DISTRICT 15-4A
PITTSBURG 71, P. GROVE 57: TEXARKANA - Elyssia Lemelle torched the nets for 35 points, and the Pittsburg Lady Pirates took control after trailing in the first period on the way to a 71-57 win over Pleasant Grove.
Randieunna Jeffery had 18 for Pittsburg (15-13, 1-4), which trailed 20-14 after one quarter but led 37-36 at halftime and 55-44 after three. Gina Mackey finished with six points, Kyleigh Posey and Bethany Thompson four apiece, Cam Mackey three and Aubrey Chalmers one.
DISTRICT 15-3A
SABINE 28, N. DIANA 12: DIANA - The Sabine Lady Cardinals earned a 28-12 win over New Diana on Friday.
Ashlynn Davis had 11 points to lead the way for Sabine. Loren Colquitt added eight, Ashleigh McCormack four, Breanna Evans three and Caitlyn Stewart two.
Starrmia Dixon had five points in the loss for New Diana. Katherine Yount added four points, three rebounds and three steals, Ava Smith two points and four rebounds and Kayleigh Tibbetts one point and two steals.
DISTRICT 16-3A
JEFFERSON 40, TROUP 33: JEFFERSON - The Jefferson Lady Bulldogs used a 23-7 advantage in the middle two quarters to build a big lead and held on for a 40-33 win over the Troup Lady Tigers.
Kristen Thomas scored 21 points and added six rebounds and two steals for Jefferson. Taurria Hood had five points, Jordyn Davidson four, Keyasia Black and Rielyn Schubert three apiece and Amirie Prior and Destiny Kelly two apiece. Prior led with eight rebounds, Davidson had four assists and Hood came up with two steals.
DISTRICT 13-3A
MINEOLA 63, HARMONY 30: HARMONY - Mineola jumped out to an 18-7 lead after one quarter on the way to a 63-30 win over the Harmony Lady Eagles.
Emma Alphin and Rendi Seahorn had seven points apiece in the loss for Harmony. Lanie Trimble added five points, Laycee Plunkett, Triniti Mauk and Mally Davidson three apiece and Maecy Toland two.
DISTRICT 21-2A
HAWKINS 84, B. SANDY 10: HAWKINS - Every Lady Hawk suited up got into the scoring action, led by Jordyn Warren's 33 points, and Hawkins moved to 8-0 in district play with an 84-10 win over Big Sandy.
Warren added four rebounds, four steals and four assists to her big night. Laney Wilson had a double-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and three assists. Alaya Scoggins finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals, Londyn Wilson eight points and four rebounds, Carmen Turner six points, seven rebounds and five steals, Haylie Warrick two points and two steals, Taetum Smith two points, two rebounds and two steals and Kalyn Ellison one point.
DISTRICT 16-4A
VAN 40, BROWNSBORO 32: VAN - Senior Mikyla Bachert finished with 14 points and five rebounds, and the Van Lady Vandals moved to 17-2 overall and 7-1 in district play with a 40-32 win over Brownsboro.
Jordan Ryan added nine points, six rebounds and three assists for Van. Landry Jones finished with seven points, seven rebounds and two steals, Ella Barrett six points and six rebounds, Shelby Burns two points and 11 rebounds and Marisa Richardson two points and two steals.
CANTON 35, MABANK 26: CANTON - Amari Welch tossed in 13 points to go along with four steals and six rebounds, and Canton notched a 35-26 win over Mabank on Friday.
PRIVATE
B. HILL 63, D. COVENANT 14: Remy Tonroy dropped in 21 points, Lila Morris (11) and Mylee Booth (10 joined her in twin figures and Brook Hill moved to 17-14 overall and 3-2 in district play with a 63-14 win over Dallas Covenant.
Bethany Lavender had eight points, R.J. McCord five, Karmen Miller and Blair Brister three each and Landrey McNeel two.