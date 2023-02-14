CLASS 4A
JACKSONVILLE 43, GILMER 38: TYLER - Jacksonville held Gilmer without a field goal for more than 13 minutes in the second half to pull off the upset of the No. 23-ranked Lady Buckeyes, 43-38, Tuesday night at Tyler Junior College’s Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Kiah Cox, a sophomore, led Jacksonville with 11 points. Sophomore Trunijah Butler had 10 points. Andrea Donnell, a senior, had 8 points, 15 rebounds and four steals. Tia Fuller, a freshman, had 5 points, five steals, three assists and two blocks. Other scorers were Brooke Hornbuckle 4, Kaylee Boyd 3 and Marquicia Robertson 2.
Addy Walker led Gilmer (23-9) with 14 points, but her last field goal came with 2:25 left in the second quarter. Mallory Tate had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Makenna Kaunitz had 5 points, four assists and four steals. Other scorers for Gilmer were Mariah Gordon 3 and Michelle Chavez and Makyah Jimmerson 2 each.
CARTHAGE 44, HUDSON 34: NACOGDOCHES - Ja'Kyra Roberts scored 16 points, Za'Kyra Myers turned in a double-double and the Carthage Lady Bulldogs notched a 44-34 win over Hudson to open the playoffs on Tuesday.
Myers had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Kaylen Igbokwe added eight points and 12 rebounds for Carthage, which will take on Hardin-Jefferson in an area game at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Lufkin.
CLASS 3A
TATUM 52, N. DIANA 22: MARSHALL - The Tatum Lady Eagles opened the playoffs with a 52-22 win over New Diana, building a 17-3 lead after one quarter and a 29-7 cushion at the half.
Kamdyn Scott had 18 points, eight rebounds and eight steals for Tatum. Jade Moore-Simon finished with 11 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks, Aundrea Bradley seven points, 11 rebounds and five assists, Alecia Halton, Patience Price and Kaleight Hooker four points apiece, and Kaitlyn Jacobs and Sanyia Cotton two points each. Kerrigan Biggs chipped in with four rebounds, Braylee Barnes two assists and two steals, Price two steals, Hooker and Cotton three rebounds apiece and Rhianna Harris a rebound and an assist.
Tatum (20-10) will take on Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill at 6 p.m. on Friday at Ore City High School.
For New Diana in the loss, Katherine Yount had six points, seven rebounds and three steals. Alexis Miller added six points, three rebounds and three steals, Starrmia Dixon three points and two rebounds, Ashley Orona two points and three rebounds, Kayleigh Tibbetts two points, ava Smith two points and three rebounds and Kamrin Woodall one point, two rebounds and two steals.
JEFFERSON 37, SABINE 34: HALLSVILLE - The Jefferson Lady Bulldogs outscored the Sabine Lady Cardinals 13-8 in the fourth quarter to earn a 37-34 bi-district win on Tuesday.
Jefferson will battle Winnsboro at 6:30 p.m. Friday at UT Tyler in area action.
Ashleigh McCormack had 11 points in the loss for Sabine. Ashlynn Davis finished with seven points, Tayla Calico six, Breanna Evans four and Ella Roberts and Caitlyn Stewart three apiece.
LATE MONDAY
CLASS 4A
MADISONVILLE 66, S. HILL 23: ATHENS — Madisonville’s trio of Kayla Dickey, Ke’Myreul Wheaton and Olyvia Brooks combined for 47 points as the No. 22 Lady Mustangs took a 66-23 win over Spring Hill in Class 4A bi-district action on Monday night.
Dickey finished with 24 points for Madisonville (31-4). Wheaton hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter and had 13 points. Brooks scored all 10 of her points in the second half.
Freshman Gracie Gray led Spring Hill (16-17) with 8 points. Claire Fielder and Laila Thompson scored 5 points each. Freshmen Elizabeth Corbitt and Savannah Irwin each scored 2 points, and Laney Linseisen added 1 point.
GLADEWATER 53, ARP 45: Calice Henderson filled the stat sheet with 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists, five steals and two blocks, and the Gladewater Lady Bears opened the playoffs with a 53-45 win over Arp.
Kamryn Floyd added 12 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and two blocks, and Kiyona Parker finished with 10 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks for the Lady bears. Kyia Lincoln finished with five points, three steals and two rebounds, Ramya Ranson five points and two assists, Sydney Keller two points, four assists and three steals and Karlee Moses two points.
The Lady Bears will take on Mount Vernon at 7 p.m. on Thursday in area playoff action.
CLASS 2A
HAWKINS 62, MT. ENTERPRISE 19: Jordyn Warren paced Hawkins with 22 points, five steals, three assists and two rebounds, and the Lady Hawks opened the playoffs with a 62-19 win over Mount Enterprise.
Laney Wilson added 14 points and nine rebounds for Hawkins. Taetum Smith finished with 12 points, six steals and six rebounds, Alaya Scoggins four points and four rebounds and Kalyn Ellison, Haylie Warrick, Londyn Wilson, Carmen Turner and Kylie Adams two points apiece.
U. GROVE 42, CUSHING 26: TYLER - Union Grove raced out to a big early lead and then held off a Cushing rally to score a 42-26 Class 2A girls basketball bi-district win on Monday at Tyler Junior College’s Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The Lady Lions (20-12) advance to the area round to take on Tenaha in a 6:30 p.m. contest Thursday at New Summerfield. Cushing ends its season at 15-11.
Union Grove rushed out to a 16-0 lead.
Ava Wightman led the Lady Lions with 10 points with seven points each by Gracie Stanford and Keira Taylor.
Others scoring for UG were Taylor Campbell (6), Gracie Winn (6), Esmealda Escobedo (5) and Sarah Prince (1).
Campbell had eight rebounds, followed by Wightman (7), Escobedo (6) and Prince (5).
CHIRENO 62, BECKVILLE 44: GARY - The Chireno Lady Owls notched a 62-44 bi-district win over the Beckville Ladycats.
Monica Lockett paced Beckville with 12 points and three steals. Amber Harris finished with 10 points and two steals, and Reese Dudley had nine points and two steals.