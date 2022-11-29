S. HILL 48, W. RUSK 44: Gracie Gray scored 15 points, Laila Thompson hit key free throws down the stretch, and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers earned a 48-44 win over West Rusk at Panther Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Thompson finished with 10 points for Spring Hill, which held a slim 20-16 lead at halftime. Laney Linseisen added nine points for the Lady Panthers, who will participate in the White Oak Tournament this weekend.
SABINE 49, HARLETON 29: HARLETON — The Sabine Lady Cardinals used a balanced scoring attack to earn a 49-29 win over Harleton on Tuesday.
Caitlyn Stewart and Loren Colquitt scored nine points apiece for Sabine, which led 11-6 after one quarter and pulled away with a 36-16 run in the second half. Tayla Calico had eight points, Ashlynn Davis six, Ella Roberts and Ashleigh McCormack five apiece, Silvia Bosoni four and Breanna Evans three.
TATUM 49, NACOGDOCHES 46: NACOGDOCHES — Aundrea Bradley and Kamdyn Scot combined for 32 points, and the Tatum Lady Eagles held on for a 49-46 win over Nacogdoches on Tuesday.
Bradley had 18 points, two rebounds, five steals and two assists and Scott finished with 14 points, six rebounds and six blocks for the Lady Eagles. Kerrigan Biggs and Jade Moore-Simon scored five points apiece, Katelyn Jacobs three and Patience Price and Alecia Halton two each. Jacobs and Moore-Simon added five rebounds apiece, Price had five steals and three assists and Moore-Simon swatted two shots.
U. GROVE 38, N. DIANA 31: UNION GROVE — The Union Grove Lady Lions built a 10-2 lead after one quarter and held on late for a 38-31 win over the New Diana Lady Eagles.
Gracie Stanford and Ava Wightman scored 12 points apiece to lead the way for Union Grove. Taylor Campbell finished with six, and Gracie Winn and Esmeralda Escobedo added four apiece.
Starrmia Dixon and Kamryn Woodall had eight points apiece in the loss for New Diana. Dixon added four rebounds and two blocks, and Woodall finished with two rebounds. Katherine Yount had four points, six rebounds and three steals, Kayleigh Tibbetts four points, Layla Stapleton four points and four rebounds, Ashley Orona two points and three rebounds and Alexis Miller two points and two steals.
GLADEWATER 72, BECKVILLE 47: GLADEWATER — Calice Henderson and Kiyona Parker scored 16 points apiece, and the Gladewater Lady Bears improved to 3-4 on the season with a 72-47 win over Beckville.
Henderson added six rebounds, four blocks, five assists and six steals, and Parker finished with five rebounds, three blocks, six assists and seven steals for the Lady bears.
Makyla Police chipped in with nine points, two rebounds and six assists, Kyla Lincoln and Kamryn Floyd eight points apiece, Savannah Warren six points, Ramya Ransom five points and Jaiden Eeds one point. Lincoln had two rebounds, five blocks, three assists and four steals, Floyd two rebounds, three assists and three steals, Warren four rebounds and Ransom two assists.
McKinna Chamness scored 12 points in the loss for Beckville. Amber Harris added 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals, Reese Dudley eight points and five rebounds, Monica Lockett six points and three steals, Lexi Barr three points and three rebounds, Laney Jones three points and two steals, Jaidyn Flanagan three points and Jayce Davis two points and 11 rebounds.
JEFFERSON 44, P. PEWITT 25: JEFFERSON — Kristen Thomas dropped in 18 points and finished off a double-double with 13 rebounds as the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs used big second and fourth quarters to earn a 44-25 win over Paul Pewitt.
Taurria Hood added 10 points for Jefferson, which outscored the Lady Brahmas 12-3 in the second and 11-2 in the fourth. Jordyn Davidson scored six points, Keyasia Black, Jaida Bray and Rielyn Schubert three apiece and Keinysa Wallace one. Bray had eight rebounds, Hood seven and Davidson and Schubert five apiece. Davidson finished with six assists and three steals.
ARP 55, HARMONY 33: ARP — The Arp Lady Tigers opened up a 19-2 lead after one quarter on the way to a 55-33 win over the Harmony Lady Eagles.
Rendi Seahorn paced Harmony with nine points in the loss. Emma Alphin added seven, Lanie Trimble and Laycee Plunkett six apiece and Mally Davidson five.
O. CITY 40, TST 32: ORE CITY — Tori Cummins scored 21 points to lead the way for Ore City as the Lady Rebels notched a 40-32 win over Trinity School of Texas.
Kinsey Watkins added seven for Ore City, which led 7-4 after one quarter and 17-10 at halftime.
Nhiya Jackson had 21 points and Maggie Downing five for Trinity School.
HAWKINS 58, HEAT 38: HAWKINS — Jordyn Warren scored a career-high 31 points to go along with four steals, four assists and three rebounds as the Hawkins Lady Hawks earned a 58-38 win over Tyler HEAT.
Carmen Turner added 14 points and five steals, and Taetum Smith chipped in with 13 points, six steals and four rebounds for Hawkins.
CUMBERLAND 38, B. SANDY 25: BIG SANDY — Cumberland Academy built a 19-4 halftime lead on the way to a 38-25 win over the Big Sandy Lady Wildcats.
Alaysia Estes had 14 points and five steals in the loss for Big Sandy. MaRyiah Francis finished with two points, five rebounds, three blocks and five steals, Kenzie McCartney five steals, Journie Plunkett two points, eight rebounds, five blocks and two steals, Jazymne Brown two points and two rebounds and Reagan Higginbotham six rebounds and six blocks.
VAN 70, FARMERSVILLE 37: Junior Landry Jones scored 27 points and filled the stat sheet with seven rebounds, six steals and three assists as the Van Lady Vandals rolled past Farmersville, 70-37.
Van (3-0), which led 23-7 after one quarter and 46-12 at the half, also got 21 points, five assists and six steals from Marisa Richardson, five points, eight assists, five steals and five rebounds from Mikyla Bachert and six points from Cassidy Stewart.
BROWNSBORO 49, KEMP 31: KEMP — The Brownsboro Lady Bears moved to 3-2 on the season with a 49-31 win over Kemp.
Khyra Garrett paced Brownsboro with 17 points, Tiykeah McKenzie added 14, Khayla Garrett seven, Michelle Lewis three and Bradie Cooper, Natalee Smith, Hannah Stout and Jayden Stewart two each.
B. HILL 49, ATHENS 14: BULLARD — Brook Hill jumped out to an 18-0 lead in the first quarter and rolled past Athens Christian, 49-14.
Remy Tonroy had 12 points, Elena Pinol seven points and 14 rebounds, Karmen Miller and Lila Morris seven points apiece, Bethany Lavender and Mylee Booth six points apiece and Landrey McNeel and Riley-Jane McCord two points each.