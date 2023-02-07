District 15-3AGLADEWATER 49, H. SPRINGS 23: HUGHES SPRINGS - The Gladewater Lady Bears earned a co-district championship with a 49-23 win over Hughes Springs, moving to 17-12 overall and 9-1 in district play.
Kamryn Floyd paced Gladewater with 13 points, 10 steals, 11 rebounds, seven blocks and six assists. Kiyona Parker had nine points and two steals, Calice Henderson eight points, 10 rebounds, three steals, three blocks and twoassists, Kyla Lincoln five points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists, Ava Langford five points and two assists, Sydney Keller three points and three steals, Karlee Moses three points, three rebounds and two steals and Savannah Warren three points, four steals and two rebounds.
W. OAK 73, DAINGERFIELD 10: WHITE OAK — The White Oak Ladynecks raced out to an 18-2 lead after one quarter on the way to a 73-10 win over the Daingerfield Lady Tigers.
Whitni Rayson led a balanced White Oak scoring attack with 21 points. Bella Baker added 17, Anna Iske 16, Elyse Paiz 10, Karlyn Jones five, Emma Nix four, Kalyn Hepler and Lexi Palmer two apiece and Kayleigh Woodard one.
Iske had a monster night inside with 18 rebounds and seven blocks to go along with five steals and two assists. Nix added seven rebounds, Baker seven steals, Jones six steals and three assists, Paiz five steals and four assists, Rayson five rebounds and six steals and Hepler five rebounds.
SABINE 29, N. DIANA 17: LIBERTY CITY — The Sabine Lady Cardinals held New Diana to a couple of points in the first half and held on for a 29-17 win on Tuesday.
Ashlynn Davis led the way for Sabine with 11 points. Silvia Bosoni and Breanna Evans scored five apiece, and Loren Colquitt and Ashleigh McCormack both scored four points.
Sabine will take on Jefferson in Hallsville on Tuesday to open the playoffs. Game time has not been settled.
Kamrin Woodall finished with six points and four rebounds for New Diana. Kayleigh Tibbetts had four points and two steals, Ashley Orona three points and five rebounds, Starrmia Dixon two points and two steals and Katherine Yount two points.
District 16-3ATATUM 56, ARP 34: ARP — Aundrea Bradley scored 20 points, and the Tatum Lady Eagles captured the district championship for the 14th time in coach Patricia Nelson’s 17 seasons at the school with a 56-34 win over Arp.
Tatum moves to 19-10 overall and 12-0 in district play with the win, which saw the Lady Eagles jump out to a 15-5 lead after one quarter.
Bradley also had four rebounds, five assists and five steals for the Lady Eagles. Kamdyn Scott finished with 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Patience Pice chipped in with nine points, two rebounds, six steals and seven assists, Kerrigan Biggs two points, nine rebounds, two steals, three assists and three blocks, Jade Moore-Simon six points, seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals, Alecia Halton two steals, Rhianna Harris one rebound and one assist, Kaleigh Hooker two assists and Katelyn Jacobs three points and two rebounds.
District 13-3AMT. VERNON 58, HARMONY 20: HARMONY — Mount Vernon pulled away after a close first quarter to earn a 58-20 win over the Harmony Lady Eagles.
Mount Vernon led 12-9 after one, but outscored the Lady Eagles 32-5 over the next two quarters to take control.
Maecy Toland had six points in the loss for Harmony. Trinity Mauk added four points, Laycee Plunkett and Rendi Seahorn three apiece and Emma Alphin and Dalaney Shaffer two apiece.
District 21-2AHARLETON 57, B. SANDY 36: BIG SANDY — The Big Sandy Lady Wildcats finished the year with a 10-18 record overall and a 5-8 mark in district play after falling 57-36 to Harleton on Tuesday.
MaRyiah Francis had a double-double for Big Sandy, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Shemaiah Johnson added seven points and five rebounds, Alaysia Estes four points, three rebounds and three assists, Kenzie McCartney six rebounds and three steals, Journie Plunkett three points and four rebounds and Jazmyne Brown six points and 11 rebounds.
District 16-4AVAN 48, CANTON 21: VAN — Landry Jones dropped in 22 points to go along with five rebounds, four assists and four steals, and the Van Lady Vandals captured the district title with a 48-21 win over Canton.
Marisa Richardson added 11 points, two rebounds and two steals for Van (21-2, 11-1), which led 14-5 after one quarter and 23-9 at halftime. Shelby Burns finished with 10 points, five rebounds, two steals and three charges taken. Jordan Ryan added three points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals, and Mikyla Bachert had two points, two rebounds, three assists and one charge taken.