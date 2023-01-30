BOYS
TYLER 61, P. TREE 55: Ashad Walker hit for 32 points, and the Tyler Lions held on for a 61-55 win over the Pine Tree Pirates in District 15-5A action.
Tyler moves to 18-8 overall and 6-3 in the district with the win. Pine Tree drops to 10-14 and 2-7.
Tyler led 24-23 at halftime and 44-35 heading to the fourth quarter.
Walker hit 9 of 11 free throws on his way to a big night. Derrick McFall scored 10 points for the Lions.
Dealyn Evans paced Pine Tree with 22 points. Cameron Spencer added 16, Josh Fuller seven, Tyrell Sparkman four, Damien Kelly three,Mare Gary two and Keymian Henderson one.
The Pirates visit Hallsville on Tuesday while the Lions host Marshall.
MT. PLEASANT 46, HALLSVILLE 4: HALLSVILLE - The Mount Pleasant Tigers set a school-record with their 28th straight win, holding on for a 46-44 victory over Hallsville.
Kelcey Morris scored 19 points an added three steals for Mount Pleasant (28-0, 9-0). Payton Chism had 15 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals, Carter Chism five points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals, Reggie Webster four points and four steals and Kai Price three points and four rebounds.
The Tigers will host Texas High on Tuesday.
CENTER 62, S. HILL 33: CENTER - Emonte Cross scored 24 points, Da'nijhalon Gipson added 10 for the Roughriders and Center earned a 62-33 win over the Spring Hill Panthers on Friday.
Kedrin Hinson added eight for the Roughriders, with Marmar Evans finishing with six, Omar Preston four, Timothy Johnson and Travis Belin three each and JaKevin Robinson and Ja'marion Crawford two apiece. Evans and Gipson led with seven rebounds apiece. Evans added seven assists and two steals, and Hinson blocked four shots.
W. RUSK 88, ARP 64: ARP - Jimmie Harper torched the nets for 35 points, and the West Rusk Raiders jumped out to a 27-8 lead after one quarter on the way to an 88-64 win over Arp.
Jaxon Farquhar had 20 points for the Raiders. Cole Jackson added 11, Geremiah Smith eight, Tate Winings seven, Montrell Giddings, Carson Martin and Noah Murphy two each and Ty harper one.
Farquhar (19 rebounds) and Jimmie Harper (11 rebounds) had double-doubles for the Raiders. Smith added eight rebounds, six assists and wo blocks, Jimmie Harper seven steals and three blocks and Jackson four steals.
CHCS 60, ST. MARY'S 39: Ethan Moczgemba recorded a 14-point, 15-rebound double-double for the Sentinels, and Christian Heritage Classical School notched a 60-39 win over St. Mary's.
Brody Moss and Isaac Adams had 10 points apiece for CHCS, with Moss adding three blocks and two assists and Adams seven rebounds and four steals. Abe Rutherford chipped in with seven points, eight rebounds and four assists.
GIRLS
CENTER 35, S. HILL 31: CENTER - Center built a 10-point lead in the final quarter and held on for a 35-31 win over the Spring Hill Lady Panthers on Friday.
Spring Hill led 10-8 after one quarte rand 14-13 at halftime, but Center rallied and led 32-22 before the Lady Panthers stormed back to make it close.
Claire Fielder paced Spring Hill with 10 points.
The Lady Panthers will play their final home game on Tuesday, hosting Chapel Hill.
GILMER 44, CARTHAGE 39: CARTHAGE - MaKenna Kaunitz scored 16 points, Addy Walker was right behind her with 14 and the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes rallied for a 44-39 win over Carthage.
Mallory Tate had eight points, Katelyn Dudley four and Mariyah Gordon two for the Lady Buckeyes, who trailed 10-6 after one quarter, 20-16 at halftime and 34-32 heading to the final frame.
Tate added eight rebounds and Makyah Jimmerson had five rebounds for Gilmer. Kaunitz dished out two assists, and Katelyn Dudley came away with three steals.
CHCS 49, ST. MARY'S 30: Freshman Margo Risner scored 16 points and collected eight rebounds, senior Campbell Laney recorded a double-double and the Christian Heritage Classical School Lady Sentinels earned a 49-30 win over crosstown rival St. Mary's.
Laney finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds, and freshman Ella Stevenson had nine points on three 3-pointers.