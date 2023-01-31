District 15-5ALONGVIEW 50, WHITEHOUSE 35: WHITEHOUSE — Paris Simpson led the way with 13 points and seven steals, and the Longview Lady Lobos moved to 23-7 overall and 9-3 in district play with a 50-35 win over Whitehouse.
Ryan Roberts added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Lobos. Bethany Baltes finished with 11 points, and T’Asia McGee handed out six assists.
District 17-4AS. HILL 43, C. HILL 37: The Spring Hill Lady Panthers celebrated senior night for Laney Linseisen and Laila Thompson by clinching their first playoff berth since 2016, earning a 43-37 win over Chapel Hill at Panther Gymnasium.
The Lady Panthers led 17-10 after one quarter, but Chapel Hill managed to tie things at 18-18 at the half.
In the third, Claire Fielder heated up and knocked down a trio of 3-pointers to take the lead and putting things away in the fourth at the free throw line.
Freshman Gracie Gray had 17 points, eight coming in the fourth quarter. Fielder had 13 points and Linseisen eight.
GILMER 66, CENTER 31: GILMER — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes built a 26-11 halftime lead and put things away with a 25-9 run in the third quarter on the way to a 66-31 win over the Center Lady Roughriders.
MaKenna Kaunitz scored 20 points, and Addy Walker was right behind her with 19 for Gilmer. Katelyn Dudley finished with nine points, Makyah Jimmerson and Mallory Tate six apiece, Mariyah Gordon four and Tavy McKnight two. Walker led with five rebounds, adding six steals and three assists. Kaunitz finished with three assists and four steals and Dudley came away with five steals.
District 15-3AN. DIANA 37, H. SPRINGS 11: HUGHES SPRINGS — Katherine Yount and Layla Stapleton combined for 23 points, and the New Diana Lady Eagles earned a 37-11 win over the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs.
Yount had 13 points, three rebounds and four steals for New Diana, which led 21-5 at halftime. Stapleton finished with 10 points and two rebounds, Ava Smith four points, two rebounds and three steals, Starrmia Dixon four points and three steals, Kayleigh Tibbetts three points and two rebounds, Ashley Orona two points and four rebounds and Kamryn Woodall one point, three rebounds and two steals.
W. OAK 38, SABINE 28: WHITE OAK — Elyse Paiz paced White Oak with nine points, and the Ladynecks pulled away in the second half to earn a 38-28 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals on Tuesday.
Anna Iske and Bella Baker had seven points apiece for White Oak, which outscored the Lady Cardinals 9-3 in the opening quarter and 18-12 after halftime. Emma Nix finished with six points, Whitni Rayson five and Kalyn Hepler four. Iske added seven rebounds, three steals and nine blocks, and Karlyn Jones finished with three assists.
Loren Colquitt finished with nine points in the loss for Sabine. Ashlynn Davis and Tayla Calico added four each, Ella Roberts, Caitlyn Stewart and Silvia Bosoni three apiece and Breanna Evans two.
DIstrict 16-3ATATUM 53, WASKOM 41: WASKOM — Kamdyn Scott and Aundrea Bradley both scored 18 points and collected 10 rebounds, and the Tatum Lady Eagles improved to 10-0 in district play (17-10 overall) with a 53-41 win over Waskom.
Scott also had two steals, two assists and four blocks for Tatum, which led 28-18 at the half. Bradley finished with four steals and seven assists, Kerrigan Biggs three points, three rebounds and two blocks, Jade Moore-Simon five points, five rebounds, four steals, three assists and six steals, Patience Price nine points and two steals, Kaleigh Hooker three rebounds, five steals and five assists, Katelyn Jacobs one rebound and Alecia Halton one steal.
District 21-2AU. GROVE 53, B. SANDY 20: UNION GROVE — Gracie Stanford scored 14 points, Taylor Campbell added 11 for the Lady Lions and Union Grove notched a 53-20 win over the Big Sandy Lady Wildcats.
The win was No. 200 for coach J.B. Littlejohn at Union Grove.
Ava Wightman added nine points for the Lady Lions. Esmeralda Escobedo finished with six points, Sarah Prince four, Kiera Taylor and Gracie Winn three apiece, Analiece Jones two and Kyler Littlejohn one.
Abigail Whitfield had six points for Big Sandy. Shemaiah Johnson added three points, Alaysia Estes and MaRyiah Francis two points apiece, Journie Plunkett two points and four rebounds and Reanna Ray five points, three steals and two rebounds.
HAWKINS 67, HARLETON 17: HARLETON — The Hawkins Lady Hawks won their 22nd straight game, rolling to a 67-17 win over Harleton on Tuesday.
Jordyn Warren had 21 points, four assists, three steals and two rebounds for Hawkins. Taetum Smith chipped in with 13 points, five assists, four steals and three rebounds, Laney Wilson 12 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists, Londyn Wilson nine points and five rebounds, Alaya Scoggins six points, six rebounds and four steals, Carmen Turner four points, two steals and two assists and Haylie Warrick two points, two rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Kailey Wright led Harleton with six points, followed by Annabelle Green (4), Nevaeh Dent (4) and Emma Reynolds (3).
Harleton visits Ore City on Friday and Hawkins plays host to Linden-Kildare the same day.