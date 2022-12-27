GIRLS
VILLAGE SCHOOL 51, PITTSBURG 35: COLLEGE STATION – Pittsburg scored 10 points in the second quarter and 13 points in the fourth period to close out both the first and second half strong, but it wasn’t enough in a 51-35 Aggieland Tournament loss against TAPPS 6A competition Houston Village School on Tuesday.
The Lady Pirates were led by Randieunna Jeffrey’s team-high 16-point performance and Elyssia Lemelle’s 10 points, and also received four points from Gina Mackey, three points from Aubrey Chalmers, and two points from Era Osornio.
Also on Tuesday, the Lady Pirates fell to Lorena, 52-48.
Lemelle had 18 points in the loss for Pittsburg. Bethany Templeton added 10, Jeffrey eight, Gina Mackey five, Bre Clark three and Cam Mackey and Sinayah Wilburn two each.
TATUM 69, COOPER 65: TENAHA — The Tatum Lady Eagles got career-high scoring nights from Aundrea Bradley and Jade Moore Simon on the way to a 69-65 win over Cooper at the Tenaha Tournament.
Bradley tossed in 31 points to go along with seven rebounds, five steals and three assists as Tatum moved to 9-7 on the year. Moore Simon finished with 17 points, five rebounds, five steals, two blocks and three assists. Patience Price chipped in with seven points four steals and eight assists, Kerrigan Biggs two points, nine rebounds, three steals, four assists and four blocks, Alecia Halton two points, Rhianna Harris two points and two assists, Kaleigh Hooker two assists and Katelyn Jacobs one rebound.
The Lady Eagles will take on Neches at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
TENAHA 101, N. DIANA 31: TENAHA — Host team Tenaha built a 56-15 halftime lead on the way to a 101-31 win over New Diana on Tuesday at the Tenaha Tournament.
Katherine Yount finished with nine points and four rebounds in the loss for New Diana. Layla Stapleton added eight points, Jolie Ballard five points, Starrmia Dixon five points and Kayleigh Tibbetts and Kamrin Woodall two points apiece.
BOYS
SABINE SPLITS: TENAHA — The Sabin Cardinals defeated Moulton (55-36) and fell to Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (70-47) on Tuesday at the Tenaha Tournament.
Against Moulton, Sabine trailed 12-9 after one quarter and led 28-21 at halftime.
Colt Sparks led the way for the Cardinals with 16 points. Cason Patterson added nine and Jaydan McPherson eight.
The Cardinals fell behind 15-7 after one quarter and 35-20 at the half against MPCH.
Clayne Simmons had 12 points, Sparks 10 and Hudson McNatt nine for Sabine.
The Cardinals will take on Beckville at 9 a.m. Wednesday.