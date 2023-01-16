GIRLS
GILMER 50, S. HILL 18: In a District 17-4A contest, the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes broke open a close game at the half with a dominant final two quarters on the way to a 50-18 win over the Spring Hill Lady Panthers.
MaKenna Kaunitz and Addy Walker had 13 points apiece and Makaya Jimmerson added 12 for Gilmer, which led 12-7 at halftime before outscoring the Lady Panthers 38-11 after the break.
Mallory Tate had six points, Mariyah Gordon four and Katelyn Dudley two for Gilmer. Dudley led with nine rebounds, and Tate added seven. Jimmerson also had five assists and six steals for the Lady Buckeyes.
WASKOM 76, E. FIELDS 26: WASKOM - In District 16-3A action, Tiea Chatman scored 29 points to lead Waskom past Elysian Fields, 76-26.
Ladaija Thomas and Jaynai Miles scored 14 apiece in the win for Waskom.
BECKVILLE 51, SHELBYVILLE 36: BECKVILLE - In a District 23-2A battle, Monica Lockett and McKinna Chamness combined for 24 points to lead Beckville past Shelbyville, 51-36.
Lockett had 13 points, Chamness 11, Amber Harris and Ayanna Burroughs five apiece, Reese Dudley and Laney Jones four each, Lexi Barr three and Kaydence Dawson, Natalie Pelzl and Jordan Boxley two apiece.
Chamness had nine rebounds and three blocks, Harris seven rebounds and five steals, Lockett four steals, Dudley three steals and Dawson two assists.
CHCS 44, ATHENS 41: ATHENS - Alli Wilson just missed recording a double-double with 15 points, nine steals and five assists, and Christian Heritage Classical School edged Athens Christian, 44-41.
Campbell Laney added 14 points and seven rebounds for CHCS. Margo Risner chipped in with 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals, and Josey Cheek led the team in rebounds with 10.
CHCS will visit St. Mary's on Tuesday.
BOYS
TROUP 48, W. RUSK 47: TROUP - The Troup Tigers notched a 48-47 win over the West Rusk Raiders in District 16-3A action on Friday.
Jaxon Farquyhar had 16 points in the loss for West Rusk. Cole Jackson and Jimmie Harper scored eight apiece, Tate Winings seven, Geremiah Smith six and Ty Harper two. Jimmie Harper and Ty Harper had six rebounds apiece, Smith six assists and three steals and Jimmie Harper three blocks. Farquhar led with 10 rebounds to give him a double-double.
CENTER 54, KILGORE 26: CENTER - Marmar Evans led three Roughriders into double figures with 19 points, and Center used a big first quarter to take control on the way to a 54-26 win over Kilgore.
Timothy Johnson and Emonte Cross added 11 points apiece for Center. JaKevin Robinson scored six points, Ja'marion Crawford and Kedrin Hinson three apiece and Omar Preston one.
Hinson had six rebounds, Evans and Travis Belin five assists apiece, Evans four steals and Hinson two blocks.
CHCS 79, ATHENS 31: ATHENS - Abe Rutherford tossed in 20 points, and the Christian Heritage Classical School Sentinels moved to 3-0 in district play with a 79-31 win over Athens Christian.
Isaac Adams scored 14 points and collected four rebounds, and Brody Moss added eight points to go along with 10 rebounds and three blocks.
ST. MARY'S 63, REGENTS 44: The St. Mary's Knights moved to 14-8 overall and 3-0 in district play with a 63-44 win over Regents Academy in TAPPS 1A District 4 action.
Evan Hodge had 19 points for the Knights, and Taylor Darnell and John Brogan chipped in with 18 apiece.
The Knights will host Christian Heritage Classical School on Tuesday.