella Roberts, Ashleigh McCormack and Tayla Calico four each, Loren Colquitt and Breanna Evans two apiece and Caitlyn Stewart two.
District 16-3ATATUM 70, E. FIELDS 18: TATUM — Kamdyn Scott and Aundrea Bradley scored 17 points apiece, Patience Price reached double figures with 13 points and the Tatum Lady Eagles opened the second round of district play with a 70-18 win over Elysian Fields.
Scott recorded a double-double with 11 rebounds, three steals and two assists. Kerrigan Biggs had four points, three rebounds, six steals and two blocks, Jade Moore-Simon four points, five rebounds, three steals and three assists, Alecia Halton six points, two steals and two assists, Price seven steals, eight assists and two blocks, Bradley three rebounds, four steals and four assists, Sanyia Cotton two points and five rebounds, Kaleigh Hooker two points, four rebounds, two steals and six assists and Katelyn Jacobs five points and five rebounds.
JEFFERSON 47, WASKOM 42: JEFFERSON — Taurria Hood and Kristen Thomas scored 11 points apiece, Amirie Prior joined them in twin figures with 10 and the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs used a big third quarter to rally for a 47-42 win over Waskom.
Jordyn Davidson and Destiny Kelly had five points apiece for Jefferson, which trailed 20-18 at the half before outscoring Waskom 18-3 in the third quarter. Keinysa Wallace finished with four points, and Keyasia Black had one. Thomas dominated inside with 19 rebounds, and Hood added six. Black had three assists, and Thomas came away with two assists and two steals. Wallace also had three steals.
District 13-3AQUITMAN 42, HARMONY 34: HARMONY — The Quitman Lady Bulldogs earned a 42-34 win over the Harmony Lady Eagles on Friday.
Rendi Seahorn scored 16 points in the loss for Harmony. Lanie Trimble chipped in with six, Mally Davidson five, Maecy Toland three and Emma Alphin, Laycee Plunkett and Triniti Mauk two apiece.
District 21-2AHAWKINS 68, MCLEOD 44: HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks moved to 10-0 in district play and clinched their fifth straight district title with a 68-44 win over McLeod on Friday.
Taetum Smith had a double-double with 24 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and three assists. Jordyn Warren joined her in double-double land with 20 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and six assists. Laney Wilson recorded 13 points, four rebounds and two steals, Carmen Turner four points, three rebounds and two steals, Jentri Evans four points and three rebounds, Londyn Wilson three points, three rebounds and two steals, Haylie Warrick seven rebounds and Alaya Scogins five rebounds and three steals.
District 16-4AVAN 49, LINDALE 47: VAN — Landry Jones scored 17 points to go along with two rebounds and three steals, and the Van Lady Vandals moved to 18-2 overall and 8-1 in district play with a 49-47 win over Lindale.
Marisa Richardson added 10 for Van. Shelby Burns finished with nine points and six rebounds, Mikyla Bachert seven points, three rebounds and three assists and Jordan Ryan five points and four rebounds.