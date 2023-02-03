District 15-3AW. OAK 26, N. DIANA 24: DIANA — The White Oak Ladynecks edged New Diana on Friday, 26-24.
Bella Baker scored eight points to lead the way for White Oak. Kalyn Hepler added six, Anna Iske five, Whitni Rayson four and Lexi Palmer and Karlyn Jones three apiece.
Iske added nine rebounds, Baker five and Rayson four. Iske also had three assists and three steals, and Rayson finished with three steals.
Ashley Orona had eight points, nine rebounds and five steals in the loss for New Diana. Alexis Miller added six points, two rebounds and two steals, Layla Stapleton three points and two rebounds, Ava Smith three points, Starrmia Dixon two points, Katherine Yount one point, three rebounds and four steals and Kayleigh Tibbetts one point.
The New Diana JV notched a 31-27 win.
GLADEWATER 54, SABINE 42: GLADEWATER — Kiyona Parker and Sydney Keller combined for 29 points, MaKayla Police also scored in twin figures for the Lady Bears and Gladewater earned a 54-42 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals.
Parker finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four steals for Gladewater (16-12, 8-1). Keller added 14 points, three rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. Police chipped in with 11 points, five assists, three steals and two blocks, Kamryn Floyd six points, two rebounds, two assists and two blocks, Ava Langford three points and two steals, Karlee Moses two points and eight rebounds, Calice Henderson two points, three assists, two steals and two blocks and Savannah Warren one point.
Loren Colquitt scored 19 points in the loss for Sabine. Ashlynn Davis finished with eight points, Caitlyn Stewart five, Kylee Longhofer four and Ella Roberts, Silvia Bosoni and Ashleigh McCormack two each.
District 16-3ATATUM 72, W. RUSK 20: TATUM — The Tatum Lady Eagles moved to 18-10 overall and 11-0 in district play with a 72-20 win over the West Rusk Lady Raiders.
Kamdyn Scott dropped in 20 points to go along with four rebounds, seven steals and two assists for Tatum, which led 24-4 after one quarter and 39-8 at halftime. Aundrea Bradley finished with 15 points, three steals and five assists. Jade Moore-Simon had 11 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and four blocks, Kaleigh Hooker five points and two assists, Kerrigan Biggs two points, tow rebounds, tow steals and five assists, Alecia Halton four points and two steals, Braylee Barnes two points, two rebounds and two assists, Patience Price six points, five steals and three assists, Rhianna Harris seven points and four rebounds, Sanyia Cotton two rebounds and Katelyn Jacobs three rebounds and two steals.
District 13-3AHARMONY 47, WINONA 4: WINONA — Maecy Toland led the way with 11 points, Rendi Seahorn (10) and Mally Davidson (9) combined for 19 and the Harmony Lady Eagles notched a 47-4 win over the Winona Lady Wildcats.
Trinity Mauk finished with eight points for Harmony, and Lakyn Trimble, Laycee Plunkett and Lanie Trimble all scored three points.
District 21-2AHAWKINS 78, L-KILDARE 21: HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks closed out their third straight perfect district season with a 78-21 win over the Linden-Kildare Lady Tigers.
Jordyn Warren led the way for Hawkins with 27 points, seven steals, three rebounds and three assists. Londyn Wilson chipped in with 16 points and six rebounds, Haylie Warrick 12 points and 10 rebounds, Laney Wilson 11 points, seven rebounds and seven steals and Alaya Scoggins and Taetum Smith six points apiece. Smith added five rebounds, six steals and four assists, and Scoggins came away with four steals.
District 16-4AVAN 81, ATHENS 26: VAN — Landry Jones scored 31 points and surpassed 1,000 points for her career as the Van Lady Vandals rolled to an 81-26 win over Athens.
Jones added nine rebounds, two assists and six steals to her big night, which included a 3-pointer that gave her the 1,000th point.
Marisa Richardson added five triples and finished with 25 points and three steals for Van. Mikyla Bachert finished with eight points, four rebounds, nine assists and three steals, Jordan Ryan eight points, seven rebounds and four assists and Shelby Burns four points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Van moves to 20-2 overall and 10-1 in the district with the win.
BROWNSBORO 43, CANTON 38: CANTON — The Brownsboro Bearettes edged Canton on Friday, 43-38.
Amari Welch and Airianna Pickents had 10 points apiece, and Caroline Stern added nine for Canton in the loss.
Late ThursdayGLADEWATER 84, DAINGERFIELD 32: GLADEWATER — MaKayla Police and Calice Henderson combined for 38 points, and the Gladewater Lady Bears moved to 7-1 in District 15-3A play with an 84-32 win over Daingerfield.
Police led with 20 points, adding two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Henderson had 18 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and five assists, Ava Langford nine points, Kamryn Floyd eight points, six steals, four rebounds and three assists, Aminah Gordon six points, Kiyona Parker five points and three steals, Karlee Moses four points and four rebounds, Savannah Warren four points, Ramya Ransom three points and seven assists, Megan Perez three points, Sydney Keller two points and three assists and Jaiden Eeds two points.
JEFFERSON 40, W. RUSK 37: NEW LONDON — Kristen Thomas recorded a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead the way for Jefferson on the way to a 40-37 win over West Rusk in District 16-3A action.
Jordyn Davidson just missed a triple-double for Jefferson with nine points, nine rebounds, nine steals and six assists. Taurria Hood scored five points and added seven rebounds. Rielyn Schubert finished with three points and four rebounds, Keinysa Wallace two points and Amarie Prior two points and three rebounds.
VAN 56, MABANK 41: VAN — The Van Lady Vandals used a big third quarter to pull away for a 56-41 win over Mabank on Thursday.
Marisa Richardson had 20 points and four steals for Van, which outscored Mabank 16-6 in the third period after leading 31-27 at halftime. Landry Jones chipped in with 15 points, four rebounds and three steals, Jordan Ryan eight points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals, Mikyla Bachert six points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals and Shelby Burns six points, six rebounds and two assists.
CANTON 67, CUMBERLAND 12: CANTON — Canton coasted to a 67-12 win over Cumberland Academy in District 16-4A action.
Payton Bray had 15 points, Amari Welch 13, Lily Cervantes nine and Caroline Stern eight for Canton.